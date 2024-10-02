Camila Cabello channeled Gossip Girl glam in her latest appearance, and it’s giving all the prep school energy you didn’t know you needed. Spotted at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week, the singer wore a schoolgirl-inspired pleated skirt-and-sweater combo that was simultaneously preppy and high fashion, proving that the collegiate aesthetic is far from passé.

The $3K Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag

The accessories — black loafers, crew socks, and a small structured handbag that wouldn’t be out of place on Blair Waldorf’s arm — tied together the whole look, striking the perfect balance of playful yet sophisticated. The Arcadie black leather bag in particular, with its structured, minimalist design, added a chic twist without overpowering the rest of the outfit. It was the kind of polished finish that Constance Billard’s queen bee herself definitely would approve of.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Camila’s Nod to Blair Waldorf

The all-Miu Miu outfit — a cropped gray sweater over a white collared shirt, along with a plaid miniskirt with buckle details — was a nod to traditional schoolgirl-core while feeling decidedly modern. The skirt’s gold embellishments gave the piece an updated twist, making the look feel anything but ordinary.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Camila’s Preppy Evolution

Cabello has a history of pulling off preppy ensembles, like the outfit she wore to the 2017 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, where she rocked a crisp white blouse with a sharp black ribbon tie and perfectly tailored pinstriped trousers.

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Schoolgirl uniform, but make it fashion.