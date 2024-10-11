It’s no surprise that Chrishell Stause continues to channel high-stakes drama into her wardrobe. At the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Stause stepped out in a tangerine dress that screamed Selling Sunset. The dress was everything you’d expect — bright, eye-catching, and totally unapologetic, just like her.

It wasn’t just a fashion choice — it was a whole mood. The tangerine dress had that perfect mix of high-energy and sleek style that we’ve come to expect from Stause, both on and off the screen.

Chrishell’s Tangerine Moment

With its plunging neckline, halter design, and sharp cutouts, Stause’s dress brought a sense of sleekness while still feeling fresh and fun.

The look — a tailored fit and a striking color — was all about confidence, bringing the same energy Stause brings when she walks into a property showing ready to close a deal.

Her choice of accessories — minimal jewelry, a straw sunhat, and metallic heels — let the dress remain the star of the show.

Her relaxed waves and glowing makeup kept things looking effortless, nailing that laid-back vibe.

Stause’s Bold Colors & Bold Moves

Stause is no stranger to serving color. From bold blazers to sparkling gowns, her wardrobe often plays with structure and glamour, making sure she’s the center of attention. This tangerine dress is just another addition to her collection of statement pieces.

Remember her lavender moment at Netflix’s Real-Tea FYSEE event? Designed by Albina Dyla, the beaded gown was full-on glam with a thigh-high slit that brought all the drama.

Her hair, styled in soft waves by Bradley Leake, added that Hollywood vibe.

The whole look was wrapped up with strappy heels that let the dress do the talking — pure Selling Sunset magic, where confidence and glam go hand in hand.

And then there’s her playful bubblegum pink ‘fit from earlier this year.

Spotted arriving for work back in February, Stause nailed a double-breasted blazer and high-waisted shorts combo that brought both business and fun.

Paired with strappy heels and a white Chanel Boy Bag, her look was business on top, fun on the bottom.

Whether it’s on the red carpet or at an open house, Stause knows how to own the room.