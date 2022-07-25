Camila Cabello has been serving up look after look this summer. She just hit fans with a spicy zebra print bikini in early July, and now we’re getting a master class on how to beat the heat in style.

The “Señorita” singer posted two short videos, showing off a strappy black dress that combined all the best elements of a teeny bikini and a satin midi dress. The Cult Gaia gown featured ruched bra cups, straps around the waist, and a gold hoop that connected to the skirt. The top of the dress resembled an upside-down string bikini, similar to a look Cabello wore earlier this summer while on the Amalfi Coast.

The back of the dress was completely exposed with just two thin straps around the waist. Cabello accessorized the sultry look with twisted gold hoops and matching rings. Though her dress was super glamorous, her hair/makeup supplied laid-back beach vibes. She styled her golden brown tresses in a wet look and donned a smokey bronze eye to match.

If you’ve got a very casual grand burning a hole in your pocket, you can buy Cabello’s exact dress for a cool $998. If not, you can shop a few nearly-identical dresses below for a fraction of the price.

