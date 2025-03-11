Camila Cabello Went Full Corp Sleaze In A Plunging Suit

Chanel presented its Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week on March 11, and it was the place to see all of the style trends taking over right now. Naturally, the celebs came out in droves to witness the debut, with A-listers like Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Tyla, and Camila Cabello filling out the front row.

In honor of the collection, Cabello channeled her inner Chanel girl with the brand’s trademark look: a tweed suit. But even as she served luxury corpcore, she still managed to infuse the look with a dash of her signature spice.

Camila’s Corp Sleaze Suit

Camila Cabello has never been one to shy away from showing a little skin. In February alone, the pop star attended the BAFTAs in a crystal bustier gown, stopped by the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a plunging corset number, and sported vintage lingerie while seemingly lounging at home, because that’s just her style. Even when she’s surrounded by the biggest names in fashion, her edgy side still comes out.

While attending the Chanel fashion show, the “Havana” singer wore a black and white blazer adorned with a classic tartan pattern.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello’s bare chest was on full display during the presentation, since she decided not to wear anything underneath her jacket.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

She paired the blazer with a matching pair of straight-legged trousers that featured a frayed hem and a front slit just above the ankles.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The 28-year-old songstress finished off the saucy yet sophisticated look with a pair of black Mary Jane pumps, and carried a small black handbag from Chanel that boasted a quilted texture, a long gold chain, and a fringe tassel detail.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s no surprise to see Cabello front row at the most highly anticipated event of Fashion Month. The singer does have a song called “Chanel No. 5,” after all.