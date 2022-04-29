40 Cheap, Comfy Things That Make You Look Good Without Trying Hard

Do you find yourself reaching for your broken-in comfortable clothes on an all-too-regular basis? (I’m certainly guilty as charged.) If you’re starting to get tired of the “same old, same old” everyday outfits, then this article was pretty much written for you! I went on a fashion mission to hunt down the trendiest styles on the Internet that weren’t restrictive, felt amazingly comfortable on the body, and were just all-around cute to boot.

Seriously, these cheap things will make you look so effing good without even trying — and guess what? They’re available on Amazon for under $50 right now. Such a steal, right? Not to mention, that speedy two-day shipping for Prime members never hurts, either. Keep scrolling to check out the 40 Amazon fashion shoppers’ favorites that you’ll be wearing 24/7 in no time.

1 The Androgynous Short-Sleeved Shirt That Feels Expensive Daily Ritual Oversized Tencel Short Sleeve Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Constructed from 100% lyocell that’s extremely smooth and moisture-wicking, this short-sleeved shirt is an ideal choice for transitional seasons. It has a relaxed fit, so it’s easy to move about in without restriction and leaves room for a layering tank. One shopper went so far as to declare that “this shirt rivals the Madewell one. A fraction of the price and so well made,” while another wrote that “it's durable and keeps you cool and comfortable.” It comes in two denim washes along with a black (shown) and olive green. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

2 These On-Trend Leggings With A V-Shaped Waistband ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s a not-so-secret secret: V-cut bottoms are a big yes for athleisure style, which you can get for less than $25 with these ODODOS yoga leggings. There's a hidden pocket to stash your credit card or house key if you're hitting a class or grabbing a coffee sans handbag. Not to mention, they're chafe-free and pass the squat test. "The fabric is not too heavy but also not see through, they aren't too tight, stay up without having to pull them all the time and very comfortable," one shopper confirmed. Another raved that the material boasted "the buttery feel like Lululemon or Aerie leggings have.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 77

3 This Dressy Sleeveless Blouse With Big Gossip Girl Energy Angashion Sleeveless Babydoll Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon For desk to date looks, this is your new stylish work shirt. Fabricated from polyester and cotton, it has a high neckline and ruffled shoulders in an adorable babydoll silhouette with a leggings-friendly tunic length. It’s influencer-approved, too. One reviewer confessed that they “found a blogger wearing this top on Instagram and fell in love.” Lighter colors might need a layering camisole, according to another fan. ““I wore a white tank underneath bc it is a tad see thru,” they suggested. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

4 The Stylish Loafers Your Friends Will Think Are Gucci JENN ARDOR Loafers Amazon $43 See On Amazon In supple faux leather with a metal horsebit, these JENN ARDOR loafers are so comfortable and fashionable. Seriously, imagine these with a pair of baggy mid-rise trousers and a cropped sweater — chic, right? They’re also sophisticated enough for a work meeting when you don’t feel like suffering in heels. “I've been looking for a pair of loafers for a while and this pair caught my eyes. 29 bucks, free shipping and return, why not? And..... they look even cuter in person,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

5 An Iconic Denim Shirt That’s Broken-In And Vintage Soft Levi's Western Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Complete with authentic details like pearl snaps, pointed chest pocket flats, and a shoulder yoke, Levi’s denim button-down is the real deal. It’s made from cotton and polyester, meaning it’s a little softer and less stiff than your run-of-the-mill jean shirt. One customer commented that “it is beautifully made and fits like a dream. Most denim is to boxy or ill fitting but this shirt seems almost tailored.” Need an outfit idea? Tuck it into some baggy mom jeans and chunky black boots for a modern Canadian tuxedo look. Alternatively, toss it over a maxi dress and rock some sandals for a California-casual ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 5

6 The Colorful Leggings That Look Like Pants Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in short, regular, and long inseams with some of the most inclusive size options available, these Amazon Essentials jeggings are truly for everyone. The smooth, stretch fabric — crafted from cotton, polyester, and elastane — will leave you feeling incredibly comfortable while giving the appearance of wearing real pants. (With a snug fit that holds its shape.) “Wore these four times during a Disney trip. Tons of walking, climbing in and out of rides, lots of activity. These never got baggy knees, or felt stretched out,” one customer confirmed. Available sizes: 0 Short — 30 Long

Available colors: 22

7 A Tailored Pajama Set That’s Buttery-Soft Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon How cute are these Amazon Essentials pajamas? Constructed from an ultra-breathable blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, this lightweight pajama set consists of a long-sleeved button-down shirt and drawstring pants you’ll never want to take off. Better yet, don’t! With the rise of “pajama dressing,” you can always rock the shirt in public with some jeans and sneakers for errands. “I’ve tried them all, more expensive, less expensive, every size and every material and these are the winners. I wear them everyday, the weight is perfect, they couldn’t be any softer,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 9

8 A Long, Minimalist Cardigan You’ll Wear Around The Clock Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6 out of 5-star average with over 3,000 perfect ratings, this longline cardigan will be your savior for drafty office spaces or restaurants. It truly is the perfect thing to throw on at a moment’s notice, whether you need to wear it with long black leggings or a little black dress. One shopper especially seemed to agree: “I have to say it is BEYOND comfortable and versatile! It looks great with leggings, skirts, and jeans,” they wrote. “I would highly recommend the sweater as a staple for any wardrobe. It can be worn at work, as well as on the weekend to tie any casual outfit together.” To that point, it comes in a wide range of colorways that’ll suit your personal taste. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 18

9 This Cottagecore T-Shirt With A Relaxed Peplum Romwe Peplum Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon It fits and feels like your favorite broken-in tee, but Romwe’s loose peplum top is effortlessly elevated. It’s casual enough for leggings but you could still take it to a casual dinner with some skinny jeans and statement jewelry. The polyester-based knit got high praise for being incredibly soft, but shoppers fell hardest for its sweet style. “This shirt is seriously my favorite shirt now! I am going to order it in several more colors,” one reviewer wrote. “This shirt is very comfortable, soft and just looks really nice.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 18

10 An Airy Scarf In A Stunning Print MELIFLUOS Geometric Scarf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is the bamboo viscose material of this MELIFLUOS scarf virtually weightless but it’s also sweat-absorbent and sustainable. The generously-sized scarf can be worn a few different ways, depending on how creative you want to get, making it a versatile buy. One shopper commented that “this scarf appears to be of much higher quality than the price would suggest,” while another thought it was the “perfect lightweight summer scarf.” Choose between over 30 different striking geometric prints and colorblock patterns. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 33

11 This Soft Popover Is The Ultimate Office-To-Weekend Staple Newchoice Collared V-Neck Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This collared shirt is T-shirt soft with a tailored collar for a look that’s easy yet polished. It’s airy enough in the summer but can be layered under a blazer all year round thanks to the 3/4 sleeves and drapey fabric. The polyester-rayon knit doesn't wrinkle easily out of the dryer or as you wear it, either. The buttonless design, pleated front, and curved hem are a flowy alternative to your usual office button-down. “Lightweight t-shirt type jersey fabric but hangs nicely and the cut makes it business casual appropriate with slacks/dress pants,” as one customer pointed out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

12 These Shrunken Boyfriend Jeans With Subtle Distressing Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in six different washes that run the gamut, from a distressed white to indigo blue, Levi’s boyfriend jeans are a closet essential you’ll never regret buying. They have a mid-rise with cropped ankle cuffs and a super-stretchy fabrication (yes, there’s 2% elastane in there) for you to move with ease. “They have a gentle stretch that allows them to feel super comfortable all day without loosening up halfway through the day giving you the saggy butt look,” as one shopper explained. Available sizes: 2 — 26 Plus

Available colors: 6

13 An Embellished Sweatshirt With Graphic Floral Motifs Romwe Floral Print Sweatshirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon You know those days your outfit needs a little cheer? That’s where this stylish graphic sweatshirt comes in. It’s offered in a myriad of floral interpretations (27, to be exact) that are all equally gorgeous. The knit is thick and soft but not fleecy, so you don’t have to worry about getting too hot. “It's on the thinner side, but that makes it all the more comfortable to wear in California weather. The material isn’t thick but it’s soft and not see through. It holds body heat in so it's purposeful as a sweatshirt should be without being suffocating,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 27

14 These Elegant Flats With Authentic Ballerina Details Heel The World Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon How chic are these Heel The World ballet flats? They have square toe boxes reminiscent of pointe shoes that won’t cramp your feet, along with a faux leather or suede uppers with perforated linings that let your soles breathe. Wear your pair to work or as the French-girl stiletto alternative at any fancy soirée. “Veryyyyy comfortable, I work on my feet 8-10 hours per day and they were great. Super soft and no break-in time needed on these shoes,” one shopper affirmed. Pick this glistening gold pair or a white, red, or black with contrasting bows and piping. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

15 This Throw-On-And-Go T-Shirt Dress That’s Downtown Effortless Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Featuring a modest V-neck with a laidback fit, this Daily Ritual short-sleeve t-shirt dress is a no-brainer for lazy days. The viscose-elastane jersey is light and smooth and drapes your figure to the nines. It’s easy to take care of, as well: Just pop it in the washing machine at the end of the day — no pilling or fading to speak of. Wear yours to the beach with sandals, under a moto jacket in the fall — or even to bed, according to fans. “It is perfect! Not clingy, nor snug, nor see through,” one shopper pointed out, adding that the quality was substantial. “I am picky picky picky and love high end like Theory etc....and this will be my go to!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

16 The Classic Striped Tee Every Wardrobe Needs Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Solid Boat Neck T-Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in brights, neutrals, and Breton stripes, this Amazon Essentials tee is so inexpensive but so chic. Translation: you need to pick up a few. It's a simple top, but the cropped sleeves allow you to show off your favorite bracelets — and the boat neckline works so well with a choker or short delicate chain. Not to mention, the cotton, modal, and elastane, is cloud-like on your skin — you'll reach for it without even thinking. "This is my absolutely most favorite cut of shirt. I own 6 of them," one fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

17 The Performance Bike Shorts Your Athleisure Wardrobe Deserves ZUTY Bike Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon These compression bike shorts by ZUTY are supportive and squat-proof, meaning you can move around freely and they’ll feel like a second skin. They have a U-shaped crotch that ensures a smooth fit with full range of motion, and a wide 5-inch waistband that supports your core. “These shorts have a 4 way stretch, the material is suede-like buttery soft on the inside. The material is not too thick or thin. It hugs you right, too,” one shopper explained. The best part? Two hidden pockets in the back and on the sides can store your phone, keys, and cards to travel purse-free. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 14

18 This Chunky Oversized Cardigan With Statement Texture MEROKEETY Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon Crafted from the thick acrylic yarn, this is one of those chunky cable-knit cardigans that looks designer — for a fraction of the cost. The oversized cardigan also features long elastic cuffs so the sleeves stay put, and an open front that keeps you cozy while still showing off your top. “This sweater is proof not all clothing must be super expensive to look trendy and be comfortable,” one shopper praised, adding that “if you are searching for comfy, yet stylish cardigan this is it!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

19 The Low Pointed Pumps You’ll Rely On For Day-To-Night Dressing DREAM PAIRS Low Heel Pumps Amazon $44 See On Amazon Need a pair of comfortable heels? These DREAM PAIRS shoes should be near the top of your list. The low, chunky heel stands firm at 2.25-inches tall, and there’s an elastic ankle strap that adds even more stability as you walk — not to mention, they feature an anti-slip TPR outsole and latex padded insole for some comfortable cushioning. They’re so sturdy you could even wear them sightseeing, as one reviewer discovered: “I wore these for the very first time for Disneyland's Dapper Day and I was OVERWHELMINGLY surprised with how comfortable they were,” they gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 24

20 This Mock-Neck Tee Is The Layering Staple You Won’t Stop Wearing SheIn Mock Neck Ribbed Knit Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon This is one of those tops that always looks good no matter what. Maybe it's the sleek short-sleeved silhouette, maybe it's the body hugging fit — either way, this Sheln ribbed tee is perfection. The polyester, rayon, and spandex is tissue-light and buttery yet not too thin like some mock-necks on the market. One shopper said the “material is super soft and not too heavy but also not sheer at all,” adding that it’s “very nice quality!” Tuck yours into jeans or slacks no matter the occasion — and presto! You look put-together. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

21 Some Drawstring Linen-Blend Shorts To Replace Your Sweats Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Short Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you're hanging in the park, going for a seaside walk, or eating dinner al fresco, your off-duty wardrobe isn’t complete without a pair of linen shorts — I don’t make the rules. This affordable pair by Amazon Essentials incorporates an airy cotton and a drawstring waist for a breezy fit worth considering. “The linen shorts look and feel like they are expensive yet cost little,” one customer commented. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12

22 A Sweetly Effortless T-Shirt Nightgown Trimmed In Lace Ekouaer Night Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Do you want to look cute for bedtime without sacrificing comfort? Look no further than this Ekouaer night dress. It's pretty much the equivalent of a soft oversized T-shirt, but in a low-key pretty way: Spot the lace-trimmed V neckline and body-skimming empire silhouette for further confirmation. One reviewer called it “my mainstay for sleeping,” adding that it “fits and feels comfortable, “does not bunch up while turning in my sleep so I stay asleep,” and “looks good just to lounge around in the morning.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12

23 A Modest Collared Sweatshirt That’s Preppy & Polished Romwe Collared Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Everybody knows how darn annoying it is when you layer a sweater over a collared shirt and it scrunches and bunches. Now, that’s a thing of the past with this Romwe faux layered pullover top that connects them both. “Oh my gosh! I have been looking for a loose fit sweater like this for awhile, and I found it! The white portion is sheer, but looks great, the collar is good quality, perfect white and cotton. The sweater is light weight and adorable,” one shopper explained. It’s tunic-length, so you can wear it with jeans, leggings, or trousers. Alternatively, go full-blown preppy — and trendy, for that matter — with a cute pleated skirt and loafers. (So Y2K!) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

24 A Sleek Crossbody Bag With 21,000 Perfect Five-Star Ratings DELUXITY Crossbody Bag With Tassel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Are you a practical person who likes to look chic on the streets? This DELUXITY crossbody bag will become your new favorite! It’s slim yet and extremely functional, with multiple zippered pockets and one slit pocket for all the essentials you have. The front pocket has a tasseled fringe zip with gold hardware throughout that also stores your phone or grab-and-go essentials. “They fit my long wallet, keys, lipstick, my phone and I even put 2 mini bottles of wine in there,” one faved. Available sizes: One size (shown)

Available colors: 38

25 A 2000s-Inspired Graphic T-Shirt That Looks Amazing With All Sorts Of Denim JUST MY SIZE Printed T-Shirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon The graphic tee is a true noughties throwback I can get behind — and this JUST MY SIZE short-sleeved one has a V-neck that’s wearable — not plunging and is available for plus sizes. Pick between over 20 metallic motifs (think: butterflies, dragonflies, florals — the list goes on and on) that suit your personal style and rock it with jeans year-round. “I own a few of these now and I'm always checking back to see what new designs may be in stock in my size,” one shopper noted, suggesting that they’re “cute, affordable and fit as expected.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 22

26 This Sophisticated Pleated Midi Skirt Available In 50 Different Colors Kate Kasin Pleated A-Line Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Another year-round item? This Kate Kasin high-waisted midi skirt comes to mind. It has an A-line silhouette with structured pleats that can be worn with a cropped tank and sandals in the summertime and winterized with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots. “It's very comfortable, and due to the elastic waist band, very forgiving as far as fit. It's perfect for work or a casual day out,” one shopper wrote of its versatility. Another added that “the material is thick and feels expensive, but not heavy” and it was “heavy enough not to need additional undergarment coverage.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 50

27 The Cropped Cardigan Your High-Waisted Bottoms Have Been Waiting For GRACE KARIN Open Front Knit Cropped Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon A cropped sweater will always give off Cher Horowitz vibes, and I am here for it. This GRACE KARIN version is made from a viscose and acrylic blend that’s inexpensive yet soft and durable — but looks luxurious to the blind eye. One shopper commented that it was “ high quality, fit perfectly” and that they were “very surprised at how expensive this feels,” while another noted it was “beautiful & lightweight.” The only downside? It’s hand-wash only. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 33

28 A Cotton Bucket Hat Straight Out Of The Billie Eilish Style Playbook CHOK.LIDS Everyday Cotton Style Bucket Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Bucket hat lovers, check this offering from CHOK.LIDS. The 100% cotton style has a soft wash that’s all-day comfortable and perfect for your outdoor shenanigans at the beach, camping, or sightseeing. Plus, it’ll protect you from strong sun rays and has eyelets on top for air flow. “Well made and sturdy. This has quickly become my new favorite summer hat. So far the sun hasn’t shifted the color at all. I keep getting compliments about how cute my hat is,” one shopper pointed out, dubbing it a new “holy grail” in their wardrobe. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 40

29 A Maxi Dress That’s The Full-Body Tee You’ll Want To Live In Kancystore Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Do you live in oversized T-shirts at home? Now, you can rock one out of the house without looking disheveled with this Kancystore short-sleeved maxi dress. “The side splits are perfectly placed so you don't feel trapped without being so high up that you're self-conscious about showing too much leg. And IT HAS POCKETS,” one customer raved. Choose between basic hues, like this versatile black rendition, or opt for festive prints like tie dyes or florals. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

Available colors: 20

30 This Lace-Trimmed Tank You Can Dress Up Or Down With Ease lime flare Lace Trim Sleeveless Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Call this lime flare tank top your “everything tank.” Here’s why: It has a relaxed shape with an eyelash lace-trimmed V neckline that adds a bit of formality to the mix. It can be dressed down with some baggy mom jeans or jazzed up with slick trousers and heels, and the wide straps are bra-friendly for even the comfiest styles. “The best thing is that the arm holes aren’t too big like some shirts where the sides of your bra shows. It’s also got a decent hem so you can wear it untucked if you want,” one shopper added. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 16

31 Some Scalloped Shorts That Look Casually Dressy GRACE KARIN Bowknot Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon How cute are these scalloped shorts? They’re a top-tier choice for any vacation or simply having a picnic at your local park. The tie belt waist and roomy fit accommodates tucked-in sweaters on chillier days, and that scalloped eyelet hem is sweet as sugar. “Sooooo comfortable and stylish. I wore these for a girl's night out and I didn't have to constantly pick at my shorts. They stayed where they needed to stay and [were] absolutely stretchy,” one shopper enthused. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

32 A Rugged Denim Trucker Jacket From An American Design Legend Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Original Trucker Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon This Levi’s jean jacket is a hero piece for any wardrobe, no matter which denim wash you pick. It’s constructed from 100% cotton, but it won’t feel bulky on the body — promise. There are also side hem adjusters and pockets. “I was worried it would be like one of those jeans jackets that are made from a stiff and weighty material, but I was pleasantly surprised,” one shopper wrote, suggesting that “if you are planning to wear it over thick sweaters or layers, you might prefer to size up.” Wear it with everything from leggings and tees to a sweet floral dress. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

33 Hypoallergenic Gold Huggie Earrings That Make A Delicate Statement PAVOI Thick Huggie Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sold in both singles and doubles in over a dozen designs and six metallic options, these gold huggie earrings are a dainty addition to any ensemble. Are you a minimalist who loves a little glitz? Check out the cubic zirconia gemstone styles. “I love PAVOI huggies! They are ALL well-designed, elegant, classy and look much more expensive than they cost. They are very comfortable to wear, you can sleep and exercise in them,” one customer revealed. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 13

34 A Scalloped Camisole That Channels J.Crew Romwe Camisole Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon My friends, this Romwe camisole is worth every penny. It makes a chic going-out top to wear with a leather jacket — or solo — and is a bit more special than your average tank top courtesy of its curving scalloped neckline. It's 100% polyester, so it won't wrinkle quickly like silk throughout the evening. “Full figured gals — don't hesitate to buy this one. You will feel like THAT CHICK,” one shopper gushed. Some options also have lace details and strappy front if you want more visual interest to your night-out ‘fit. Available sizes: Large — 5X

Available colors: 15

35 This Fun Printed Midi Skirt (With A Hidden Elastic Waist) Nemidor Pleated Swing Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt is delightfully retro and modern at the same time. It’s offered in vintage-inspired ditsy prints that are making a comeback, and has an elastic waistband instead of a classic zipper. “This skirt is so comfortable! Amazing fit! The elastic is not too tight and does not bunch up when you love around or sit down,” one customer commented. Another added that, “I like that it has a slip already sewed onto the skirt under it.” Yes, it’s fully lined — so you can forget about sheerness even in bright sunlight. Slip on this thing for a casual event with open-toed sandals or for daytime activities with white sneaks. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 5

36 A Sleeveless Longline Cardigan For That Essential “Third Piece” IN'VOLAND Sleeveless Cardigan Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon This is the cardigan you didn’t know you needed until now. It’s sleeveless and simple — but looks so good over everything from a casual tank top to a button-down shirt. There is an eye-catching asymmetrical hem and no hardware on it, so it’s comfy-cozy for lounging around the house. “Took me forever to find a nice, black, sleeveless cardigan that isn't made out of crap material. If you've had the same issue, this is something you wanna buy,” one reviewer urged. Available sizes: 16 — 26 Plus

Available colors: 13

37 A Handmade Bracelet That Adjusts To Any Wrist Size Rastaclat Braided Bracelet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Rastaclat’s braided bracelet adds a casual touch to any wrist, whether you’re going for the coconut girl aesthetic or sporting your favorite dress. Every one is hand-made and hand-detailed, with a positive message behind it. “Easily adjustable, and a perfect balance between simple & elegant. The gold accent is perfect,” one customer said. Take a peek at all the colorways before you buy, which includes interesting color combinations and accents. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Medium-Large

Available colors: 22

38 A Sleek Racerback Tank That Hugs Without Clinging VICHYIE Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This isn’t your average Hanes tank. This racerback top by VICHYIE is cut from polyester-spandex that’s light, breathable, and substantial. Better yet? It’s form-fitting and skims the body just right. The high neckline looks like a silhouette Kim Kardashian frequently wears, to be honest. “Love the colors of these tops. I ordered six. The feel is gorgeous. They are so versatile! They can be layered with each other or under anything,” one shopper wrote. Another added that “the material feels wonderful, a little slinky and keeps cool.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

39 A Laidback Jumpsuit With The Easiest Fit Happy Sailed Sleeveless Button Front Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Happy Sailed’s sleeveless jumpsuit is one of those pieces that works in so many scenarios. You can rock it on a lazy day while running errands or out to dinner with some heels and gold jewelry. Have a vacation planned? Use it as a beach cover-up, too: The versatility is endless. The stretchy knit one-piece has a scoop neckline and wide culotte legs with — drumroll please — pockets! “Oversized! But love the baggy, comfortable look of this,” one customer wrote, suggesting that “you could wear a cute belt to show more waist.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 33