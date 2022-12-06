Holiday Style

26 Christmas Outfit Ideas That Will Sleigh The Holiday Season

The cozy-chic edit.

old navy blush velvet one-shoulder top
Courtesy of Old Navy
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How the holidays have snuck up on us like this, yet again, is beyond me. Every year, come December, I’m astounded by how time flies. It feels like I was just covering summer 2022’s hottest trends, like, yesterday. Personally, I could’ve indulged in spooky season for a bit longer, but in a blink of an eye, it’s come and gone. And alas, here we are — shopping for Christmas gifts and garb.

As usual, there are plenty of options on the market to choose from, so it should be easy to figure out what to wear on December 25th. Unfortunately, due to familial pressure, a unyielding desire for comfort, and the modern-day need to be camera-ready at all times, it’s not always that easy. Thankfully, I’m here — prepped and ready to alleviate your holiday struggle.

I’ve sourced cozy, vintage-inspired fair isle sweaters and festive loungewear sets that are perfect for dinner at grandma’s or just big chilling (AKA a full day dedicated to Elf, Home Alone, and The Holiday). So, whether you’re a classic jeans and sweater gal, are looking for the perfect sweats, or would prefer to get a little more dressed up, you have options, my friend.

Ahead, I found the best cozy-chic Christmas outfit ideas that are all shoppable now. Ahead, you’ll find more than 20 fabulous pieces to rock on the big day.

This slouchy, waffle-knit set comes in dark green and red (hashtag festive).

This chic plaid skirt can basically be worn from August to May — but the red check print makes it extra fun for Christmas day. It also has pockets, which I’m all about.

Fair isle lovers, don’t sleep on this chunky knit.

A rich tangerine feels skirt feels unexpected for the holidays, but paired with a crimson cardigan, it hits right in the sweet spot.

Style this shimmery metallic number with a shrug or cardigan and chunky boots to dress it down a bit.

I’d wear this houndstooth sweater with red corduroy pants on Christmas and with dark denim for the rest of the winter.

Calling all Peanuts fans — you're gonna wanna scoop up this $25 gem before it’s gone.

The dark green corduroy and A-line cut gives this mini a shocking resemblance to a Christmas tree.

Remember the red cords I mentioned earlier? Here you go.

Style this green turtleneck sweater with jeans, sequined sweats, or a matching skirt (as seen here). All are appropriate holiday choices.

Want to amp up the festive vibes? Look no further than this snowflake-covered knit.

It’s kind of giving Clueless holiday vibes. Amiright?

Go a little glam without sacrificing comfort with this printed pajama-inspired set.

It’s so festive, yet so wearable. You can’t go wrong.

Level up your button-down game with this cozy-chic corduroy style. It’s polished and comfy, but not overly-kitschy.

Scarlet red Adidas trackies will never not be cool.

Offered in a wide variety of sizes, as well as a midnight blue color, this velvet top can be styled in endless ways (every one of them worthy of a holiday party).

I keep coming back to this classic red and white plaid set. Simply timeless.

Little red dresses are the little black dresses of the holiday season. I don’t make the rules.

Add a festive pop of color to any ‘fit with these flared velvet pants in foliage green.

This sweater is embroidered with a puppy snuggling a boot. That’s all that needs to be said.

There’s just something about a cozy matching set. You won’t want to take this Abercrombie duo off, trust me.

A romantic babydoll dress? It’s a ‘yes’ for litterally all occasions.

This dreamy fair isle cardigan has a wonderfully masc feel — and with a fantastic size range.

Also offered in holiday-season green, these joggers look exceptionally comfortable (and Christmas-y too).

I’m obsessed with this velour, satin-trimmed jumpsuit, due to the luxe, jewel tone. Plus, it’s offered in up to size 3X.