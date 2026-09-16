New York Fashion Week is officially over, but Chanel is keeping the style conversation going. No, the French fashion house isn’t debuting a new bag style or unveiling another Matthieu Blazy collection just yet. Instead, it’s putting the spotlight on a different kind of creative talent: filmmakers.

Every fall, Chanel teams up with Tribeca Enterprises for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program, an initiative dedicated to supporting women and nonbinary storytellers. Running from Sept. 22 to 24 in New York City, the annual gathering marks its 11th edition as one of the film world’s buzziest hubs for rising writers, directors, and producers — and for good reason.

A huge part of the draw is that the luncheons Chanel throws practically double as runways, with the program’s high-profile mentors, jurors, and members showing off their best ‘fits. More importantly, the three-day program actually delivers on its promises, producing major talent who go on to debut projects at top-tier international film festivals.

A Masterclass In Star Power

This year, the selected participants will undergo an intimate workshop led by an especially stacked roster of mentors. The teaching lineup features Past Lives director Celine Song, Is God Is filmmaker Aleshea Harris, Wendell & Wild producer Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Ballad of a Small Player star Fala Chen, and The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The star power doesn’t stop there. A separate panel of conversation leaders includes Oscar-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R., Oscar-winning composer Laura Karpman, Uncut Gems costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, veteran casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, and Maestro producer Riva Marker. The list covers the bases as participants will receive guidance on several facets of filmmaking, spanning script development, directing, music composition, and costume design.

Chanel

The Main Event

At the end of the immersive three-day leg, an equally accomplished jury comprising Hollywood icons Halle Berry, Meg Ryan, Regina King, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and Sterling Point breakout star Ella Rubin will select the winning filmmakers. The prize? Getting their short film fully funded. It’s arguably the chicest way to celebrate fashion month.