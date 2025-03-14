Camila Cabello has been all over the map lately. In February, she made an appearance at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in London. Next, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles on March 2, and then soon after, the “Havana” singer was sitting front row at the Chanel Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2025 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Now, Cabello’s jet-setting lifestyle has brought her to Rome, where she wore a corpcore-meets-coquette minidress with a saucy cutout.

Camila’s Cutout Minidress

After a whirlwind month full of high-profile events, Camila Cabello is ditching the fancy evening gowns and statement power suits for a much more casual look.

On March 13, the 28-year-old attended the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz CLA in Rome alongside fellow A-listers Will.i.am, Ice Spice, Central Cee, and Romeo Beckham. To celebrate the unveiling of the new model, Cabello sported a grey minidress that just barely reached her thighs and boasted a sheath silhouette.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The garment was adorned with a row of hook and eye closures down the center of the dress and a collared choker detail for a structured, sophisticated look. The dress also featured a pair of playful black sleeve caps tucked underneath its thick spaghetti straps, and a long black accent bow tie around the neck.

Antonio Masiello/GC Images/Getty Images

The most eye-catching aspect of the dress, though, was definitely the large cutout across the sternum.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Señorita” songstress completed the look with sheer black tights, and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps to match.

Antonio Masiello/GC Images/Getty Images

As for glam, the pop star rocked her signature bangs while styling her black tresses down in a loose wavy ‘do. She also opted for a pink lip moment, and sported a delicate “soap nails” manicure.