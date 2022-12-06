As a beauty-loving Millennial, it’s been interesting to say the least to see (just about) every single nostalgic trend from my youth come back in a major way — and TBH, the looks that may have been considered way more cringe in the past, now seem somehow refreshed and a whole lot more suited for the current it-girl. Go figure.

Frosted eyeshadow got its modern day rebrand, and now is the much more wearable washed denim eye (that has a serious co-sign by none other than Kendall Jenner). Butterfly clips have been spotted on celebs like Olivia Rodrigo at major red carpet events. And now, the glittering hair accessory seen all through the hallways of early 2000s-era high schools has been revived, becoming a playful way to add some dimension and shine to your strands.

I must say, hair tinsel *wasn’t* on my 2022 Bingo card — but leave it to the tastemakers of today to revive it as “fairy hair.”

And while most hair tinsel girlies back in my day opted for bright colors that really stood out amongst their tresses, many fans of the re-emerged trend are opting for hues that blend beautifully with their hair color for a more seamless look that gives your hair lots of high-shine and eye-catching dimension.

For those that are blonde babes, some hair tinsel colors that are recommended for that subtle vibe are silver, champagne, and even softer pinks for a bit of some Barbiecore vibes. As for brunettes, deeper bronze, dark orange, purples and rich reds seem to be elite choices. And for the copper haired gworls, yellows, pinks, reds, and golds are your friends.

Though of course — if you are into making statements, a vibrant hue (or even a rainbow palette) that gives your hair more noticeable contrast is the move.

How To Put In Hair Tinsel

Planning on going for the glittering fairy hair look for the upcoming holiday season? You can book an appointment with a professional hairstylists, but here are a few easy ways to get the look at home.

With the technique shared in the above TikTok, the Perfect Locks Hair Tinsel ($5) is added to her wefts after installation. It’s an easy, low-commitment way to get the fairy hair look. For all the tools you’ll need to DIY, there are lots of starter kits on Amazon.

Lime Crime’s Unicorn Hair Tinsel comes in two different colors and quickly clips in and out.

Free People offers clip-in hair tinsel in five gorgeous hues.

Channel your inner Kacey Musgraves with a faux pony that’s streaked with tinsel. This one comes in 10 different colors, from jet black to platinum blonde.