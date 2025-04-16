The third season of Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., is almost upon us, and with that comes a whole new wardrobe for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). The first promo photos showed that the girls’ Season 3 outfits are more colorful and chaotic than ever.

However, the official Season 3 poster, which featured Carrie walking with friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Seema (Sarita Choudhury), and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) during a Manhattanhenge sunset, proved that no one can beat Carrie at her own game.

Carrie’s Poofy Skirt & Top Hat

In the promo poster, Carrie strutted down a New York crosswalk in a look that only she could pull off. Parker paired an off-shoulder ruffled top in a dusty rose hue with a high-waisted poofy skirt, featuring a hot pink polka-dot pattern, an oversized pocket, and extra ruffles for good measure.

Max

Of course, Carrie didn’t skimp out on accessories, pairing her ’fit with iridescent cuff earrings and pearly white pumps with a lacy strap. She completed her look with an off-white top hat, which would turn heads in most situations but makes complete sense for Carrie.

Carrie’s Sheer Trailer Look

While fans got a sneak peek at many of Carrie’s classically chaotic looks when Parker and the cast filmed Season 3 last summer, the newly unveiled trailer featured some new looks.

At the beginning of the trailer, Carrie descended the steps of her new Gramercy Park townhome in yet another pink and poofy ensemble. This time, she chose a sheer dress with voluminous lacy sleeves and transparent pale pink tulle fabric that showed off her black bra. She tied it together with a matching cardigan that was left completely unbuttoned.

Max/screenshot via YouTube

Instead of her signature flashy designer handbags, she carried a wallet-sized brown clutch that contrasted with her frilly look and pale pink heels. For most people, this look would be perfect for a night at the ballet. For Carrie, this is probably just another Wednesday.