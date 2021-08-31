Beauty
Proof they can be chic.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Whether you loved them or hated them, 90s-era butterfly hair clips are coming back full throttle. You can thank (or blame) celebrity adoration — along with a steady interest in all sorts of trends from the decade — for the latest movement in hair accessories.
Bella Hadid is a champion of all sorts of nostalgic trends (like the zigzag part, for instance), so it’s no surprise she’s sported butterfly clips. In this Instagram, the model uses two clips — one neon green, one bright blue — to accentuate the end of a tendril.