The premiere of And Just Like That… is just one day away, which means fans of Sex and The City are about to see what’s in store for the influential characters that have been wildly popular since the show first aired in 1998. While millions of viewers tuned in every Sunday to see what dating fails (and successes) the women would go through, they also undoubtedly watched to see the style inspo — from the Manolos to the dresses and, of course, Carrie Bradshaw’s hair.

Carrie’s impact on fashion is irrefutable. The columnist rewrote the rules of style and perpetually sported the most avant-garde apparel — including everything from fur coats to tutus and clashing patterns. While Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda certainly had their moments, Carrie continually influenced through her ever-shifting aesthetic. And her changing fashion taste extended to her beauty look via her hairstyles: From blonde tendrils at the show’s debut to her curly bob in season four and bombshell blowouts in the final few episodes, there was seemingly no coiffure she wouldn’t try once.

To celebrate the return of everyone’s favorite girlfriends, keep scrolling for a look back at Carrie’s hair evolution.

1 Classic Carrie Curls Getty Images/ Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor At the beginning of the Sex and the City series, Carrie made her debut with her most famous hairstyle: Her vivacious and voluminous shoulder-length curls.

2 Straight & Flowing Getty Images / Handout At one point in the show’s second season, Carrie showed off a major change — she ditched her curls and wore her blonde strands long and straight.

3 Lengthy Curls Getty Images/ Getty Images / Handout Later in the same season, the character’s curls return as she sports them extra long, flowing, and parted down the middle.

4 Long Beach Waves IMDB After her (first) breakup with Mr. Big, Carrie starts wearing her hair in loose beach waves.

5 Accessorized Ponytail Getty/Tom Kingston / Contributor In the second episode of the third season, Carrie decorated her simple low ponytail in a very Carrie-esque fashion: by tying it with an oversized brown chiffon.

6 Layered Curls Getty Images / Staff Carrie cut her hair a bit by the middle of season three, when her curls made a layered, early aughts-inspired comeback — this time, she rocked lighter highlights to frame her face with darker roots showing underneath.

7 Fashion Bun Getty Images / Handout As any SATC devotee knows, Carrie can make anything look trendy — including this effortlessly chic bun from season three, which was perfectly paired with a fur coat and knee-length boots.

8 Curly Bob Debra L Rothenberg / Contributor Carrie went for a bold chop at the end of season four, a transformation that perhaps symbolized the change her character was experiencing after her breakup with Aidan.

9 Short & Stylish Bill Davila / Contributor In season five, Carrie began to get experimental with her shorter ‘do. Here, her loose waves are styled with a chic silk bandana.

10 Half-Pony James Devaney / Contributor In this season five scene with Samantha, Carrie styles her straightened hair into a half-up high ponytail — one of the early 2000s most trending hairstyles (and one of Hailey Bieber’s current go-to's).

11 Bombshell Blowout Arnaldo Magnani / Contributor Carrie teases both her hair and the show’s final season with this voluminous blowout, a look more reminiscent of her mane circa seasons one and two.

12 Brunette Curls James Devaney / Contributor As the series came to an end (or so we thought), Carrie returned to her curly roots — but a slightly darker version. While her memorable ringlets remained as gorgeous and lively as ever, the more-matured Carrie wears them with a darker overall tone.