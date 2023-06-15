For months, Sofia Richie and Shiv Roy from HBO’s Succession have been the faces of “quiet luxury.” The buzzy “old money” trend’s anti-monogram and anti-flash. Instead, it’s all about understated, timeless elegance (think: flawless tailoring, clean neutrals, and classic silhouettes. Among the legions of fans this aesthetic has accumulated is none other than Jennifer Lawrence, who’s recently been sporting posh ‘fits while promoting her upcoming film.

In No Hard Feelings, Lawrence plays the cash-strapped Maddie, who strikes a deal with a shy teenager’s parents to be their son’s girlfriend and “date his brains out” in exchange for a car. While the comedy is decidedly raunchy, Lawrence’s press tour looks have been nothing but sophisticated. She’s donned a white shirtdress with barely-there heels and gray co-ords from The Row, the quintessential “stealth wealth” brand.

Lawrence’s sleek looks may be low-key chic, but they’re definitely fashion-forward. In fact, several of them were hot off the runways. In Spain, Lawrence debuted a strapless Loewe number from the brand’s Fall 2023 collection. Meanwhile, in London, the star rocked a look from Dior’s Fall 2023 PFW show.

Below, a recap of Lawrence’s recent ‘fits from her No Hard Feelings press tour. TLDR; She’s squarely in her quiet luxury era — and I’m so here for it.

Elevated Basics

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images

In Spain, Lawrence donned a white mini shirtdress with a built-in Obi belt that cinched the waist before it ballooned out into a voluminous, circle skirt. She wore plain, black Manolo Blahnik mules (a Carrie Bradshaw favorite), which completed the minimal, black-and-white look. Though subtly sophisticated, the price tags fall squarely into the “old money” category. The Alaïa dress retails for $1780 and the heels are $785.

Posh Gray Layers

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Before heading to the London premiere, Lawrence was spotted out and about in a luxurious two-piece set from The Row. The asymmetrical details of the top added a little oomph to the all-grey ensemble, while her statement pendant necklace by Tiffany & Co. was the perfect touch of color. Here, Lawrence rocked a different pair of black mules, her go-to footwear on this press tour.

Sheer & Sparkly

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While in London, Lawrence rocked the exposed bra trend in a decadent number by Dior. Her bra was visible under the gown’s see-through top, but she kept the rest of the look conservative with an opaque skirt and opera gloves. The gown is from the French label’s Fall 2023 collection.

Sophisticated Neutrals

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lawrence gave a whole new meaning to Hollywood’s favorite “naked dress” during the Madrid premiere of her movie. The strapless beige midi is straight from Loewe’s highly-conceptual Fall 2023 collection. She wore the velvet dress with dainty black mules — a timeless pairing.