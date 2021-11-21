Kate Middleton Constantly Wears These 30 Polished Basics & They're Under $35 On Amazon

Kate Middleton’s style can make international headlines whether she’s stepping out in a gold dress for the latest James Bond premiere or hiking through the heather in a Barbour jacket. Although you might expect the Duchess of Cambridge to rely on high-end pieces for her fashion statements, Kate Middleton wears certain polished basics more than virtually anything else in her wardrobe — which means it’s a cinch to steal the duchess’ style if you know what to look for. To help you decode royal fashion protocol and make it your own, I’ve rounded up 30 chic basics on Amazon that have been spotted on Kate Middleton over the years.

For example: the Duchess of Cambridge has been photographed wearing a striped tee at least eight times in four years — often with a pair of skinny jeans and tortoiseshell Ray-Ban Wayfarers in tow. (Don’t worry: there’s a budget alternative to those pricey specs.) Formal appearances usually see Kate Middleton opting for a tailored dress along with a good pair of nude pumps, while a turtleneck paired with a pleated midi skirt is a foolproof formula for daytime events. In terms of accessories, the duchess usually carries a sharp top-handle bag for her essentials and has been known to rock an occasional headband when tiaras are uncalled for, with cold weather making her reach for fur hats and cozy scarves in British racing green. Ahead, the polished basics that are the unsung heroes of Kate Middleton’s royal style.

Headbands

Heavy is the head that wears the crown: for christenings, holidays, and plenty of occasions in between, Kate Middleton often reaches for a headband to cap off her looks. A simple band polishes just about any outfit of the day, while special occasions are a change to play with thick statement pieces in braided velvet and pearls. These headbands below are plushly stylish, and shoppers rave that they’re actually comfortable to wear for hours on end.

These Luxe Velvet Headbands That Feel Light As Air

These chic velvet headbands in particular look thick and luxe but won’t weigh you down. Their soft padded base has the ability to flex completely flat, so they’re guaranteed to be extremely comfortable. Get them in luminous velvets (some even come with pearls) or a laidback bandanna print if you’re keeping things casual.

Available colors: 5

A Braided Velvet Headband That Looks Designer

Another headband style spotted on the Duchess of Cambridge for Archie’s christening, these braided velvet headbands channel high-end design for such a steal. They’re lushly padded with soft grosgrain ribbon at the temples and an ultra-flexible plastic base and come in color-coordinated sets of four, each with versatile neutrals and wearable brights.

Available colors: 3

Dresses

From sharp pencil dresses to fit and flare frocks, Kate Middleton’s dress game is unparalleled. The duchess often relies on simple shapes with exquisite tailoring for most public appearances, and has been known to shop high street brands for a bargain (which then invariably sell out). If Kensington Palace had an Amazon Prime account, these chic affordable dresses would most likely be in Kate’s cart.

An Elegant Tea Dress In The Comfiest Cotton

A fit and flare dress is stylish, seasonless, and makes the jump from corner office to cocktail party with a few strategic accessories. This one is made from comfortable, practical cotton and has three-quarter sleeves with a snug tailored bodice, plus that bell of a pleated skirt makes for total Grace Kelly elegance. “It really does look like I had it tailored...I felt so lady-like! So, I bought five more,” one fan gushed.

Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Fun, Flirty Sheath With A Mermaid Hem

Sophisticated yet playful and polished, this pencil dress is cut from the cloth of Kate Middleton’s signature style. Its office-worthy fit is accented by mermaid pleats on either side of the hem, and even that demure crew neckline gets kicked up a notch with a retro sash tie. “You could wear this to church or on a date,” as one shopper wrote of the versatility. The stretch polyester blend got multiple nods from shoppers for its substantial feel that hugged the body comfortably.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Short-Sleeved Sheath Rocking A Sweet Ruffled Skirt

Another fun twist on the pencil dress, this sheath dress would look right at home hanging in a closet at Kensington Palace. Princess seams and a wrap waist over that cascading waterfall ruffled skirt add a graceful twist, plus an invisible zipper up the back that makes for clean lines and a tailored fit with plenty of stretch to the polyester fabric.

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

A Power Dress With Pockets — Need I Say More

The duchess loves a good tie-neck accent, whether it’s on a dress or a blouse, so you’ll likely want a few options on-hand if you plan to nail Kate Middleton’s style. This pencil dress keeps things simple and streamlined, with a fitted skirt and longer sleeves compared to other options on this list, but isn’t too snug to hide a good pair of pockets. It’s sleek, sharp, and means serious business. Not convinced? More than 8,000 shoppers have given this stunner rave reviews.

Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Stripes

Layered under a blazer or tucked into jeans, the marinière is a Middleton style staple. (She’s been photographed at least eight times in one.) It’s as effortless as the T-shirt but still has a bit of interest thanks to those nautical stripes, which are a classic mixed and matched with just about anything else in your wardrobe. Scoop one up now, and do casual Friday in off-duty royal style.

The Fitted Cotton Tee That’s A Layering Essential

J.Crew offers an ultra-classic version of the striped tee with their signature quality and timeless design. The J.Crew Slim Perfect Tee comes in 100% cotton with a streamlined fit that seamlessly layers, and you can scoop it up now in four classic colors.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

This Slouchy Striped Tee For A More Relaxed Look

For more colors and playful prints, consider this Tommy Hilfiger tee with stripes, solids, and polka-dots all available in shades of navy, claret, and clotted cream. It has an easier fit than the J.Crew tee above, but they’re both made from the same trusty 100% cotton you’d expect in a wardrobe staple. (Or get both, so you always have plenty of options and at least one spare.)

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Blouses

The embellished blouse is a Cambridge classic when a dress might be too formal but a T-shirt just won’t cut it. Tucked into skirts, trousers, and jeans, they’re a perfectly proper alternative to the crisp button-down with decidedly more flavor. Featuring duchess-approved details like ruffles and sash-tie necklines, shop these stylish tops to elevate your basics.

A Tie-Neck Blouse In More Than 30 Colors

This blouse has short kimono sleeves that flutter when you move while giving it a breezier overall feel, and a tie neck that makes jewelry almost unnecessary. The cropped hem works especially well with high-waisted bottoms, according to reviewers, with more than 8,000 shoppers adding it to their carts.

Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Chic Ruffled Top With Queen Victoria Vibes

This poet blouse is a spot-on alternative to the romantic style Kate has layered under a blazer in the photo above. The ruffled placket adds plenty of interest without the need for accessories while keeping the overall effect classic. “Gorgeous shirt...lovely material,” one fan praised. “Bought this to wear with dress pants, but it looks great with jeans too. It's very well made, and the ruffles fall just like the photo.”

Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Black Tights

An essential component of royal style protocols, the Duchess of Cambridge is rarely seen in public without tights or stockings, often pairing them with matching shoes to create an uninterrupted line. Feel like bending the rules? Try some colorful tights instead: these fan favorite pairs promise to resist a royal engagement’s worth of wear.

Some Jet-Black Tights That Will Never, Ever Turn Sheer

Black tights are a go-to, and these guarantee an inky finish. The 80 denier fabric resists runs and won’t turn sheer when you cross your legs, and the waistband was noted as being surprisingly comfortable. “Finally, tights that stay put,” one (very relatable) reviewer wrote. “No riding up, no falling down. They simply stay where they're supposed to. Really soft and comfortable too. Probably the best overall tight I've purchased,” they enthused.

Available colors: 1

Available sizes: B — 3+

This Multipack Of Colorful Tights With An Underground Following

Stock up or branch out: these tights offer plenty of options in terms of colorways and multipacks — and more than 3,000 shoppers gave them a five-star rating, describing them as “buttery soft,” “super sturdy,” and “so much nicer than I thought they would be” for their bargain price. The 70 denier tights are semi-sheer, but not by much, with a reinforced seat and waist (so you can yank them on without thinking) and thick enough to keep you warm but not too bulky to layer. If you’re more of a royal rule-breaker, consider picking up navy, cardinal, or chocolate brown

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Turtlenecks

A fashion staple for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the turtleneck is a classic power player in any capsule wardrobe. Slip yours under a blazer or into a midi skirt for a fashionable outfit taken straight out of the Kensington Palace playbook. Below, shoppers’ cult favorites that — rejoice! — will never, ever come untucked.

A Bestselling Bodysuit That Feels Like Butter

More than 16,000 shoppers gave this turtleneck bodysuit glowing reviews, and a whopping 13,000 of them were five stars. Fans rave about the ridiculously comfortable cut in a super-soft modal that’s thick enough to be nicely opaque even in tough shades like cream and nude, with a good dose of spandex for a second-skin fit. A snap crotch keeps everything practical. “This is so soft and so comfortable. It’s the first bodysuit I’ve bought and I don’t know why I haven’t purchased these sooner, it’s amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there,” a fan praised.

Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

And This Stylish Turtleneck Bodysuit With Zippered Cuffs

A fashion-forward twist on the classic, the zippered cuffs on this turtleneck bodysuit gives it a stylish edge that Kate would doubtless approve of. The polyester knit fabric has a slightly glossy finish and feels soft to the touch, with a reinforced snap crotch at the bottom for wear-all-day convenience. “My new favorite thing to wear,” one shopper declared.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Hair Ties

There’s no official word on royal protocols surrounding visible hair ties, but Kate often slips on a velvet bow to finish off a ponytail and disguise its elastic band. She’s been known to favor Meghan Markle’s go-to brand J.Crew, but, at $20 a pop, you’d be hard-pressed to stock up on your favorite colors. Fortunately, Amazon has a wallet-friendly alternative.

The Cult-Favorite Velvet Bows That Look Like J.Crew

Snag this set of velvet hair ribbons and you’ll get the equivalent of $200 in ‘Crew-worthy accessories for a fraction of the price. This set of 10 includes plenty of classic shades for every season, with a double-looped bow and long, fluttering ends for that storybook appeal. Ponytails, braids, and even a Meghan Markle-style messy bun all get an instant update when you slip one on.

Top-Handle Purses

Princess Diana was known for her strategic clutches, but the Duchess of Cambridge invariably totes a demure top-handled bag. They’re just as sleek and event-worthy but have a little more carrying capacity, and are easier to shift into the crook of your arm to shake someone’s hand.

Large enough to carry all of your daily essentials yet not too bulky for a dinner date, this top-handled bag is polished yet practical. The faux saffiano leather is structured and sturdy, with a good protective lining inside and plenty of organizational pockets. A detachable shoulder strap gives you a hands-free option for the daily commute, and four sturdy metal feet on the bottom ensure it stays in pristine condition no matter where you happen to set it down.

Available colors: 10

I actually own a version of this handbag, and countless people have stopped me to comment on its luxury style. (One sweet dental hygienist wouldn’t even let me put it on the floor during a routine appointment.) The faux leather is thick and holds its domed shape no matter how much you stuff inside, and zips almost the entire way open so you can find what you need without digging. There’s a roomy main compartment with a couple small pockets, and it also comes with a detachable shoulder strap for on the go.

Available colors: 25

Skinny Jeans

From slim black jeans to Zara’s olive skinnies, Kate Middleton’s go-to denim is sleek and streamlined. Her preferred skinny jeans are ideal for tucking into wellies at Sandringham but just as versatile over a good pair of heels, and she’s famous for wearing high street versions just as often as pricier pairs. Upgrade your skinny jeans with either of these bestselling pairs.

These Eco-Friendly Jeans From A Denim Icon...

You can never go wrong with Levi’s jeans, and this pair will seem custom-tailored to your body. The classic skinny jean comes in multiple inseams that look made to measure, and their waterless rinses help reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing. Having made appearances specifically to support sustainability in fashion, the Duchess would no doubt approve. Add to that a universal mid-rise and tapered ankle, and you have everything you could ask for in a jean.

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 2 — 28

...Plus Their Cult-Favorite Jeggings With 40,000 Flawless Reviews

You’ll be shocked by how good these skinny jeans are: their unsurpassed comfort looks polished and put-together in a thick stretch denim that nixes buttons, zippers, and hardware for a wide elastic waistband with a hidden stretch panel. They even come with five functional pockets — many jeggings skip them — so you might be tempted to wear these even when comfort isn’t your main priority. Just like the pair above, they also offer three inseams. “These jeans are my everything right now,” one fan gushed. “They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down.” After more than 70,000 shoppers weighed in, they have an overall 4.2 stars.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28

Nude Heels (And, Occasionally, Wedges)

Neutral pumps are a royal style staple — they go with just about everything and are nigh universally appropriate, all while creating a streamlined look from knee to ground. You’ll also find this is one area where Kate breaks royal protocol, sometimes opting for a walkable wedge instead. Ahead, the affordable leather heels and a steady wedge you can wear for your own public appearances, indoors or out.

Some Buttery Leather Pumps That Are An Absolute Steal

These leather heels under $50 are a terrific value. They’re built from genuine hide that’s buttery-soft with a padded footbed and subtle platform, which absorbs impact from the ground while making the four-inch stiletto feel a lot more manageable. “Straight out of the box, they fit perfectly and were super comfortable,” one reviewer vouched. “They're a good work work/play shoe,” another remarked.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 6 — 10

A Comfortable Wedge That Breaks Royal Protocol, You Rebel

For stable lift that’s easy to walk in (especially at outdoor events), you’ll often find the duchess in a practical wedge heel. This pair combines the curving lines of a round-toed pump with a low 2.5-inch heel on a steady base that can go the distance. The footbed is padded and lined with breathable leather to absorb, although the shoe itself is faux — so they feel like a high-quality pair, but you won’t have to baby them.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Midi Skirts

Some of Kate’s most showstopping outfits have relied on the trending midi skirt, and Meghan Markle is also a fan. Long story short? Royal fashion enthusiasts need to add this modern classic to their closets, STAT. From pleated skirts in bright shades to the timeless tartans you’ll wear on repeat, these are two great options with duchess-worthy style from Cambridge to Sussex.

This Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With

With nearly 10,000 ratings from raving fans, this pleated skirt is a surefire winner. It looks absolutely adorable paired with a graphic tee, but royal style enthusiasts might opt for a turtleneck or blouse instead. The wide elastic waistband can be worn at the waist or hips — or even rolled up for a shorter hem — and there’s a full opaque lining underneath the floaty pleats. “It's one of the most worn items in my closet, from winter time with sweaters to spring with beautiful blouses. The skirt is a nice heavy material that allows for beautiful hang and flow. It doesn't wrinkle and even packs beautifully without wrinkling,” a reviewer praised.

Available colors: 46

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Wool-Blend Midi Skirt In A Highlands Tartan

This plaid skirt would look right at home roaming the moors around Balmoral in a soft, cozy tartan. The wide waistband hides an elastic panel around back that lets you slip it right on and makes tucking sweaters a cinch, while a side zipper ensures you still get a posh fit. The inside is fully lined, and some colorways even come with pockets. Choose from two lengths to get your perfect fit.

Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Quilted Vests

A mainstay of English country clothing, the gilet (that’s vest to you) is a casual essential for the royal family — and one that mere mortals can easily score for themselves. Opt for muted colors like olive, chestnut, or burgundy that would look right at home among the heather. These vests are as stylish as they are warm.

An Imitation Down Puffer That’s Surprisingly Rugged

If you like your outdoor gear as practical as it is stylish, pick up this imitation down puffer vest for a Middleton-inspired piece that can weather some, well, weather. The vegan down is protected by a water-resistant shell and quilted for extra warmth, with two deep zippered pockets tucked inside its princess seams. If the day heats up, it packs down neatly into a matching stuff sack.

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

An Equestrian-Inspired Quilted Vest With Rave Reviews

A more direct interpretation of Kate Middleton style, this bestselling vest has racked up more than 13,000 ratings from fans for sleek style and lightweight warmth. It’s plush but not bulky, fully lined and luxuriously quilted in a diamond pattern that adds texture and insulation. A contoured waistband hidden around back tailors its shape to fit, and two zip pockets will keep your keys to the kingdom secure.

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Ray-Ban Wayfarers

The duchess has often been spotted rocking a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses at outdoor events and personal errands alike. The timeless shades have a universal shape and sturdy build, but the investment can be cost-prohibitive for some. Since Kate has been known to favor high street brands just as often as more expensive labels, she’d no doubt approve of this budget-friendly pick.

An Affordable Wayfarer Alternative With HD Lenses

These sunglasses offer a remarkably comparable shape to Ray-Ban Wayfarers, but their budget price far belies their attention to detail. (They even have similar temple accents.) The TAC lenses feature multiple layers for enhanced strength and scratch-resistance, with HD polarization to eliminate glare. (And, of course, 100% UVA/UVB protection.) The duchess usually prefers a tortoiseshell frame, but if that’s not for you there are also options in onyx, smokey quartz, and a fun translucent leopard.

Available colors: 16

Fur Hats

When the royal family attends a cold-weather event, they can’t exactly whip out a beanie and call it a day. Kate’s fur hat has made multiple appearances over the years as an impossibly warm yet chic finishing touch that adds major drama. This faux fur headband is a vegan- and budget-friendly alternative.

An unlikely overlap of royal fashion fans and Schitt’s Creek aficionados alike — it’s the #1 seller for “Moira Rose hats” on Amazon — this faux fur headband is majorly cozy and undeniably stylish, bébé. It’s lined with fleece so it’s actually practical in cold weather, and a tiny elastic gore on the back ensures a snug fit that slips over your ears without a fight, but won’t squeeze or slouch.

Available colors: 16

The Color Green

From sweaters and coats to bags and belts, a lush jewel-toned green is one of the duchess’ signature colors. (Particularly when styling a monochromatic moment.) Mix and match these affordable pieces for a head-to-toe outfit you can’t get wrong.

This Emerald Dress With Kate’s Signature Accents

It doesn’t get much more iconic than a sheath dress with Savile Row tailoring and sophisticated accents in one of Kate Middleton’s signature colors. This Pan Am-worthy dress features a femme peplum waist and the sash-tie neckline Kate so often favors. And, in a substantial cotton knit, it’s surprisingly comfortable and easy to care for. “Such a classic shape and style. The fabric isn’t too thick but it’s quality and has some stretch. I love the green color and looks the same as pictured,” one shopper wrote. “I love the neck tie that’s part of the dress. It is a mix between business and play. I will be wearing this to church, a special event or date night. So cute.”

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Faux Cashmere Pashmina In British Racing Green

Breathable enough to be worn year-round yet still plenty snug to keep out the chill, this faux cashmere scarf is virtually identical to styles Kate has looped around her neck in the past. The scarf is cut with extra length — it’s over six feet long — for an ultra-cozy wrap with soft fringe. And, in fact, this bottle green hue is one of the bestselling colors. “So soft, warm (it was COLD in NH!) and so perfect. The rich green color was stunning,” one shopper remarked. “High quality for such a reasonable price.”

Available colors: 17

A Silk Scarf

A decidedly Kate Middleton signature is tying off a silk scarf to resemble a necklace. The overall effect is accessorized yet soft (and, honestly, a little bit quirky — which is part of the charm). Although the duchess has often relied on a silk scarf traditionally knotted at the throat, this stands out as a style movement that’s decidedly her own.

A Satin Scarf In Nautical Stripes

The closest you can get to “tying one on” with a duchess in real life, this fluid satin scarf looks nearly identical to the one worn by Kate in the photo above. The 27-inch square lends itself well to multiple types of knots, whether you want to loop it around your neck or your hair, and it even looks cute knotted onto a handbag. If you don’t want an exact match, though, you might consider the glen plaid or polka dot options instead.

Available colors: 18

And This Genuine Silk Scarf At A Rock-Bottom Price

This scarf is an incredible find in pure silk dripping with color. Top-shelf mulberry silk is certified for quality and comes in a do-it-all 21-inch square, and there are so many prints available you’re almost certain to find a new favorite no matter what kind of aesthetic you prefer. For the most traditional look, pick one of the equestrian motifs that channels luxury French design — more creative types will appreciate variations in bandanna prints, Van Gogh florals, and even an agate pattern.