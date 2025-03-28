And Just Like That Season 3 Will Premiere Very Soon

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw will be back on our screens sooner than you think. In a March 28 interview, HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys casually announced release plans for And Just Like That... Season 3, revealing when fans can watch the next installment of the Sex and the City reboot.

Speaking to Vulture, Bloys revealed that Season 3 will premiere “before June” and “will definitely run into the summer.” He also suggested that new episodes might air on Thursday nights on HBO at the same time they premiere on Max, modeling the success of its recent series The Pitt. Previously, AJLT episodes dropped at midnight on the streamer only.

Bloys’ statement confirms AJLT showrunner Michael Patrick King’s comments on Kristin Davis’ SATC podcast Are You A Charlotte?, where she stated that Season 3 “feels like a summer show,” in terms of both spirit and timeline. HBO’s first preview photos also give off summer vibes, with the cast’s outfits being more colorful — and chaotic — than ever.

“It’s coming out in the summer, it feels like the summer,” King explained. “It feels like the darkness that we had deliberately, by design, put in Season 1 of And Just Like That has given way to the light and the emotions that people are needing or looking to right now.”

AJLT Season 3 Details

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

King also described Season 3 as “the most beautiful season,” thanks to both the summer vibes and New York City itself, which fans have lovingly called the show’s “fifth main character” since its SATC days.

“I think there’s more New York in And Just Like That Season 3 than there’s been in maybe the entire series,” he told Davis, noting that they filmed at renowned landmarks like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Botanical Garden.

As expected, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all returning as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, along with Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and John Corbett (yes, Aidan is back). But Season 3 will feature some new faces as well.

New cast additions include Rosie O’Donnell, who fans think will play a potential love interest for Miranda; Patti LuPone, who will portray the soon-to-be “nemesis” of Charlotte’s BFF Anthony; and Ben Stiller’s daughter, Ella, whose role is currently unknown.