On Sept. 23, Cara Delevingne made a jaw-dropping return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week, walking in L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé Walk Your Worth show. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Place de l’Opéra, the event was a star-studded affair, but Delevingne stood out from the crowd with a red-hot ensemble.

Her look, a fiery red trench coat with matching undies, gave her a bold, sultry silhouette that feels both fresh and timeless. The coat was worn open to reveal high-waisted underwear — a daring choice that immediately set her apart. With her long legs on display and her signature strut down the runway, Delevingne, who’s a new ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, embodied the spirit of the show’s theme: confidence.

Making A Bold Statement

Delevingne’s trench coat, with its structured lines and dramatic slit, brought fresh energy, blending sophistication with a bold edge. Paired with black platform heels, the outfit was basically made for the runway. While she kept her accessories minimal, Delevingne opted for a red lip to match her fiery ‘fit.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Le Défilé, which has been a staple of Paris Fashion Week since 2016, transformed the Place de l’Opéra into a celebration of beauty and sisterhood, bringing together top models and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, and Jane Fonda.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With over 3,000 attendees, this year’s theme, "Walk Your Worth," aimed to champion women’s self-worth and strength.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Delevingne spoke about how important the show’s theme of empowerment and inclusivity was to her in a recent Vogue Australia interview, where she shared that “it’s about really living that confidence, breathing that confidence and passing it along.” Her red trench was more than just a fashion moment — it was a declaration of self-assured style.

Cara’s Signature Fashion Formula

This no-pants look is just the latest in a string of iconic fashion moments for Delevingne. Known for her ability to mix high fashion with a rebellious edge, Delevingne consistently pushes the boundaries of runway style. Whether it’s a leg-baring coat or a structured satin corset dress with intricate lace-up details, she knows how to blend sophistication with an audacious twist.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With every fearless look, Delevingne continues to redefine modern fashion, proving she’s not just following trends — she’s setting them.