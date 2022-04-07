Just when you thought celebs couldn’t figure out a new way to go “naked” in public, they start stepping out in a totally new, nude, way.

Sheer dresses are as basically a mainstay on the red carpet at this point. From Kate Moss’ sheer slip in the ’90s, to basically anything Jennifer Lopez wears, ever, the tendency to bare it all is alive and well. The same can be said of sheer off-duty looks (Kendall Jenner’s exposed nipple piercing under a see-through shirt comes to mind). As ’90s and ’00s trends come back in style, there’s no doubt clothing will continue to get smaller, and more exposed.

These trends have paved the way for the boob dress: A completely covered up dress or top, adorned with outlines of breasts, to give off the illusion of nudity.

The boob dress movement came on fast and strong, starting with Bella Hadid. She looked like an absolutely stunning optical illusion in a neon, multi-color Y/Project gown during a Vogue shoot embellished with a naked, thermal printed silhouette of a woman’s body. Just days later, Olivia Rodrigo offered a different take on the look, when she showed up on the Grammys red carpet in a Vivienne Westwood gown with a crystal likeness of naked body on top.

Most recently, Megan Fox hopped on board in an even more wearable way — by slipping into a thermal, two-piece set from Edikted that retails for under $60 total, with bare breasts printed on top.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The emphasis on boobs is something you may have started noticing on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways. As many articles at the time declared, fashion is “obsessed” with boobs right now. Call it a nod to the early 2000s, call it even more of a move toward people wearing whatever they want, but it’s obvious that this look, and its rising popularity, was born out of the sudden, increased interest.

If the sort of naked look is not for you, perhaps trying something thermal is more your speed? Selena Gomez deserves credit for at least some of the technicolor looks that have reigned supreme as of late: Her swimsuit collection with La’Mariette featured a thermal pattern, most recently worn by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion.