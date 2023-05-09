While Hollywood has fully embraced the exposed thong aesthetic, no one does it quite like Emily Ratajkowski. The My Body author has rocked countless undies-forward ‘fits on and off red carpets. A this point, she can practically teach a masterclass in chicly styling the risqué look. Her latest ensemble, for example, is a spicy throwback to the visible thong styling technique of yore: the divisive whale tail.

On Monday, Ratajkowski posted a carousel of ‘fit pics from her recent trip to Miami — and TBH, all her looks were fire. From her low-back orange halter dress to her black bustier top and frilly purple printed skirt, Ratajkowski served time after time.

But it’s the first photo that caught my eye. In it, the Inamorata founder wore a gray cropped tee and striped pink shorts (sounds simple, I know, but it gets saucier). Because Ratajkowski’s back was turned to the camera, the green thong bikini peering out of her fitted shorts was fully on display harkening back to the whale tails of the early aughts.

The exposed thong style, popularized by the likes of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton in its Y2K heyday, has made its fierce resurgence in recent years — especially, after Hailey Bieber rocked the look at the 2019 Met Gala. Now, with Ratajkowski adding her beachside, summer-friendly take on the trend, it’s bound to dominate as the summer months roll.