This New Coach x Disney Collab Will Be All Over Your Instagram Feed

Calling all fashionistas who may or may not be annual pass holders to Disney World: Now is your time to shine because Coach just dropped its Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection with a campaign starring the likes of Kaia Gerber, Cole Sprouse, Kōki, Xiao Wen Ju, and Myles O’Neal.

Haring’s iconic illustrations of Mickey Mouse from the 1980s inspired the vibrant collection, which features 44 pieces in total. There’s truly something for everyone, including bags crafted in glove-tanned leather topped with Mickey’s ears to a shearling jacket, totes, and sweatshirts printed with Haring’s artwork. The collection also includes Haring’s “Andy Mouse,” his artwork featuring Haring’s personal hero Andy Warhol drawn as Mickey Mouse — and a celebration of pop art.

“Sometimes the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions, and I can’t think of a cultural clash that brings me more joy than Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring,” Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a press release. “Ahead of its time when it was first made, this art feels so timely today as we can celebrate and appreciate the diverse work of great creators, whoever they may be, without social boundaries. As my collections over the years have shown, I love Disney and I love Keith Haring, so this collaboration makes for my ultimate treat.”

Photographer Alessandro Simonetti shot the Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring campaign, which follows the cast on the streets of New York City, where Haring lived and created his art. And the entire collection is now shoppable online.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.