As of 2023’s first Monday in May — Cardi B has *officially* attended four Met Galas throughout her vibrant career thus far. Most recently, the New York native honored the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme with not one, but three unique looks.

Leaving her hotel after spending hours in the glam room, Cardi wowed in a vivid Barbiecore gown with a halo of feathers around her. Somehow on the ride to the carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she transformed into a feminized, high-glam caricature of the late Lagerfeld. Once the sun set and the Gala was over, she kept her on-trend voluminous, ’60s-inspired hair and traded the gown for a pink tweed number.

While what happened on the ride over stays in the car (for now, at least), Erika La’Pearl — the makeup artist behind the glam — broke down the rapper’s look and gave Bustle a behind-the-scenes peek at what went on while getting ready for fashion’s biggest night out.

What was the inspiration or references pulled for Cardi B's glam tonight?

The inspiration for Cardi’s glam look tonight was to showcase and give nod to fashion. Cardi always embodies not only elegance, but her own unconventional sense of style.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What are some key products you used prep her skin?

For Cardi’s look, we prepped her skin by first using the Murad Daily Defense Colloidal Oatmeal Cream to hydrate. I then used the Hydrating Toner to restore skin moisture and enhanced her under-eye with the Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum for a gorgeous glow that would last all night.

When it comes to long-lasting makeup, what are some of your secrets?

I have worked with Cardi for some time now and I have always said she has flawless skin, so it makes it easy.

I always use Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Primer on her skin before applying the Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer in Medium 15 and Medium 16, and the Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation in Medium 16, Medium 17, and Medium 18.

For two out of three Met Gala appearances, Cardi went for a deep burgundy or red lip. How was tonight completely unique?

For the lipstick, I used the Pat McGrath Lust Gloss in Nude Venus for a more natural look.

What was the vibe like in the glam room getting ready for the Met Gala?

With big events like this one, everyone is concentrating on bringing the look together. We try to make it fun but at the same time we try to stick the schedule.