Chloe Bailey is joining the movement to re-invent the naked dress.

The 23-year-old musician walked the red carpet during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this past weekend with sister Halle. She wore a maxi tank dress that was totally sheer, if not for painted yellow graphics that outline her cleavage and torso.

In see-through navy mesh, her dress hit at mid-calf and hugged her body from her crewneck to her side-slit bottom. It was sporty, yet daring, as its material revealed a navy strapless bodysuit underneath. The dress, designed by Andrew James, was worn with chunky platform heeled sandals that were pulled straight from 2001. There was little to no jewelry to speak of, as Bailey let the bodycon gown hold all the spotlight.

Traditionally, sheer mesh gowns are embellished allover with embroidery or beading, strategically covering all of those wardrobe malfunction areas. Bailey’s look, however, is just another take on the new “boob dress” style taking over red carpets. The look — which features printed cleavage designs, instead of actual cleavage — is one of the fastest-growing micro trends of the season, with fans like Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Fox, and more.

While Bailey has now joined the ranks, the world is on the edge of its seat waiting to see who is next in line.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images