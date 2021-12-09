To those who just watched the pilot episode of And Just Like That, how are y’all doing? The much-awaited sequel to Sex and the City finally aired on Thursday, Dec. 9, 17 years after the original ended. And there’s a lot to unpack.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) are now in their 50s, and a lot has changed. In the first episode, titled “Hello, It’s Me,” Carrie is now a podcaster who, despite writing about her sex life her entire career, can barely form a sentence when the topic of masturbation is broached. Miranda left her corporate law job and is back to grad school (her first day isn’t going so well). Charlotte, meanwhile, is still Charlotte, trying to be the picture-perfect Stepford Wife and mom to her adorable daughters Lily and Rose. Familiar faces Big, Harry, Steve, Antony, and Stan also return.

One notable absence is Kim Cattrall’s. The actor famously spoke out on her decision to leave the franchise and not reprise her role as the fabulous PR executive Samantha Jones. But no one could’ve predicted how her absence would be explained. The writers ultimately went the route of her ghosting her friends. Apparently, she got hurt after Carrie fired her as her publicist, so she moved to London and stopped corresponding with her friends. Does that sound like Samantha? Twitter doesn’t think so, and fans are upset.

Viewers also didn’t appreciate Miranda’s new storyline as a “Karen.” Apparently so moved by lawyers who rushed to airports after the Muslim ban, she decided to do the same and be an “advocate for women.” It all sounds kind of OK, except now she’s also trying too hard to not say “all the wrong things” as a white woman “in this climate.” Writer Delia Cai tweeted, “Nooooooo they made Miranda a woke Karen???”

Her scenes with newcomer Karen Pittman, who plays her Columbia professor Dr. Nya Wallace, are especially ghastly. When Miranda bumbles through her internal monologue about her professor’s braids? Viewers collectively cringed.

Other users pointed out how the sequel tried “too hard” to course-correct after its very white and non-inclusive past. One viewer tweeted, “You can't add a whole bunch of black women #andjustlikethat the show's history is changed. Its so obviously a "lets get woke" this timemove. YAWN.” (All the new characters are notably people of color.)

One moment that really got Twitter upset comes at the very end of the episode. Remember how everybody made a fuss about whether Chris Noth would return? He does, but apparently, his character only stays alive in exactly one episode. Yep. Big died — after a Peloton ride, of all things. One fan posted, “NEVER in my life have I cried so much at a character’s death.” Another wisely pointed out, “How did peloton approve this.”

Another detail about that moment that infuriated viewers was the fact that Carrie, who sees Big on the floor still breathing, mind you, does not call 911. Instead, she keeps saying his name out loud and kissing him on the mouth. And then fans finally hear the series title when Carrie dryly says, “And just like that, Big died.” Twitter users were not happy. “THE FUCKING AUDACITY THEY HAVE TO SAY ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT BIG DIED’ AND THEN PLAY YOUVE GOT THE LOVE OVER THE CREDITS FUCK OFF,” user daphnescare wrote.

And just like that, we all need therapy.