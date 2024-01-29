Celebrity Style
Boob Cut-Outs Are Officially Camila Cabello’s Signature Look
She’s in her risqué era.
Not all style heroes wear capes — sometimes, they wear underboob cut-outs. Yep, I’m talking about Camila Cabello.
These past few months, the “Señorita” singer has been fine-tuning her sartorial ethos. In clothes-speak, that looks like risqué ensembles balanced out with playful elements. Thus far, she’s worn see-through bras with pearls, crop tops with rosettes, and no-pants outfits with bows.
Her latest look, however, cemented one spicy trend as Cabello’s go-to — and it’s of the boob-baring variety.
Camila’s Daring Beige Set
On Saturday, the singer was spotted in Florida attending the 2024 Pegasus World Cup in a look that was utterly saucy. She chose a matching beige set that was partly schoolgirl, partly bold.
Her knee-length beige skirt had academia-inspired pleats — an item more apt for uni or the office. Conversely, her matching top was wholly NSFW, with cut-outs running down her torso.
In true Cabello fashion, she added a key accessory that rendered a funky vibe: a fuzzy bucket hat. She also injected edgy elements with black add-ons: her square-toe booties, belt, and nondescript handbag.
Cut-Outs Are Her Signature
It’s hardly the first time Cabello wore cut-outs in that particular placement. In fact, it’s easily become her signature style.
Last October, the Cinderella star wore a fitted LBD with a massive cut-out across the torso to attend a restaurant opening in Miami. The utterly saucy detail was softened by two butterflies tacked onto her dress.
Months before, in July, Cabello flew to France to attend Paris Fashion Week. And one of her many flawless ensembles was a powder pink dress, equipped with yet another diamond-shaped torso cut-out. The draped number featured long sleeves and a twisty halter neck.
She wore the Giambattista Valli creation to watch the designer’s Haute Couture Fall 2023 show from the front row.
She’s the queen of cut-outs.