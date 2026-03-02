Caitlin Clark has long been a Prada girl — even before she officially became a part of the WNBA.

The pro athlete made waves at the 2024 draft not only for being the No. 1 pick, scooped up by the Indiana Fever, but for making history as the first-ever basketball rookie to be dressed by the Italian heritage label. Her head-to-toe Prada ensemble, which consisted of a sparkly rhinestone silver bra top and a satin skirt set, gave the league major fashion cred.

Since then, she has become the brand’s ambassador, regularly wearing the label on her tunnel walks and during her red-carpet appearances. So it’s no surprise that her first fashion week appearance was for the famed designer.

Caitlin’s Cropped Shirt

Last week, the basketball star traded courtside seats for a front-row seat at Milan Fashion Week to catch the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 show. Her view made her privy to some buzzy moments, including witnessing Bella Hadid’s first time on a Prada catwalk, in which she sauntered down the runway four (!) different times.

Clark, meanwhile, looked like she could’ve been in the show herself in head-to-toe Prada. She wore a cropped beige polo shirt with blue stripes that showed a sliver of skin, and paired it with khaki trousers cinched by a black belt. The combo, including the tailored gray coat thrown over her shoulders, served sportif chic, one of 2026’s buzziest trends.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spotted: The Belted Bag Trend

Even her accessories repped some of the year’s burgeoning styles. Take her shoes, for example. Clark wore a pair of brown suede pointed-toe pumps with an elastic heel ($1,250), which nodded to the pointed-toe shoe trend that’s only bound to become more ubiquitous come spring.

Her choice of arm candy was also particularly spot-on. For nearly two years, the fashion industry has been particularly riveted by belted bags, with no signs of slowing down. Clark’s bag proves that. She carried the Bonnie ($3,400) in dark brown as a clutch, removing the style’s detachable shoulder straps. She topped off her look with brown cateye shield sunglasses.

Now *that’s* a debut.