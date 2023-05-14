Cheap, Cute Clothing With The Highest Amazon Ratings That Isn't On Your Radar (But Should Be)

Is it just me, or does anyone else obsessively scour Amazon reviews from fellow shoppers before placing their Prime order? One of the best things about it is that you get hilariously honest opinions from real people. The amount of times I’ve purchased an outfit only to have it sit in the back of my closet is disgraceful, but not anymore:

I’ve sorted through all the fan favorites and landed on 40 cult products you need to own now. Since these styles are probably not on your radar — yet — I like to call them “hidden gems” of the Internet. After all, if anyone knows a good deal when they see one, it’s your fellow Amazon shoppers. Prep your carts and keep scrolling, friends. This roundup is game-changing.

1 These Top-Rated Birkenstock Lookalikes CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These sandals by Cushionaire are so comfortable you’ll want to wear them every day. With nearly 70,000 reviews and a 4.5-star average, I can see why everyone is obsessed. They have a thick cork footbed with 100% genuine suede insoles that’ll contour to your feet. The adjustable straps guarantee you’ll nail the right fit, plus they create a secure hold. If you don’t want to spend a small fortune on Birkenstocks but you want the same look, opt for these instead. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 21

2 A Sleek Denim Midi Skirt ELSTAROA High Waisted Button Up Denim Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen the long denim skirt trend everywhere recently, but if you’re wondering which one is the best to buy — this is it. This denim button-up skirt by ELSTAROA gives the fad a modern look with its stretchy cotton material, a high side slit, and versatile midi length that hits right below the knee. Style these with a sandal for those warmer days or a tall boot in the winter. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

3 A Classic Bodysuit That Looks Expensive REORIA Square Neck Tank Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you can’t get your hands on the viral bodysuit from SKIMS, try this one by ReoRia. The square-necked silhouette fits like a second skin thanks to the contouring nylon-spandex fabrication. Plus, it’s double-lined so you won’t have to worry about sheerness. One shopper raved, “Don’t hesitate, just try it!!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

4 The Bomber Jacket Every Celeb Is Wearing ECOWISH Patterned Bomber Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon For me, a bomber jacket immediately takes an outfit to the next level. Channel your inner It Girl and add this one as a lightweight layer. There’s a zip-up closure so you have the option to wear it open like a blazer or closed for warmth, and the ribbed hem and cuffs add an elevated extra detail. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

5 These Flowy Shorts For Your Next Gym Sesh Blaosn Flowy Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether it’s humid or dry, warm weather demands a flowier silhouette — and that’s where these high-waisted shorts come in. They’re made of breathable nylon with a hint of spandex for that added stretch. They feature a breezy fit with an elasticated waistband and a drawstring closure. Oh, and let’s not forget the snug shorts liner for extra coverage, with a handy pocket that’ll store your essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

6 Some Luxe 14-Karat Gold Ear Cuffs PAVOI Ear Cuff Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t have a piercing but want to rock an extra earring or two? Try these PAVOI cuff earrings. I’ll admit, I have my ears pierced and I still add these to my stack on a daily basis. They’re made with a 14-karat gold-plated finish that is nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. The stones themselves are cubic zirconia, not to mention the earrings are all made of 100% recycled materials. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

7 A Chino Short That’s Undeniably Chic Amazon Essentials 5" Inseam Chino Short Amazon $28 See On Amazon Spoiler alert: These the shorts you’ll be wearing all season long. These Amazon Essentials chinos feature a zippered fl and are designed with two roomy pockets. They even offer a curvy fit option with extra room in the hips and a smaller waist — key for eliminating the “waistband gap.” One reviewer kept it simple and said “these shorts are great and affordable,” advising shoppers to “buy them ASAP!” Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 13

8 This Best-Selling Twisted T-Shirt Jescakoo Front Twist T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a not-your-average tee — this is for you. The front-twist design separates this style from the basics you have in your T-shirt lineup with its subtle flair. The fit is close but never clingy and, with a hint of spandex in the fabrication, you have a little extra stretch to work with. Choose from nearly 50 colors, which ensures that the wardrobe options are nearly endless. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 44

9 The Denim Shacket That’s So Y2K Vetinee Denim Shacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon The hybrid between a shirt and a jacket? A shacket! This denim style is made from a cotton-polyester blend so you’re guaranteed a soft-to-the-touch feel that holds its shape. It features two chest pockets, a button-up closure, and a classic collar. The relaxed, oversized fit loosely drapes over the body for a fun boyfriend look, and the raw hem gives it a casual feel. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

10 This One-And-Done Seamless Jumpsuit OQQ Seamless Spaghetti Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Trend alert: These unitards are everywhere right now. This one-and-done romper is ideal for running errands or working out. It features adjustable straps, removable padding, and it stretches to fit the body like a second skin. Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry no matter how intense your workout is. Add a shacket after you’ve left the gym, and you’re dressed for errands. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 12

11 The Office-Approved Pants That Feel Like Pajamas Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 40,000 ratings, Amazon shoppers repeatedly agreed that these palazzo pants felt like loungewear. The polyester and spandex material hugs the waist and hip, then gracefully flows to the floor. They come in a variety of colors and patterns if this solid black tone isn’t your jam, and the roomy leg makes them perfect for sleeping in. If you want a daily casual look, these are comfortable enough to wear lounging at home with a cropped baby tee. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 51

12 This Bucket Bag That’s The Ultimate Accessory AFKOMST Bucket Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon This bucket bag looks like it should cost at least three times the price. It’s made from a soft faux leather material that’s animal-friendly and affordable. Sling the detachable strap over your shoulder or use it as a crossbody, while the quick-cinch drawstring top will keep your essentials safe no matter where you’re heading. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

13 This French-Girl Wrap Skirt BerryGo Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Once you slip into this high-waisted maxi skirt, you won’t want to take it off. Its viscose fabric keeps things light and airy (though reviewers confirm it’s not at all sheer), and its elastic waistband won’t dig into your skin. The self-tie belted design is complemented by a ruffled hem for major movement. It’s available in lots of different prints and florals, perfect for adding a pattern to an otherwise simple outfit. Available sizes: 4 — 22 Plus

Available colors: 14

14 A T-Shirt Dress That’s Actually Stylish Romwe Front Knot T-Shirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Ready for instant dress relief? This knotted dress hugs you without feeling like you can’t move thanks to the polyester-spandex fabrication and adjustable self-tie skirt. The short-sleeved silhouette is further complimented by side ruching that looks equally great layered under a jacket for the colder months. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

15 This Audrey Hepburn Boatneck Tee That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Every closet needs an elevated T-shirt, and this should be one of yours. Featuring a classic boat neckline, bracelet-ready cropped sleeves, and a close-fit design, this top is an absolute essential. It’s crafted from cotton for the perfect blend of softness and stretch, and the lightweight feel makes it wearable year-round. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

16 These Chic Modern Belts With Mixed Textures VONMELLI Gold Buckle Dress Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon A belt is a perfect way to pull a whole look together. Double up with this two-pack that features an oval design made of gold hardware and faux leather. The closure ensures you can find your perfect fit easily and that it’ll hold everything in place all wear long. Pair these with your fave jeans and a go-to tee for a “stealth wealth” vibe or wear them into the office. Available sizes: 25 inches — 54 inches

Available colors: 7

17 This Chunky Ribbed Cardigan SweatyRocks V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fabricated in a soft knit with a deep V-neck, this best-selling cardigan will let you layer up a look or showcase a statement necklace, all while keeping you warm. The fit is slouchy without being baggy, and the length is slightly cropped to work well with high-waisted baggy jeans or your favorite leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

18 A Flowy Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon For easy-breezy days, this jumpsuit is the epitome of casual chic. With wide legs and an overall relaxed fit, its sleeveless design won’t restrict movement. The straps are thick and supportive, so you can wear a regular bra if you want, while the scooped neckline make it easy to spotlight your favorite necklaces. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

19 A Lacy Blouse With Endless Styling Possibilities Dokotoo V-Neck Lace Crochet Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This crochet blouse has nearly 3,000 5-star ratings — and I can definitely see why. The delicate lace-like trim offers an elegant feel, while the gauzy Swiss dot polyester fabric lets skin breathe all day long. Dress this up for your next date night or down for a casual lunch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

20 A Tried-And-True Pair Of Levis Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon You now how everyone has those jeans that fit just right? Well, these are them. With nearly 25,000 ratings, Amazon shoppers seem to agree that they’re worth the buy. These Levis give a good shaping effect thanks to the super-stretchy cotton blend. The snug fit doesn’t loose its elasticity, even after multiple washes, and the mid-rise waistband comes with a hidden smoothing panel you won’t even feel. They hug your curves without gaping at the waist, making these a must-have for many. Available sizes: 2 — 14

Available colors: 5

21 A T-Shirt Dress With Pockets Shopper Can’t Get Enough Of MEROKEETY Short-Sleeved Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This belted sheath dress is a feel-good style for any occasion — the sort of dress to throw on when you want to feel confident and comfortable. Fabricated from a stretchy yet soft rayon-polyester blend, the material is made to move with your body. You have the ability to cinch the waist as much as you want thanks to the belted designed, plus the two pockets(!) give you room to carry things on the go. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 31

22 A Peplum Blouse That Shifts From Day To Night CiCiBird Button-Down Peplum Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made of 100% chiffon, this peplum blouse is lightweight and versatile enough to wear on your next night out or even to the office. The drawstring detailing at the waist accentuates the peplum and gives you the ability to make it as loose or as tight as you’d prefer. The button-down design elevates its look instantly, plus there’s lots of fun colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 31

23 These Sparkly Statement Earrings KELMALL Geometric Drop Statement Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everyone deserves a little sparkle in their life, and this jewelry won’t hurt your wallet. These KELMALL statement earrings are $15, but the compliments you’ll get wearing them are priceless. The geometric gemstones are inlaid and gold-plated while the post-back closure won’t irritate the skin since it’s 100% nickel-free and cadmium-free. Choose from cobalt blue or neon pink for an extra eye-catching sparkle. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 27

24 This Influencer-Approved Wrap Jumpsuit The Drop Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Instead of stressing over finding two matching pieces, throw this sleeveless jumpsuit on and head out the door in seconds. Its loose fit will keep you comfy all day long — especially because it’s so easy to transition from day to night. Plus, the wrap-tie waist design and hook-and-eye closure make it easy to get in and out of. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 4

25 The Internet’s Favorite Cardigan ZESICA Patterned Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cardigan has a whopping 15,000 5-star reviews. It could easily become the most-raved about piece in your closet, made from a viscose blend that has all the buttery softness of cashmere with a fraction of the maintenance. With an open-front design and no hardware to worry about, it’s the perfect add-on to any outfit in leopard, plaid, or a reliable solid. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

26 A Wrap Dress For A No-Fuss Outfit PRETTYGARDEN Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you need some effortless dresses for your wardrobe rotation, this floral wrap style with capped sleeves is just the thing. Offered in solids and ditsy floral prints, you can wear this to brunch with your friends or out on your next date night. It’s a true wrap dress, so you’ll feed the strap through a side hole and tie a bow around your waist for a fitted look. It hits just above the ankle with a ruffled hem, and the slight V-neckline is just right for a dainty necklace. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

27 This Carrie Bradshaw Midi Skirt CHICWISH Double-Layered Mesh Midi Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon This fairytale mesh tulle skirt looks like it’s something you would see on the runways. It features a midi hemline and is made from 100% polyester, plus it comes in so many different patterns (think: florals, butterflies, and celestial motifs) as well as pretty solid hues. You can dress it down with a cropped tank and sneaks — or up with heels and a blouse. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

28 A Cropped Corduroy Shacket Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Shacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.4-star rating, this corduroy shacket is a must-buy! It’s lightweight for year-round wear but still heavy enough to add an extra layer of warmth during those colder months. Between the lapel collar, droppef shoulder, and cropped cut, it’s no wonder this is a fan fave amongst Amazon shoppers. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

29 This Billowy Blouse To Get Your Floral Fix SHEWIN Floral Print V-Neck Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This floral blouse instantly brightens up any outfit. It’s made from 100% viscose that’s lightweight and airy on the skin. The V neckline is complemented by billowy sleeves, and they also offer short-sleeved styles if you’d prefer a fun ruffled shoulder. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

30 An Insta-Worthy Backless Maxi Dress R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Everything about this dress is gorgeous, from its tiered ruffle hem to the strappy backless design. The lightweight cotton-polyester fabric flows all the way to the floor with a statement-making smocked bodice that keeps your chest in place without needing a bra. There’s a tie at both the waist and the halter neckline to guarantee a just-for-you fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

31 This “Goes-With-Everything” Maxi Duster Isaac Liev Maxi Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This is the cardigan you didn’t know you needed... Until now. Its long sleeves give a little extra warmth in a lightweight rayon knit and the simple structure makes it easy to style. There is an eye-catching drapey design that almost feels like a robe, so it’s comfy-cozy for lounging around the house as well. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 31

32 A Personalized Tote Bag That Holds It All TOPDesign Personalized Monogram Toe Amazon $18 See On Amazon This tote bag fits everything... Like, everything. Made of heavy-duty 100% natural cotton canvas, this carryall will last for years. The thick shoulder straps won’t dig, and all of the seams are reinforced to ensure maximum durability. It’ll even stand upright on it’s own thanks to the built-in board bottom. Opt for a plain tote for a simple look, or personalize your outfit with the monogrammed option — which would also make a great gift. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 50

33 A Super-Trendy Crochet Sweater Saodimallsu Bell Sleeve Crochet Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon I’ll confess, this crochet sweater is so good I have multiple colors in my closet. Its made of a meshy, not-too-heavy fabrication, and the drawstring closure lets you show as much (or as little) skin as you want. The slouchy style is super-versatile paired with shorts or leggings, and the flowiness also makes for a great beach cover-up. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

34 The Tailored Trousers You’ve Seen Everywhere Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These pants will take you from corporate to casual without having to spend a fortune. They feature a kicked-out wide leg that flows to the ground and a high-waisted design that hugs your midsection. The pleating offers an elevated look, while the hook-and-eye closure make these easy to slip into. Tronjori even offers shorter sizes if you prefer a petite fit. Pair these with a heel or your go-to sandal and you’re all set. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

Available colors: 33

35 The Double-Lined Crop Top You Need ASAP REORIA Racerback Crop Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Shoppers are raving about the quality of this racerback crop top. The nylon-spandex fabrication gives you all the stretch you can ask for, while the double-lined design ensures it’s not see-through. Pair these with bike shorts or a high-waisted jean, belted trousers or a pencil skirt. When you add this tank to your cart, you’ll be multiplying your outfit options tenfold. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

36 The Leather Waist Belt That Changes An Outfit’s Silhouette FASHIONGEN Leatherette Waist Belt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking to layer on an accessory that’ll make your outfit? This waist belt is just the thing. It’s made of faux leather so it’s super easy to keep clean, and the tie design gives you the ability to find your perfect fit thanks to the thin laces. Wrap this around your waist while wearing your favorite maxi dress to take your look to the next level, or use it to belt a swing dress for a fitted shape. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

Available colors: 22

37 Some Foolproof Loafers That Are Machine Washable Hey Dude Wendy Lace Up Loafers Amazon $42 See On Amazon Lightweight with elastic laces, these loafers are the epitome of comfy and cute. Each shoe weighs less five ounces and the slip-resistant soles are super-durable. This shoe will flex to your foot thanks to a layer of memory foam, so you won’t have to worry about any discomfort, plus they’re available in tons of neutral tones that’ll go with any look. They’re even machine-washable so you never have to worry about getting them dirty. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 16

38 The Perfect Tank Top, According To Fans LouKeith Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon The ideal tank top does exist — and it’s only $16. If you gravitate towards simpler pieces that stand the test of time, then look no further than LouKeith’s racerback halter top. What’s great about this little cotton tank is that it can be dressed up (tucked into sleek trousers and pumps, for instance) or down with cut-off shorts and sneakers. For colder months, layer it under your favorite cardigan and fleece-lined leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

39 A Minimalist Midi Dress With Sleek Cutouts Pink Queen Sleeveless Cutout Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon The perfect balance between comfort and style, this bodycon dress is crafted of a soft knit that feels like your favorite sweater. Its form-fitting silhouette is lightweight and breathable thanks to the fabric, so you don’t have to worry about overheating, and the high neckline balances out the ribcage cutout and side slit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28