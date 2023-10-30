Every year on the last weekend of October, the creative, spooky energy of Halloween creeps in. A-listers are known to up the ante each year, creating theatrical, screen-accurate costumes, and spot-on photoshoot recreations, all while attending star-studded parties in their All Hallow’s Eve best.

On the evening of Oct. 27, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — who opted for Kill Bill-inspired couples’ costumes — attended Casamigos’ 2023 Halloween Party in Los Angeles in matching ‘fits.

While fans of the referenced film will likely agree that every single detail is quite close to the movie’s, Fox’s long red nails added a uniquely vibrant detail.

Megan’s Red Halloween Nails

Painted in Foxology by Arctic Fox Nail Polish in the shade Poison — that also matched the faux blood dripping from her eyes — Fox’s Halloween nails were an extra-long, soft coffin shape that drew all eyes to her hands (which also happen to show off her fully healed finger tattoos that were added to her collection in July).

Created by Brittney Boyce, a celeb-loved manicurist who frequently works with the Jennifer’s Body actor, the duo opted for a mix of black nail art designs atop the fiery red base polish, no doubt referencing her fresh finger ink.

As for the specific nail art designs featured on Fox’s manicure? Boyce added snakes, crescent moons, upside-down crosses, barbed wire, and more.

Fox & MGK’s Kill Bill Costume

Fox and MGK referenced two iconic characters from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 — Gogo Yubari and The Bride, who just so happen to battle it out on-screen. Fox tucked away her bright red bob for the evening, tapping hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos to install her shiny near-black wig with wispy bangs.

As for her makeup, Jenna Kristina is to thank for her eye-opening lashes and expertly-placed bleeding eyes.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for MGK, the “Bloody Valentine” artist dressed up as The Bride, famously portrayed by actor Uma Thurman, proving once and for all that costumes are truly genderless.

Fox Is Very Much In Her Red Era

Aside from her bright red nails, Fox has been firmly in her red era for quite some time now — and it began with a headline-making hair transformation. Back in March, the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems author swapped her signature black strands for a warm-toned shade of soft copper.

In early September, however, Fox fully committed to her red obsession, coloring her strands a fiery blood-red shade. What’s more, she chopped her mid-length strands into a shoulder-skimming bob haircut.