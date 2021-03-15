The 5 Best Nostalgic Beauty Moments At The Grammys

From Taylor Swift’s major Bridgerton vibes to Harry Styles’ Cher Horowitz-inspired look, plenty of throwback style moments graced the Grammys. But fashion wasn’t the only category that got to kick it back to previous decades, because there were a slew of nostalgic beauty looks at the 2021 Grammys that had viewers feeling some type of #TBT way.

The nostalgic vibes covered a wide range of eras, too. There was Megan Thee Stallion’s old-Hollywood ringlets, Lizzo’s ‘90s-vibe hair clips, Dua Lipa’s pastel eyeshadow, and more, all of which will give you serious flashbacks to the days of yore (in a good way).

More to come...

1 Lizzo’s Hair Clips Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In her second ensemble of the night, Lizzo sported three large, pastel pink hair clips that will make you remember all the reasons you loved Claire’s.

2 Dua Lipa’s Pastel Eyeshadow Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images