The sunglasses trend that’s taking over right now? Sporty wraparounds. I’ve been seeing them all over my feed this summer, plus on the faces of celebs and influencers alike. The futuristic style — which you could call alien shades — is having a major moment this summer. They’ve gotten so popular, over the last couple of months, that they’ll likely be even bigger for fall (UV protection knows no season!).

While once an “ugly” trend reserved for golf dads, frat bros, and dudes with a truck as their profile pic, the style is now a must for the most fashionable. Everyone — from fashion girls like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emma Chamberlain to pop stars such as Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa — has adopted the Zenon-esque accessory.

Prior to becoming fashionable, these frames were mostly worn by sports enthusiasts. These offer enhanced visibility, due to their wrap-around shape. Designed to hug the contours of your face, they offer peripheral coverage, keeping the sun’s glare out from all angles of your visual field.

So, not only are these performance-style shades cool and edgy, but they’re functional too. Hence why the Kardashians are always wearing these at the beach and stars like Megan Thee Stallion rock them on stage.

With this in mind, I scanned the good ole interweb to bring you some of the best wraparound sunglasses on the market, from brands including Nike, Lexxola, Gentle Monster, and more. Go ahead, pick your fave.

This pink style is giving Barbiecore and they’re calling my name.

A matte black frame with warm lenses, you really can’t go wrong with these wraparounds.

The popular, ultra-chic Neo comes in seven different colorways to choose from. Gotta love options.

Designed with competitive runners in mind, Nike’s Victory Road delivers adjustable comfort and top-level performance.

Going for a style that says, “Yes, I did just step off a spaceship”? Look no further.

Oakley’s Gascan sunglasses provide a minimalist take on the wraparound eyewear trend. The black-on-black style will go with anything.

This pair has an unexpected metallic green lens, but they also come in blue, champagne, and brown.

If you're a fan of tortoiseshell, these O’Neill wraparounds are a great choice.

These are meant to enhance your golf game, but they’ll enhance your outfit just as well.

There is quite simply nothing not cool about these Gentle Monster frames. I mean, peep those violet gradient lenses.

Excuse me while I add this sleek purple style to my cart.

These Maui Jim sunnies offer a slightly more subtle look.