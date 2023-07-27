Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Episode 7.

It doesn’t matter where you lie on the #TeamBig versus #TeamAidan debate, Carrie Bradshaw has one true love and his name is Manolo Blahnik.

The New York columnist has always had an affinity for designer footwear, but particularly cherished her long-term relationship with the acclaimed label. Through 6 seasons of boyfriends and a marriage that was tragically cut short, her love affair with Manolo pumps stood the test of time.

The brand was so special to her, in fact, that it played a pivotal part in her actual love story. If you’ll recall, Big proposed to Carrie (the second time) with a pair of royal blue satin Manolo pumps. She wore the same heels to their courthouse wedding ceremony, where she finally become Mrs. Big. And in Season 2 of And Just Like That..., Carrie once again wore the famous style for another happily ever after moment, this time with her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw.

The reunion everyone has been waiting for finally happened in this week’s episode. Carrie made the first move and emailed her former flame. After years apart (not including that one kiss in Abu Dhabi), the two made plans to meet. Naturally, Carrie wore a ‘fit worthy of the occasion. She donned a long-sleeve, tea-length dress covered in navy blooms and completed the look with a cream-colored wrap coat and aqua-hued clutch.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As always, the super star of her ensemble was the shoes. She donned a pair of sparkling Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps — the exact same style she married Big in. This time, the pointed-toe pumps were gilded in champagne shimmer.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the color and texture differed greatly, both pairs came bedecked with the crystal-encrusted buckle the Hangisi is famous for.

Screenshot via HBO

Screenshot via HBO

The men in her life may change, but Manolos are forever.