Blake Lively seemingly comes alive in springtime, with playful look after playful look that no doubt comes to a stunning head as she graces (and thereafter, completely shuts down) the annual Met Gala red carpet come May.

Most recently, the mother, advocate, and actor — who just so happened to be cast as Lily in the upcoming adaptation of the novel It Ends With Us — took to her Instagram to share a major pink-filled moment. While her ‘50s-esque, tea-length floral dress à la Carolina Herrera is giving spring in full bloom, it’s the transparent fuchsia trench coat, matching pink Manolos, voluminous half-up ponytail, and muted pink lip that makes the overall vibe scream Barbie. And TBH: She’s serving up some serious modern day Carrie Bradshaw energy in my ‘SATC’-obsessed opinion.

Styled by Jennifer Yepez, a celeb-loved pro who has created some of Lively’s most iconic hairstyles (at 2022’s Met Gala and beyond), the duo opted for a snatched half-up pony, that cascades from her crown into loose, tousled, and ultra-lengthy curls. Carolina Gonzalez, a makeup artist who frequently works with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Carpenter, went for a radiant, minimally flushed complexion, along with a soft pink lip that has an on-trend dewy satin finish.

The result? Truly effortless glamour that’s simply chef’s kiss.

With the 2023 Met Gala Monday only days away, it’s more than likely that Lively will return once more to claim her undisputed high-fashion crown. While the guest list has yet to be formally confirmed — outside of this year’s co-chairs, which include Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, and Roger Federer — the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks are sure to be next-level.