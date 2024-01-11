Camila Cabello doesn’t get nearly as much fashion credit as she deserves. Ever since her early beginnings as part of the now-disbanded Fifth Harmony, Cabello’s sense of style has always teetered on the daring end.

In the years since, she embraced the style even more, comfortably rocking the biggest saucy trends. The no pants look? Check. Exposed bra under a sheer top? Another check.

Cabello’s skill, however, lies in balancing the revealing with the dainty — that’s her sartorial sweet spot. When she’s wearing nothing but a see-through bra, for example, she keeps the look awash in pearls and rosettes. Meanwhile, when she’s flashing underboob, she infuses her looks with delicate florals or cutesy butterflies.

From the red carpet to the stage, ahead are seven of Cabello’s spiciest looks of all time.

A Pearl Bra

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The “Señorita” singer wore her most daring ensemble at the 2023 Grammys. She pulled up to the red carpet in a PatBO number that featured a see-through pearl bra. Her only form of coverage? Two carefully-placed rose appliqués.

Underboob Cut-Outs

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello brought spice to a classic fitted LBD with a massive cut-out that flaunted underboob. She infused a cutesy element to it too. Peep the Y2K-era butterfly atop her décolletage.

The No-Pants Look

Cabello added a touch of coquettecore to the ubiquitous no-pants trend with a baby pink sweater accented with a dainty fuchsia bow. While her upper half was decidedly sweet, in nothing but black undies and sheer tights on bottom, her look was utterly saucy.

A Top-To-Bottom Slit

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2023 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth, the Cinderella star wore yet another LBD. This time, however, it came equipped with a slit that ran down from her breast to her foot, held together only by hardware rings. Spicy? Indeed.

A Saucy Two-Piece

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello’s 2022 Met Gala look is the perfect example of her sartorial DNA. The Prabal Gurung creation featured a reverse plunging neckline with lace-up details that showed off subtle underboob. The rest of her look, however, had a touch of whimsy, with delicate watercolor-esque blooms cascading down her ruffled skirt.

All-Over Sheer Panels

John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether she’s on the red carpet or the stage, Cabello goes for the daring and risqué. Exhibit A: this see-through catsuit.

An Exposed Bra

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello has always been a saucy dresser, even when she was still part of the now-disbanded quintet, Fifth Harmony. Case in point: this sheer mesh top that utterly exposed her bra.