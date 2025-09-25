The Ultimate Boss Move? Carrying This Classic Kate Spade Bag

Nostalgia has entered the chat. In recent years, fashion insiders have oscillated between past decades for style inspiration, particularly the chaotic early aughts and the “cheugy” trends of the 2010s. This season, however, fashion icons are hitting rewind and taking it a few years further back: to the ’90s.

In the clothing realm, the ’90s influence is felt in the return of denim, slip dresses, and, most recently, spicy workwear or “corp sleaze” in TikTok-speak. Silky button-downs, cigarette pants, and even neckties are among the aesthetic’s go-tos. In bag form, however, the decade’s officewear ethos is encapsulated in boxy, utilitarian totes. And no understated bag was as revered then as Kate Spade’s Sam, the first-ever carryall that the label introduced. Launched in 1993, the angular accoutrement is considered the one that started it all for the American label, worn by the decade’s icons from Gwyneth Paltrow to a young Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In the three decades since its release, the no-nonsense design has been reimagined in various colors and fabrics, including linen, silk-satin, and even burlap. After its 30-year anniversary in 2023, after which it was redesigned in 100% recycled nylon, the Sam enjoyed a whole new A-list clientele, including Ayo Edebiri, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, and Joey King.

Should you find yourself drawn to looks that scream “functional chic” (think: Miranda Hobbes and her sleek, put-together office-inspired ’fits), consider carrying a Sam in a black or an elegant white. Surprisingly, the low-key shape comes in an exciting array of options, including bright pops of color, a range of sizes, and even loud animal prints. Leopard, anyone?