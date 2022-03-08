Chic, Easy Pieces That Make You Look So Good, Yet Are So Cheap

If you’ve been contemplating a closet refresh, you’ve come the right place — especially if you’re not looking to break the bank. (Because who is?) Splurging on designer duds isn’t the only way to score fashion points these days, despite all the name brands tagged on influencer posts. There’s another avenue to achieving seriously envious personal style — and it’s right under your nose. Amazon has really stepped up to the plate with chic, easy pieces that make you look so good, yet are ridiculously cheap. The takeaway? Don’t blow your budget on off-the-runway clothing, jewelry, and accessories: Shop this hit list under $50 instead.

Beyond a seamless checkout process and those incredible Prime member perk, Amazon’s wardrobe staples are seriously cute. Their offerings range from elevated basics to the season’s hottest trends, and the best part is that you can weave them into your daily rotation with the timeless pieces already hanging in your closet.

Intrigued? Ahead, 45 must-have styles that will make you look and feel like a million bucks on a budget.

1 A Crisp Cotton Button-Down To Style With Leggings Woman Within Plus Size Long-Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Unlike most starchy button-down shirts, this longline version isn’t at all stiff to wear. The 100% cotton only gets softer with time, while its 30-inch tunic length looks classically chic with leggings or jeans. "I bought this shirt to wear while gardening. It’s lightweight, covers my arms from biting insects, and keeps me from getting a sunburn. I enjoy the large and longer fit as it allows for movement and keeps me covered and cooler than a clingy tee shirt," one shopper commented. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X Plus

Available colors: 31

2 A Sophisticated Wide-Brimmed Fedora That Won’t Break The Bank Lisianthus Classic Felt Fedora With Buckle Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add sophistication to any casual ensemble in a snap with this wide-brimmed fedora. Crafted from breathable cotton and polyester, this felt topper has a spiffy belt buckle on the exterior, as well as an interior ribbon band that wicks away sweat. “The quality of material on this hat is amazing. It paired well with the outfit that I wanted to put together and I love that it came with a cover to keep its shape,” one shopper praised. Another wrote it was “well worth the value” and they “received a zillion compliments” that day. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 18

3 Genuine Freshwater Pearl Studs That Are Hypoallergenic PAVOI Sterling Silver Stud Pearl Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in six pearl sizes with options for warm 14-karat gold- and rhodium-plated sterling silver, these freshwater stud earrings add polish to any ensemble. On top of that, they’re hypoallergenic and extremely high-quality for the $13 price tag. (Notice that luster on the cultured pearls.) "Exceeded my expectations, and I wear them nearly every day," one fan raved, adding that "these are one of the few earrings I've found that I can wear without irritation.” Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 2

4 A Luxe Wool Beret For Your Very Own Emily In Paris Moment Jeicy Wool Beret Amazon $0 See On Amazon Whether you’re channeling the Left Bank, Gossip Girl style, or making a Cher Horowitz 90s throwback, this beret should be your first purchase. It’s on-trend yet practical in cozy wool, and the classic silhouette always looks a little bit upscale. “This hat is adorable. Not itchy at all, fits extremely well, flattering and chic! 10/10 would recommend,” one shopper wrote. Even better? This charming chapeau comes with a silky scarf and brooch to complete the French-girl look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 21

5 These Elevated Joggers With “The Perfect Blend Of Lounge & Style” AJISAI Casual Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon A cross between lounge pants and work-ready trousers, these cropped joggers belong in every wardrobe. The versatile pant's silky-smooth nylon and spandex fabric has great stretch and shape retention, with an adjustable drawstring waist and deep pockets. "They are the perfect blend of lounge and style. I wanted something I could wear to the office but still be comfortable in. These are a nice thick smooth material, no panty lines and super soft & breathable," one shopper reported. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (including petite)

Available colors: 7

6 Podiatrist-Approved Loafers For Comfortable Chic Osslue Suede Leather Penny Loafers Amazon $43 See On Amazon These supple drivers are reminiscent of vintage pairs from yesteryear. They have a microsuede upper and a durable rubber outsole for grip, plus there's a removable leather-covered sponge footbed designed by a podiatrist for stability and ease. “Soft and comfortable straight from the box. They get more comfortable after each wearing as they mold to my feet,” one fan praised. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 8

7 This Androgynous Button-Down With A Lived-In Feel Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Poplin Button-Down Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking for a relaxed button-down shirt that isn’t restrictive? Here’s a 100% cotton style that more than fits the bill. You’ll find this long-sleeved shirt both soft and durable, with a broken-in feeling right away. “I love clothing cut to look kind of gender neutral, so these shirts are perfect for me. They have a somewhat androgynous fit, with a more or less straight cut from armpit to hip,” one shopper revealed of the cut. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

8 Gold Hoop Earrings That Fund A Worthy Cause Benevolence LA Braided Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $16 See On Amazon These 14-karat gold-plated hoops are airy-light and won’t weigh down your earlobes. Chunky yet relatively small, the double braided design looks like something you’d come across at a curated vintage boutique. “They are excellent quality and great value for the price,” one customer commented. “The gold plating is realistic (not too yellowy) and they add a dressy feel to any look.” Another wrote that the quality held up, too: “they haven’t tarnished nor turned green.” Moreover, each pair purchased helps fund education for women developing countries.

9 A Cozy Sweatshirt That Looks Like Expensive Athleisure Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a chic funnel neck and split hem, this isn’t your average run-of-the-mill sweatshirt. It appears more similar to a turtleneck — with the addition of sporty thumbholes that’ll keep your hands warm. Although it doesn’t look like performance tech, the sweatshirt hides moisture-wicking terry and flexible four-way stretch. “It’s so cozy and comfortable, but lightweight enough to be comfortable indoors. Best of all, it’s so cute and doesn’t look sloppy or frumpy like a regular sweatshirt,” one reviewer noted. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

10 Audrey Hepburn-Approved Ballet Flats With Hidden Memory Foam Feversole Macaroon Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These polished ballet flats are a great commuter shoe and a dresser substitute for sneakers. They have a five-millimeter memory foam cushion inside, along with a breathable canvas lining to prevent sweaty soles. Additionally, there’s a strong non-slip outsole that keeps you steady even on slick surfaces when you’re running around town. One shopper weighed in: “It's like being barefoot. My toes aren’t cramped and my arches aren’t sore — whether it’s a day at the museum with the kids or a day on my feet in court.” Choose from 41 colorways, including Mary Janes. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 41

11 A Denim Shirt That Goes With Literally Everything Joe's USA Denim Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Equal parts tailored and laidback, the jean shirt is wonderfully versatile. You can tuck it into a pencil skirt or work trousers for business casual days, then wear it to the beach as a cover-up. Constructed from a sturdy (but not too thick) cotton denim, the Joe’s USA button-down has a a generous cut with no bells or whistles. It also stands the test of time, according to customers, which is quite the investment for only $30. "It wears well and washes well. It didn't shrink, washing cold and drying low," one shopper advised. Opt for some '90s-inspired cargo jeans and a cropped white tank for a modern Canadian tuxedo outfit done right. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 2

12 A Chic Oversized Poncho That Transforms Sneakers And Jeans Melifluous Poncho Wrap Amazon $0 See On Amazon Graceful dressing is easy when you throw on this open-front poncho, which is the next-best thing to wearing a blanket. It's crafted from a premium bamboo viscose, which is unbelievably breathable and feels silky-smooth on the skin. The handkerchief hem looks good on virtually everyone, too. "Super soft and warm, but lightweight. Drapes elegantly and isn't too long. It works well for a shorter person," one petite shopper pointed out. Another noteworthy detail? It's bordered and reversible, giving you two styles in one. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 33

13 This Megawatt Gold-Plated Tennis Bracelet MDFUN Gold Plated Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This MDFUN tennis bracelet is absolutely stunning — “faux real.” Set in white gold plating with top-tier cubic zirconia, this baby looks utterly expensive in real life. "The value vastly exceeds the cost of this bracelet," one shopper raved, noting that the "stones look like real diamonds” and the sturdy latch “won't come unclasped." It’s available in five wrist sizes and is easily layerable for a low-key luxe arm party. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 1

14 This Athleisure Crop Top In Pima Cotton Core 10 Pima Cotton Knot Front Cropped Yoga Tank Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from Pima cotton, modal, and elastane, this yoga crop top is ideal for both workouts and weekends. Instead of twisting your shirts and tying them with an elastic band — you know the drill — this tank comes intentionally twisted so you can get some airand look hot while doing it. “I’m not a fan of crop tops, but this I absolutely LOVE! It pairs perfectly with high waisted leggings to show just a peek of stomach. It’s soft, stretchy & comfortable," one fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

15 Tennis-White Sneakers In Waterproof Faux Leather Hash Bubbie Low-Top Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon You will get far more than your fair share of use out of these low-top sneakers: Just picture them with sundresses, jeans — you name it. As one shopper noted: "They look great with almost any kind of outfit and they're easy to walk in for long periods of time.” Besides that, the polyurethane leather upper looks like the real deal, easy to clean with a magic eraser, and waterproof to boot. Not to mention, the durable outsole can handle slippery surfaces, too. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 3

16 The Organic Cotton Tee That’s A Conscious Classic Econscious 100% Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon On the hunt for the perfect white T-shirt? Your search is over thanks to Econscious’s 100% organic cotton crewneck tee. “The feel of the cotton is so nice for the amazing price,” one shopper raved of the ringspun fabric, which is enzyme-washed and double-stitched for longevity. Expect this basic staple to be of medium thickness (in other words, it’s not sheer) and easily worn to perfection whether layered under a cardigan or styles solo with your favorite jeans. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

17 Oversized Sunglasses With That Old Hollywood Factor The Fresh Square Cat-Eye Hybrid Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Feel like a movie star (even with tired eyes or an all-nighter headache) in these oversized butterfly sunnies with a UV protective coating. Despite costing just $14, the retro pair is packaged carefully like designer shades. "The packaging was amazing and it comes with a nice silk pouch for the glasses to be protected from scratching the lenses. It comes with a lens cleaning cloth as well," one customer confirmed. Available sizes: 1 (shown)

Available colors: 1 (shown)

18 A Chic Acrylic Cuff That Resembles Pricey Tortoiseshell FAERLIIRY Acrylic Statement Cuff Bracelet Amazon $11 See On Amazon Plastic jewelry is back in vogue, and you've probably seen your favorite influencers rocking colorful plastic rings left and right. The next big thing? Acrylic cuffs! This inexpensive bangle comes in tortoiseshell, pearlescent white, and shimmering impressionist floral variations, all with a snazzy gold metal finish. Available sizes: 1

Available colors 4

19 These Sporty-Chic Cargo Skinnies With An Elastic Waist Agnes Orinda Denim Cargo Joggers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Can’t decide between putting on jeans or just giving into sweats? Agnes Orinda’s casual denim joggers are a happy compromise. Fabricated with cotton, polyester, and spandex, these tapered skinnies have roomy cargo pockets and a stretch waist. "Buying another pair but I’m going down a size because the elastic makes them seem to run a lil big," one shopper shared. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 1 (shown)

20 Sleek Block-Heeled Boots That Are So Easy To Walk In DREAM PAIRS Chunky Block Heel Ankle Booties Amazon $49 See On Amazon You are going to love these pointed-toe booties. Here's the lowdown: Despite a three-inch heel, they're not painful in the slightest since it's on the chunkier side. "They are super cute and super comfortable. I have wide feet and they fit no problem. The height is perfect and the heel is thick so you could walk in these all day," one reviewer confirmed. Combining both downtown cool and trending Western styles, check out the rugged suede and glossy faux leather options offered. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors 6

21 This V-Neck Tee With 18,000 Ratings Just My Size Plus-Size Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prefer a V-neck tee as your daily driver? Just My Size offers a top-notch cotton version in an array of colors — from punchy brights to reliable neutrals — with an inclusive selection of sizes. “The material is soft, adequate thickness (light enough for summer but not see through) and stitched properly,” one fan wrote — and more than 10,000 five-star ratings seem to agree. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 9

22 A Minimalist Chunky Chain Necklace In Warm 14-Karat Gold LANE WOODS Gold Chain Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This paperclip chain necklace is a style essential these days — just consult any Instagram blogger's page for confirmation. It's made with 14-karat gold-plated metal in a versatile 15-inch length with a short extension. Layer it with chokers and pendants already in your jewelry box — or rock it solo with a shoulder-padded blazer for a very haute take on the 80s. Scroll through the reviews and you'll see praise like "it makes a statement without being overpowering," and shoppers wrote it was "worth every penny." Available sizes: One size (shown)

Available colors: 2

23 Sharp AF Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Look Like You “Paid A Boat Load For Them” FEISEDY Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you love Celine's feline sunnies, then you'll adore these angular cat-eye frames — and at a fraction of the price, no less. One shopper raved that "they are so durable and sturdy, you'd think you paid a boat load for them," while another stated that "they are super edgy and provide decent sun protection" despite being non-polarized. They are, in fact, able to block 100% of UVB and UVA rays. Available sizes: 1 (shown)

Available colors: 10

24 A Buttery-Soft Jumpsuit That’s More Comfortable Than Sweats PRETTYGARDEN Long-Sleeved Off The Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon There really aren't many pieces that you can simultaneously be a couch potato in and wear out to a nice dinner. Here's the proof it actually exists: PRETTYGARDEN'S drapey jumpsuit is an off-the-shoulder one-piece made from a polyester and cotton that moves with you. Not only is it the superior Netflix uniform, but it’s also easy to dress up with a waist belt and heels to stun any room. Spot how the laidback cut hugs all the right places, while its drapey neckline adds goddess-like vibes. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

25 A Jaw-Dropping Wrap Dress With Diane Von Furstenberg Energy AMZ PLUS V-Neck Midi Wrap Plus Size Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This A-line dress is one of those timeless styles that’s always appropriate. The knit blend of rayon and spandex molds to your curves like a glove, with a tie belt that creates a snatched appearance. The V-neck and cropped sleeves allow for plenty of jewelry to amp up the formality. One particularly noteworthy highlight? The wrap top is sewn shut, so it’ll never come undone or loosen up on you in public. Score! Available sizes: Medium — 4X

Available colors: 25

26 Equestrian-Inspired Rain Boots That Look So Chic Asgard Chelsea Rain Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon Chic-AF Chelsea boots that can be worn in the rain without damage? Sign me up! These Asgard booties might have a waterproof PVC upper, but they're fashionable enough to be worn anywhere — which is a major part of their cult appeal. "They're rain boots that can be worn in social gatherings without looking, well, silly!" One shopper agreed. The hefty rubber outsole provides excellent traction on slippery and muddy ground, then the elastic-goring sides and pull-on tag allows for quick removal upon entering any home. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

27 This Stripped-Down Cardigan That’s Long Enough For Leggings Days Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon It's never a bad idea to invest in something that can be worn all year long. That's why this open front V-neck cardigan should be at the top of your shopping list. The buttery blend of cotton, modal, and polyester is feather-soft, so it can be worn over a dress in the summer months and layered over a long-sleeved tee through fall and winter. Wondering how it holds up over time? It has "not shrunk or pilled in the wash," reported one fan. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

28 The Chunky Matte Claw Clips Beloved By Influencers FRAMAR Large Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Boasting a strong 4.8 star rating, these matte claw clips aren't your average drugstore assortment. The rubber coating grips thin, thick, and curly manes without a problem — with no need to adjust throughout the day. "I’ve seen these clips all over social media and I had to buy them. The colors are super chic and they go with everything," a fan gushed. They’re pretty light, too, so don't worry about headaches or them weighing you down. Available sizes: 1 (shown)

Available colors: 2

29 A Solitaire Pendant That Passes For Fine Jewelry PAVOI Swarovski Solitaire Choker Amazon $13 See On Amazon Offered in rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold — as well as thick gold vermeil — this delicate choker necklace has a 1.5-carat Swarovski crystal pendant that dazzles. It might be dainty, but the round brilliant crystal definitely adds a little something to any ensemble. Shopper report it stands up to repeated wear over time: “It is dainty and simple enough for everyday wear, as well a beautiful piece for a fancier occasion...10/10 recommend,” one shopper praised. “Also, I have showered, sweated, and slept in this necklace almost every day, and it has not tarnished, or turned my skin!” Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 3

30 This Floral Playsuit To Sub For Shorts And A Tee Romwe Plus Floral Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Romper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Do you aim for uncomplicated dressing on a regular basis? This playsuit is one way to achieve that goal without putting in much effort, since it's a one-piece — and the floral prints automatically make it a mood-lifter. The neckline plunges low, but you can add a lace-trimmed camisole underneath if you’d like more coverage. "Finding rompers that don't go up my crotch and thick thigh friendly is not an easy task," one shopper wrote. "But I am here to tell you my beautiful friend, you want this romper." Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X Plus

Available colors: 18

31 Ankle-Strap Orsay Pumps You’ll Wear From Desktop To Dance Floor Olivia K D'Orsay Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Block Heel Amazon $32 See On Amazon Suitable for conferences, weddings, and events, these pointed-toe pumps have a 3.5-inch block heel and an ankle-securing strap for support. “I wore these shoes for over ten hours on the day of my daughter's wedding, and they were incredibly comfortable. I walked on cement, carpet, and tile all day, and danced in them at night,” one reviewer raved. Match your dress to the lineup of faux patent leather, imitation suede, and rhinestone-embellished alternatives. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 4

32 A Transitional Topper That’s “Heavier Than A Usual Sweater And Not As Heavy As A Coat.” Amazon Essentials Plus Size Lightweight Cardigan Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fabricated from a shockingly soft blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, this longline open-front cardigan will become a hero piece in your wardrobes in no time. It's free of buttons or snaps, but there are deep pockets that come in handy. (Run out and grab a coffee without your handbag, for instance.) Layer up this sweater in the winter — just add a fitted turtleneck — or use it as a transitional topper during the change of seasons. “Great around the chilly house, and the perfect weight for a fall day,” one shopper remarked, adding it was “heavier than a usual sweater” but “not as heavy as a coat.” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 4

33 A Classic Camellia Brooch For OG French-Girl Style 80Hou Wool Camellia Brooch Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking to liven up a black blazer or little black dress? Pin this classic brooch onto either one, and voilà: Instant chicness. That said, it’s not too fussy to wear with a denim jacket if your vibe is more Carrie Bradshaw than Coco. “Love the Chanel inspired look. The quality was very good. I liked it so much I bought more to give as gifts,” one shopper wrote. It even comes with a complimentary natural burlap gift bag, which makes wrapping a breeze. Available sizes: 1 (shown)

Available colors: 1 (shown)

34 Luxe Stacking Rings In 18-Karat Gold AoJun Stacking Ring Set (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Three 18-karat gold rings for just $13? Yes, please! This set will add serious shine to all your minimal ‘fits. In addition to this trio of bands, there are six bolder styles worth scooping up as well (including various cubic zirconia stones) to create a custom set. Reviewers were obsessed with every last one of these rings, noting that the gold-plated titanium “does not ruin when it touches water” and one shopper even wrote that theirs “gets mistaken for a cartier ring.” Available colors: 7

35 These Elevated Slide Sandals With Cushy Memory Foam The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Amazon $32 See On Amazon Lo and behold: The cutest flat sandals that mimic styles ten times the price. Their number-one selling point? You can sightsee or have a full day out in these strappy slides without foot pain. “I walked around NYC for almost an hour running errands the first time I wore these out and I had no discomfort or blisters,” one shopper confirmed. Another wrote it was like “walking on clouds.” Not a gold lover? They’re sold in black, white, and even juicy tangerine hues. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 8

36 A Pair Of Straight Leg Levi’s That Are Slim — But Not Too Tight Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you're over skinny jeans and ready to cancel them from your life, here's a substitute that's slim but not tight: the Levi's classic straight jean. The mid-rise denim comes in multiple inseams for body types both small and tall, as well as a variety of washes that run the gamut — think: Travertine-colored twill, cobalt, and chalk white. Fabricated with cotton, polyester, viscose, and elastane, they won't be too rigid or restrictive. "I’ve been searching for a pair of regular straight leg jeans that don’t cost more than $60...I finally found it with these. Just plain old loose but not too loose regular jeans. Hurray!" One shopper celebrated in their review. Available sizes: 26 — 40 (including short and long)

Available colors: 13

37 A Stainless Steel Boyfriend Watch That Looks Expensive Gosasa Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in yellow gold, silver, and rose gold, this boyfriend watch looks like a luxury timepiece without the sticker shock. It has a crystal-embellished stainless steel strap and dial, plus reliable Japanese quartz movement secured beneath mineral glass that protects it from scratches. "It’s so gorgeous and I get so many compliments on it! I would buy this watch a thousand times before I broke the bank to buy an expensive one," one fan declared. Available sizes: 1 (shown)

Available colors: 3

38 The Chunky Cocktail Ring Your Friends Will Assume Is An Heirloom Bicheng Cubic Zirconia Round Brilliant Halo Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon This is a bling ring that I can get behind. Onlookers will be awed by its sparkling cubic zirconia (especially that gorgeous center stone) that, without a doubt, will fool them into mistaking it for real diamonds. In reality, the “platinum” setting is shiny sterling silver plated over brass... But who has to know? Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 3

39 Cropped Cotton Chinos That Are A Step Up From Jeans Amazon Essentials Cropped Girlfriend Chino Pant Amazon $22 See On Amazon Featuring a tailored waist and cropped straight leg with welt pockets, these cropped chinos are appropriate for work and play. Curious about the quality of the cotton used? "The fabric on this pair is thick, similar to the old cotton T-shirt fabric in the 90s that used to hold its shape so well," one shopper noted. Add loafers and a button-down for business matters — then, pair them with sneakers and a tank on the weekend. Available sizes: 0 — 40 Plus

Available colors: 9

40 This Faux Leather Tote With Luxury Curb Appeal Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you already have an oversize black bag in your rotation, that’s not an excuse to scroll by this handy dandy tote bag. Because guess what? This puppy is carried in every single color under the sun — yep, 154, to be exact. It's not heavy or uncomfortable for your shoulder, according to shoppers. "I'm impressed — this bag is very thin and very light weight. I would say it’s almost like the free bags you get when you buy certain brands of makeup. So I was skeptical — but then surprised! Honestly, it works like a structured bag as it holds its shape," one customer surprisingly revealed. There’s one main big pocket and one small side pocket. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 154

41 Cult-Favorite Trousers That Stay Wrinkle-Free LEE Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you mean business, then these best-selling trousers will match your energy in the boardroom and beyond. They're straight-legged for the most classic fit and made mostly from cotton but, importantly, have enough spandex to move with your curves. "They are soft and allow my thighs room and don’t bunch up in the front or under my butt like tighter pants do," one shopper commented. That’s not all: they come out of the dryer wrinkle-free so you always look fresh and ready to go. Available sizes: 2 — 20 (including short and long)

Available colors: 12

42 Demifine Body Jewelry To Make Multiple Piercings Look Extra-Chic Jstyle Body Piercing Jewelry Set (8 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin but can't blow your budget on real gold or silver, try out this body piercing jewelry set set as an A+ solution. There are eight stainless steel pairs that can be twisted or secured on your helix, lobes, cartilage, and tragus. “I've had them on for over a month and my ears have been great and they look like amazing quality. My ears don't itch and I haven't gotten any red irritation or green marks from when I get them wet,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 3

43 This Classic Trench Coat With British Heritage Style Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cotton trench coat resists weather on even the rainiest of days. Notable features include a classic double-breasted button front, notched collar, self-tie belt,and a back vent. One customer wrote, "I compared it to my daughter's London Fog trench and it was a really favorable comparison," while another commented that "the fabric is comfortable and lets me breathe." That makes it especially ideal for humid rainy days in the spring and summertime and easily layerable come fall. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

44 A Little Black Sheath Dress That Hugs Your Frame SheIn Half Sleeve Sheath Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes all your need is a little black dress that makes you look and feel fabulous — and SheIn’s sheath dress does just that, with a universally appropriate knee-grazing hem and elbow sleeves. "Fits like a glove, hugs the curves but thick enough material," one shopper raved. The bodycon midi dress comes in 14 solids, including unexpected hues like hot pink, mint green, and red. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14