Camila Cabello's Spicy Schoolgirl Outfit Gets An A+

It takes a true fashion icon to be able to seamlessly switch between trends and aesthetics without hesitation. Take Camila Cabello, for example. In recent months, the “Havana” singer has gone from coquette cottagcore to beachy casual, futuristic fembot to gothic bride, and preppy chic to sultry seductress, to name a few. Now, she’s adding spicy schoolgirl to her impressive list of fashion identities.

Camila’s Spicy Schoolgirl ‘Fit

Now that there’s an undeniable chill in the air, it’s hard not to succumb to traditional fall styling. One of the most tried and true autumnal aesthetics is schoolgirl chic, as it aligns perfectly with the back-to-school season. Academic-inspired dressing has such strong autumn associations that even Camila Cabello can’t resist participating in the yearly trend.

On Sept. 16, Cabello showed off her take on the schoolgirl aesthetic via Instagram. In the photo, the pop star wears a grey sweater vest donned with a green and purple argyle pattern — a fall fashion staple. Layered underneath, she sports a white long sleeve shirt to keep warm from the brisk fall breeze.

Sweater vests don’t automatically signal the return of fall, as their versatility allows them the flexibility to be worn during just about any season. But paired with a black pleated mini skirt, similar to how Cabello styled hers, the garment instantly transforms from an everyday basic to a first day of classes must-have.

As for accessories, the former Fifth Harmony member wore a black belt atop her cheeky bottoms to complete the look. Even her signature bangs we’re giving major schoolgirl energy. That’s where Cabello’s commitment to the academic aesthetic ends, though, as the “I Luv It” songstress opted for a practical pair of black sneakers over a pair of on-trend loafers.

Shop Similar Styles

Though it’s unclear where the pieces from Cabello’s makeshift school uniform are from, you can still recreate the look with similar items.

Much like Cabello’s top, this cropped knit garment from Revolve features grey accents and a classic argyle design.

As far as black pleated minis go, you can’t go wrong with the Olive Mirco Skirt from Sunday Best.

If there’s one person who can pull off the schoolgirl style — and many others — it’s Camila Cabello.