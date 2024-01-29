Not all style heroes wear capes — sometimes, they wear underboob cut-outs. Yep, I’m talking about Camila Cabello.

These past few months, the “Señorita” singer has been fine-tuning her sartorial ethos. In clothes-speak, that looks like risqué ensembles balanced out with playful elements. Thus far, she’s worn see-through bras with pearls, crop tops with rosettes, and no-pants outfits with bows.

Her latest look, however, cemented one spicy trend as Cabello’s go-to — and it’s of the boob-baring variety.

Camila’s Daring Beige Set

On Saturday, the singer was spotted in Florida attending the 2024 Pegasus World Cup in a look that was utterly saucy. She chose a matching beige set that was partly schoolgirl, partly bold.

Her knee-length beige skirt had academia-inspired pleats — an item more apt for uni or the office. Conversely, her matching top was wholly NSFW, with cut-outs running down her torso.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In true Cabello fashion, she added a key accessory that rendered a funky vibe: a fuzzy bucket hat. She also injected edgy elements with black add-ons: her square-toe booties, belt, and nondescript handbag.

Cut-Outs Are Her Signature

It’s hardly the first time Cabello wore cut-outs in that particular placement. In fact, it’s easily become her signature style.

Last October, the Cinderella star wore a fitted LBD with a massive cut-out across the torso to attend a restaurant opening in Miami. The utterly saucy detail was softened by two butterflies tacked onto her dress.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Months before, in July, Cabello flew to France to attend Paris Fashion Week. And one of her many flawless ensembles was a powder pink dress, equipped with yet another diamond-shaped torso cut-out. The draped number featured long sleeves and a twisty halter neck.

She wore the Giambattista Valli creation to watch the designer’s Haute Couture Fall 2023 show from the front row.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s the queen of cut-outs.