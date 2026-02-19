Not all TikTok “cores” are created equal. As fun as they all can be, many turn out to be short-lived fads. (RIP, tomato girl.) Others, meanwhile, have seen impressive longevity. One such enduring trend is mermaidcore.

The sea siren-inspired aesthetic has been enchanting the style cadre since 2023, amassing an A-list fanbase that includes Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Anne Hathaway. Over the years, the taste for the trend hasn’t waned. Apart from developing a darker, more gothic offshoot dubbed the “sea witch” aesthetic, fashion’s it girls continue to incorporate mermaidcore elements in their looks, including glistening ocean-hued sequins, monofin-like embroideries, and seashell imagery.

The latest celeb to throw support behind the trend: Camila Cabello.

Camila’s Red-Hot Swimsuit

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, the “Señorita” songstress posted a photo dump on Instagram of scenes from a recent island getaway. Fittingly captioned “tranquilo Bobby, tranquilo” — which translates to “calm down, Bobby, calm down” — the snapshots show Cabello looking serene and relaxed as she lounged on the sand.

Her ensemble fit the vacay vibe, too. Popping against the shore, the Cinderella actor’s classic triangle halter bikini came in a bright cherry red, which she paired with matching string bikini bottoms. To keep the look natural, the Fifth Harmony alum wore little else, save for a beaded bracelet and a cross necklace.

Her Seashell Accessories

It was Cabello’s choice of earrings that took her typical beach outfit into mermaidcore territory, particularly since it featured a gold-trimmed cockle shell dangling from a circular blue/gray stone.

A Selection Of Chic Cover-Ups

Throughout the series of photos, Cabello proved that the key to successful resort packing isn’t in the swimsuits you pack — it’s in what you wear over them. In one photo, her red bikini straps peered out underneath a tricolored tube top from Miu Miu. The quintessentially noughties topper gave her attire a certain Y2K flair. The “Havana” singer completed the look with black bottoms, two dainty gold necklaces, and sculptural gold earrings.

Cabello threw on a second cover-up over the same swim set and managed to evoke a wholly different vibe. She grabbed a beige netted minidress, aka the go-to resortwear topper, and paired it with a woven black bag. The overall ensemble screamed vacay chic.

She might be on vacation, but her style never sleeps.