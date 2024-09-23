Camila Cabello stole the show at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival — and it wasn’t just her performance that had fans talking.

The singer graced the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 20, where she performed alongside fellow acts Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, among others.

Cabello belted out some of her biggest hits during her set, including “Havana,” “Señorita,” and “Never Be The Same” — as well as tracks from her latest album C,XOXO, such as “Chanel No.5” and “Dade County Dreaming.”

The singer also wore a head-turning look during her performance, proving that the pleated mini skirt trend continues to be all the rage.

Camila’s Onstage Attire

The pièce de résistance of the singer’s performance outfit was a black pleated micro skirt by Kate Broadrick, which features chain and leather detailing. Cabello also wore a matching black leather jacket from LVDF, per WWD, which sat on top of a built-in blue whale tail bodysuit, also designed by Broadrick.

Camila Cabello performing at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The hitmaker finished off the look with a custom pair of knee-high leather and faux fur boots from Broadrick, which she strut her stuff in on stage.

Camila’s Spicy Schoolgirl Look

This isn’t the first time Cabello has embraced the pleated skirt trend as of late, which is also favored by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter.

On Sept. 16, she served Blair Waldorf-ian schoolgirl aesthetic realness on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself posing in a grey sweater vest, complete with a green and purple pattern, with a white long sleeve shirt layered beneath.

Cabello paired the top half with a black pleated mini skirt, which caught the attention of her 64.8 million followers.