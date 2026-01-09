Mermaidcore is alive and well for Elsa Hosk. The TikTok-viral aesthetic inspired by the mythical sea creatures dominated FYPs, wardrobes, beauty cabinets, nails, and even homes in 2023, and has re-entered the zeitgeist every summer since. But the supermodel can’t seem to get enough of the trend, regardless of season.

Much like the mermaids of pop culture canon (e.g., Aquamarine and the H2O: Just Add Water girlies), Hosk seems to fall back on her aquatic leanings whenever she’s near a body of water, incorporating siren elements whenever possible. In 2025 alone, she rocked bras in the shape of shells, sequined bikinis, and aqueous dresses in vivid seafoam.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, Hosk returned to her watery MO while on vacation, wearing a dress that looked like it was covered in mermaid tail scales.

Elsa’s Mermaidcore Gown

Though it’s unclear where Hosk has been spending her downtime as of late, she’s clearly been enjoying her vacay, consistently posting photos from her trip and showing off her chic ‘fits. One such ensemble was shared via an Instagram carousel, in which she posed in front of an infinity pool with the caption, “[bubble] [mermaid] energyyyy” (the “bubble” and “mermaid” being emojis).

Fittingly, she wore a dress that looked as though it was covered in fishy scales. Crafted in white, it featured a round neck, long sleeves, and an ankle-length hemline. While the gown was completely sheer, it did offer some coverage in the form of clear paillettes that looked like they were made from capiz shells (another mermaid-y nod).

She left her daring number as is and eschewed almost everything else, including her bra, shoes, and any jewelry. For a sleek look, she styled her hair in a slicked bun and barely there makeup.

Her “Ocean Blue” ‘Fit

When she’s not incorporating fishy elements, she’s taking inspiration from the sea itself. In a separate photo dump posted earlier this week, she posed in a vibrant turquoise button-down. The caption: “Ocean blueeee.”

Instead of ditching her bra, like in the first look, she spotlighted it, leaving the majority of her top unbuttoned to show off her lacy black intimates underneath.

The Helsa Studio founder completed the look with a midi pencil skirt, a Gucci belt, and controversial thong sandals for a whiff of corpcore-meets-resortwear.

She’s a real-life mermaid if there ever was one.