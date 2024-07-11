Cardi B Paired A $12K Bag With The Internet’s Most Hated Shoe

There’s no question that oversized bags are all the rage right now. From a classic Hermés Birkin to The Row’s perpetually sold out Margaux — it seems like handbags have been getting larger and larger. On the Fall 2024 runways we saw designers like Prada, Ferragamo, and Miu Miu embrace the “ludicrously copacious bag” trend. But how big is too big?

Cardi B certainly showed her feeling on the matter while strolling around Disneyland Paris yesterday with her family: The rapper — who was in full on mom mode — was seen walking around the amusement park wearing an XXL Chanel tote. I seriously wonder what was in there... or better yet, what wasn’t, in there.

Cardi’s Giant Chanel Classic Flap

The Chanel Classic Flap bag that Cardi carried was an XXL version of the house’s classic quilted shoulder bag. The straps can be adjusted to either be worn on one shoulder or across the body. Cardi went with the latter. Hers featured silver metal hardware to go with the silver colored leather. The bag itself retails for upwards of $12,000. But since the brand’s prices generally rise twice a year, it’s actually a pretty good investment piece.

Backgrid

Cardi styled her extra large bag with a flowy floral halter-dress and the Internet’s most hated split-toe shoe — the Maison Margiela Tabis. More specifically, the rapper went for a ballerina flat silhouette (which currently retails for $890) which was a smart choice to keep her comfortable all day.

Cardi’s Oversized Hermés Kelly

This wasn’t the first time that Cardi has showed up with a ludicrously capacious bag. She’s known to have a pretty vast handbag collection at home. Back in December 2023, Cardi was out in New York wearing a hunter green Hermés Kelly crocodile satchel (just one of the many that she owns).

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

It’s like what the iconic Carrie Bradshaw said in Sex And The City: “I like my money where I can see it, hanging in my closet.” And if I were Cardi B, I would wear whatever sized bag money can buy, too.