In just the past year, Charli D’Amelio has bagged an 11-month run on Broadway’s & Juliet, a guest appearance on Dancing with the Stars, and a spot on the TIME100 Creators list. She’s also bagged... a bag. Namely, Kate Spade New York’s Duo.

D’Amelio first teamed up with the brand in April to star in its Spring/Summer campaign alongside rapper Ice Spice. Now, the unexpected duo are back — along with singer Laufey — to kick off Kate Spade’s friendship-driven Fall 2025 campaign, “Spark Something Beautiful,” centered around the Duo Bag. If the collab sounds like something straight out of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, you wouldn’t be far off. Think: Three unlikely friends bond over a versatile design (the Duo can be worn four ways: as a shoulder bag, crossbody, clutch, or belt bag).

“One of the biggest things I learned working with Kate Spade New York on the last campaign was just how important it is to let your real friendships and personality shine through,” D’Amelio tells Bustle. “When they asked me to be part of the Fall campaign, I was so honored that they thought of me. The brand really understands how to celebrate individuality and connection, and I’m so excited to get to do that with them again.”

Below, D’Amelio shares what she thinks of her campaign costars’ style, her first big splurge, and which Max Martin and Taylor Swift collab should be added to & Juliet.

The campaign celebrates friendship. If you could gift the Duo bag to someone in your life, who would it be and why?

Probably my friend Maya. She has a cool style that would really match the vibe of the bag. I know she would totally make it her own.

Laufey and Ice Spice are also part of this campaign. What’s something about each of their style that you admire?

I love how Laufey’s style feels so timeless — it’s elegant but still really personal to her. And Ice has such a bold and fearless way of dressing. She makes everything look effortlessly cool. It was so great to do this campaign with both of them.

Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York 1 / 2

You and Ice Spice also worked on the last Kate Spade campaign together. What were you most looking forward to about partnering up with her again?

I was just excited to spend more time with her, honestly. She’s so genuine, and I love getting to talk with her about life beyond work since we both live in NYC, too. One of my favorite parts of my job is getting to have these experiences and meet new people.

What essentials do you always keep in your bag?

A portable charger, lip balm, my headphones, and probably a Red Bull — it’s kind of become my signature bag essential at this point.

Bag charms: Yea or nay?

Yea! They’re such an easy and fun way to make a bag feel personal. I also am an avid keychain collector, so I love to mix those onto my bags too!

What about Labubus? Do you have any on one of your bags right now?

I actually don’t own a Labubu yet, but I love seeing how other people are using them to show their personality and attaching them to their go to purses and travel bags.

Whose bag collection would you raid?

That's a tough one… It might be a tie between either my friend Maya’s collection or the fun vintage pieces my stylist Carlee Sue pulls. They both have such fun, unique style and have such an incredible eye for some really cool pieces.

Have you ever saved up for a bag? What’s the most expensive accessory you’ve ever purchased?

Yes, my first “big girl” purchase was for this Prada bag I had my eyes on for a while. I wanted to buy a staple piece that would live in my closet for years to come and that I could one day pass onto my kids as well.

You just finished a stint on Broadway. What was your favorite part of working on & Juliet?

The friendships I made, hands down. Performing eight shows a week is intense, but having that kind of support system going through the same experience as me, made it such a special experience.

& Juliet utilizes songs from Max Martin’s catalogue, but there aren’t any from his collaborations with Taylor Swift. If you could add one of their songs, which would it be?

I think “New Romantics” would be amazing in & Juliet. I think it perfectly portrays the message of the show and I can just imagine the choreography already.

What’s next for you?

I’m in a place where I really want to keep exploring new parts of myself — whether that’s in acting, dancing, or new creative projects. Broadway totally opened the doors for me to dream bigger, and it showed me that I can take on challenges I never thought I could.