Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought some posh style to the 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 26 in Paris. The power couple — who attended the global event with their two oldest children, Luna and Miles — documented the whole trip on social media, including their run-ins with other celebs like Snoop Dogg, Hoda Kotb, and Elizabeth Banks. Though everyone in attendance, including the athletes, had to withstand some pretty wet weather conditions, the Legend family was all smiles as they got to cheer on Team USA.

And the Olympians weren’t the only ones serving looks at the ceremony. For the historic occasion, Teigen opted for an equally as iconic outfit: a pair of barely-there micro mini shorts.

Chrissy’s Micro Mini Moment

Teigen chose to wear a two-piece set from French luxury label Chloé for the Olympics opening red carpet. With the Eiffel Tower on full display in the background, wearing a French brand was the perfect choice. The olive cable knit set originally walked Chloé’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection. It debuted in April under their new creative director, Chemena Kamali, who has successfully reinvigorated the brand in the short time that she’s taken the helm.

Teigen’s set featured a long-sleeve mini dress with golden buttons. The dress is meant to be worn over the matching cotton mini shorts — a celebrity favorite these last few months. Teigen kept the top two buttons closed with the rest draped open to show off her micro mini bottoms.

The model wore a pair of black and nude Saint Laurent ankle-wrap sandals with a geometric heel that made her long legs look even longer. For her bag, she pulled out another geometric accessory — this one a black padded leather throwback by Bottega Veneta from their Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Teigen posted a mirror selfie, sopping wet, after the opening ceremony ended. She wrote in her caption, “opening ceremonies! sure it was a little (a lot) rainy but wowowowowow absolutely epic experience (and got to see a few of my favorite people!).”

Despite being soaking wet, Teigen looked so good. She paired the olive green look with gold statement earrings which tied in perfectly with the gold buttons on her dress.

Chrissy’s Olive Green Look

Teigen’s Chloé set and Saint Laurent sandals are still available to shop. Who needs pants anyway?

