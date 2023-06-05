Since former lovebirds Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spotted kissing at this year’s Coachella, rumors have been swirling about their possible rekindled romance. In fact, just two weeks ago, the “Señorita” collaborators were spotted together while leaving a gym in New York. They even wore matching all-black ‘fits. (How cute is that?!)

While Mendes rocked a classic tank, shorts, sneakers, and sunnies combo, Cabello donned a fitted shirt from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS paired with a pleated tennis skirt from Alo Yoga. Like Mendes, even her accessories were in the same dark hue, including her Hoka sneakers and sunnies. This is why one item, in particular, popped against her all-black ensemble: a white Lululemon belt bag that she slung around her torso like a crossbody.

Though the rumors that the two artists are officially back together have yet to be confirmed by either party, what’s clear is that Cabello is in a committed relationship... with her new favorite belt bag. Since she was first spotted rocking the $38 Lululemon accessory with Mendes, she was seen several more times wearing the same functional pack. In fact, she’s worn the Everywhere Belt Bag 1L basically nonstop for the past week straight.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just last week, Cabello was seen rocking the bag on three separate occasions: once while wearing black leggings, sneakers, and a collared gray sweater; another while wearing the same sweater and Alo Yoga pleated skirt she wore with Mendes, and white knee-high socks; and most recently, while rocking a purple bodysuit under her beloved gray sweater. Clearly, the girl knows what she likes.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 5

Though Cabello has co-signed the water-repellent Lululemon bag, the mini is already beloved by a mass amount of followers. Over 13,000 reviewers rated the bag five stars on the brand’s site with a 4.7 rating overall. Shop it now in Cabello’s exact colorway.