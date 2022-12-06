How the holidays have snuck up on us like this, yet again, is beyond me. Every year, come December, I’m astounded by how time flies. It feels like I was just covering summer 2022’s hottest trends, like, yesterday. Personally, I could’ve indulged in spooky season for a bit longer, but in a blink of an eye, it’s come and gone. And alas, here we are — shopping for Christmas gifts and garb.

As usual, there are plenty of options on the market to choose from, so it should be easy to figure out what to wear on December 25th. Unfortunately, due to familial pressure, a unyielding desire for comfort, and the modern-day need to be camera-ready at all times, it’s not always that easy. Thankfully, I’m here — prepped and ready to alleviate your holiday struggle.

I’ve sourced cozy, vintage-inspired fair isle sweaters and festive loungewear sets that are perfect for dinner at grandma’s or just big chilling (AKA a full day dedicated to Elf, Home Alone, and The Holiday). So, whether you’re a classic jeans and sweater gal, are looking for the perfect sweats, or would prefer to get a little more dressed up, you have options, my friend.

Ahead, I found the best cozy-chic Christmas outfit ideas that are all shoppable now. Ahead, you’ll find more than 20 fabulous pieces to rock on the big day.

Hailee Sweater Set Free People $128 See on Free People This slouchy, waffle-knit set comes in dark green and red (hashtag festive).

Checkmate Maxi Skirt Zelie for She $89 $79 See on Zelie for She This chic plaid skirt can basically be worn from August to May — but the red check print makes it extra fun for Christmas day. It also has pockets, which I’m all about.

Cable Knit Fair Isle Sweater Scotch & Soda $198 $119 See on Scotch & Soda Fair isle lovers, don’t sleep on this chunky knit.

Wilfred Twirl Midi Skirt Aritzia $150 See on Aritzia A rich tangerine feels skirt feels unexpected for the holidays, but paired with a crimson cardigan, it hits right in the sweet spot.

Always Fits Plissé Slip Dress Good American $140 $84 See on Good American Style this shimmery metallic number with a shrug or cardigan and chunky boots to dress it down a bit.

Half-Zip Knit Sweater & Other Stories $129 See on & Other Stories I’d wear this houndstooth sweater with red corduroy pants on Christmas and with dark denim for the rest of the winter.

Oversized Motif Sweatshirt H&M $25 See on H&M Calling all Peanuts fans — you're gonna wanna scoop up this $25 gem before it’s gone.

Draper James RSVP Ruffled Mini Shirtdress Kohl's $88 See on Kohl's The dark green corduroy and A-line cut gives this mini a shocking resemblance to a Christmas tree.

The Straight Corduroy Pant Banana Republic $120 See on Banana Republic Remember the red cords I mentioned earlier? Here you go.

Always Taken Turtleneck Sweater Rebdolls $53 See on Rebdolls Style this green turtleneck sweater with jeans, sequined sweats, or a matching skirt (as seen here). All are appropriate holiday choices.

AE Fairisle Crew Neck Sweater American Eagle $60 $35 See on American Eagle Want to amp up the festive vibes? Look no further than this snowflake-covered knit.

Greylin Rockie Plaid Mini Skirt Anthropologie $109 See on Anthropologie It’s kind of giving Clueless holiday vibes. Amiright?

Emma Set Lisa Says Gah $228 See on Lisa Says Gah Go a little glam without sacrificing comfort with this printed pajama-inspired set.

Smocked Puff-Sleeve Dress J.Crew $148 See on J.Crew It’s so festive, yet so wearable. You can’t go wrong.

Plus Corduroy Kentwood Oversized Shirt-Jacket Madewell $90 See on Madewell Level up your button-down game with this cozy-chic corduroy style. It’s polished and comfy, but not overly-kitschy.

Adicolor Heritage Now Flared Track Pants Adidas $90 See on Adidas Scarlet red Adidas trackies will never not be cool.

One-Shoulder Velvet Top Old Navy $27 See on Old Navy Offered in a wide variety of sizes, as well as a midnight blue color, this velvet top can be styled in endless ways (every one of them worthy of a holiday party).

Microfleece PJ Set Gap $78 $31 See on Gap I keep coming back to this classic red and white plaid set. Simply timeless.

Lita by Ciara Bella Ribbed Sweater Dress Nordstrom $348 See on Nordstrom Little red dresses are the little black dresses of the holiday season. I don’t make the rules.

Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants Free People $78 See on Free People Add a festive pop of color to any ‘fit with these flared velvet pants in foliage green.

Bean's Classic Ragg Wool Crewneck Intarsia Sweater L.L. Bean $99 See on L.L. Bean This sweater is embroidered with a puppy snuggling a boot. That’s all that needs to be said.

Waffle Notch-Neck Long-Sleeve Abercrombie $40 See on Abercrombie There’s just something about a cozy matching set. You won’t want to take this Abercrombie duo off, trust me.

UO Claudette Velvet Babydoll Dress Urban Outfitters $69 See on Urban Outfitters A romantic babydoll dress? It’s a ‘yes’ for litterally all occasions.

Chunky Fair Isle Cardigan Boden $190 See on Boden This dreamy fair isle cardigan has a wonderfully masc feel — and with a fantastic size range.

Maraschino Joggers Dana Scott $65 See on Dana Scott Also offered in holiday-season green, these joggers look exceptionally comfortable (and Christmas-y too).