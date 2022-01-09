Comfortable Bras Don't Need To Be Boring — These 25 Are Sexy (& Cheap) As Hell

Y’all know the difficulties of searching for the perfect bra. It should feel like a second skin, be cute to look at, and provide adequate support all day. Ticking all three boxes feels impossible when you desperately need to replace a favorite, despite seas of options in department stores and on the Internet. Luckily, this list proves that there are plenty of comfortable bras out there, and they don’t need to be boring, either. Instead, you’ll find these bras are all sexy as hell — and they’re fantastically cheap, too.

Whether you want a lounge bra that’ll provide some lift or a seamless bra that’s practically invisible, there are more than two dozen bras here that will get the job done. Tired of pinching, squeezing, or chafing? That ends here. Are you walking around with straps digging into your shoulders (umm, ouch) or a too-tight band? Say bye-bye to those aches and pains.

These options are as close as it gets to going without a bra altogether, and are backed up by Amazon shoppers in the reviews. They range from lace bralettes to everyday bras, some with wires and but many without. Expect multiple types of straps and band sizes, both padded and unpadded cups, as well as materials ranging from cotton to mesh. There’s something for everyone — and every cup size — while keeping comfort top of mind. Keep scrolling to check out the best of the best under $30.

1 A Barely-There Seamless Bra With Breathable Pads PRETTYWELL Seamless Wire-Free V-Neck Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Seamless, soft, and wire-free, this V-neck bralette is free of hooks and hardware for a nearly naked feel. The teardrop-shaped pads won’t shift around in the cup (they’re even breathable) and are easy to remove if you want a more natural look. “Seriously might be the most comfortable bra I own,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Mesh Bra And Panty Set That’s Equal Parts Sexy & Wearable Varsbaby Transparent Everyday Bra And Panty Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon This see-through bra actually comes with matching sheer bikini briefs for just $19, which is an absolute bargain considering how sophisticated yet sexy they are. Sheer mesh with tonal lace and a whisper-thin underwire feels like department store lingerie — pick between beige, white, red, and black, along with thong and high-rise panty options. Breezy and sultry, you can wear this duo from the bedroom to brunch under a sundress in the summer. “I absolutely LOVE these bra and panty sets. Extremely comfortable and stretch to feel like your second skin. They don't fit tight on your skin at all. Super soft. I purchased every color. Love them all,” one fan raved. Available sizes: 32B — 40E

3 This Lightly Lined Bralette That Reviewers Say Is “Ridiculously Comfortable” Calvin Klein Motive Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon This V-neck bralette is wrapped with a glimmering satin band bearing, once again, Calvin Klein’s iconic logo. The stylish slim straps and racerback design adds the effortlessly cool vibe that the brand is known for. The only flaw is it runs small, according to reviewers, so take one size up to achieve the perfect fit. “I wore it around the house for a while and to run a quick errand, and I felt pretty secure (e.g. no bouncing or needing to tuck myself back in). After a while, I had forgotten that I was wearing it,” a shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 A Lace Trim Triangle Bralette That Looks Vintage-Chic Mae Lace Trim Triangle Bralette With Convertible Straps Amazon $16 See On Amazon The Mae triangle bralette looks like something special you’d see at a curated vintage store that’s one-of-a-kind. Lucky for you, Amazon’s version is only $16 and comes in five rich colors. Dressed with sheer lace trim on silk-like cups, the machine-washable bra has adjustable and convertible straps that provide endless versatility. “This is such a great lounge bra! It provides just enough support but is still so comfortable you forget you’re wearing it. The lace detail adds an extra touch of elegance that makes lazy days at home feel special,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Delicate Bralette That Feels Like Washed Silk Mae Microfiber Longline Lace Bralette Amazon $9 See On Amazon This longline lace bra is French-girl chic for just $9. The soft triangle bodice feels like quality silk — in reality, it’s a nylon-spandex blend that’s delightfully affordable and, thankfully, machine washable. “WOW is it comfortable. No underwire, no awkward seams. The first time I wore it, I had it on for at least 24 hours and I couldn’t feel it,” one reviewer confessed. “It’s also soft and shiny and pretty...like a secret treat for yourself,” they praised. Available sizes: Medium — Large

6 A Gossamer Mesh Full-Coverage Bra That Looks Expensive HSIA Unlined Lace Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This unlined underwire bra is a full-coverage minimizer, which means it provides extra support in all the right places, shapes your breasts for less protrusion, and there’s no spillage as you’re moving about your day. On top of that, the scalloped lace and mesh are just so beautiful to the eye. Shoppers agreed, and one pointed out that, “it's just see-through enough to add some sexiness but it doesn't detract from the level of support it offers.” Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

7 This Velvet & Mesh Bralette That’s Even Prettier In Person Mae Velvet Flocked Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon Glam, luxe, and effortless, this triangle bralette consists of super-soft stretch mesh and burned velvet appliqué. Elastic edges, thick straps, and a slip-on silhouette all add up to a carefree lingerie look that’ll make you feel casual yet gorgeous. “I LOVE this bra so much I bought it in another color,” one shopper confessed. “It is so comfortable, fits perfectly so you don’t feel like you’re wearing a bra, and sexy.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Lace Bralette That’s Pretty Enough To Show Off — And Soft Enough To Sleep In Mae Triangle Lace Soft Cup Bralette Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cut from a silky poly knit with soft geometric mesh lace, this triangle bralette is recommended for A to C cups but makes a fab indoor bra for sleeping or lounging about. It slips overhead — no hardware needed — with adjustable straps. One reviewer wrote that it, “Feels like wearing nothing, but better. It’s silky and soft, no uncomfortable [seams], no pinching. It’s tight enough that it keeps everything in place without digging...Been wearing it literally all day and still feels as comfortable as when I first put it on.” Available sizes: X-Small—X-Large

9 This High-Rise Contour Bra With A Smooth Wrap Band Warner's No Side Effects Wirefree Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you struggle get a smooth fit in bra bands no matter what size you wear, Warner’s No Side Effects Wirefree Bra comes with extra side and back coverage that’ll eliminate the sensation of spillover. (Plus, the wrap detail it creates looks so fresh.) Although the bra is marketed as smoothing, you won’t feel restricted. Shoppers reported that the double-knit fabric was “the softest, with just the right amount of give,” according to a review. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Sporty Triangle Bra With 90s Cool-Girl Energy Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Leave it to Calvin Klein to make the ultimate lounge bra. Crafted from cotton, modal, and elastane, this triangle bra is so comfy that you’ll never want to take it off. “I have literally worn this every day since I bought it 3 weeks ago,” one reviewer confessed. “I am in love.” Other key features include the signature graphic logo elastic band, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a hook closure. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This Plunging V-Neck Lace Bralette With Rave Reviews Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon The wide straps and plunging neckline on this lace bra look undeniably appealing peeking out of a V-neck cardigan or a low-cut blouse. There are no wires involved and the soft cups are removable. Take it home for just $12 — shoppers are so obsessed that they’re scooping up a few: “I discovered them over the summer and now own 7 of them, in several colors,” one fan revealed, and more than 10,000 shoppers gave theirs a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Front-Closure Bra Hundreds Of Reviews Describe As “Perfect” DELIMIRA Racerback Front-Closure Underwire Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Large-breasted folks know the struggle of unwanted uniboob from demi or T-shirt bras, but this full-coverage underwire bra will keep it at bay no matter what. “I don't like my boobs touching and this bra is the bee's knees. Nice round natural look,” one shopper revealed. The front clasp makes it a cinch to put on, and a T-back design ensures it works underneath racerback tanks. Plus, the unlined cups and mesh inserts provide all-day breathability even in the warmest of months. Available sizes: 32C — 42F

13 A Cloud-Like Bra That’s Almost Too Comfy To Be True Warner's Cloud 9 Wirefree Triangle Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wireless bra was dubbed “the most comfortable bra” in scores of reviews, and it’s just as likely to become your next go-to. Feel your best thanks to the incredibly soft fabric lining, gentle lace band, and silky adjustable straps. “THIS BRA IS EVERYTHING. I’m a chick who’s all about comfort, so I typically opt for bralettes as opposed to actual bras. This bra is so soft. They’ve thought of everything,” one fan gushed. “Every little part that would usually dig into my skin a bit has been buffered with mega soft fabric. Incredible. Buying in two more colors.” Available sizes: 34A — 40C

14 A Lace Plunge Racerback With Cotton-Soft Cups JENNY JEN Mia Lace Racerback Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon The loveliest lounge bra: found. Cut from the softest, stretchiest lace in the game and lined in a downy-soft knit without fiddly hooks or wires, you’ll be able to take a cat nap in this lace racerback bralette without even knowing you're in it. “I slept in it for two nights without one single problem,” one reviewer was amazed to report. Not to mention, it looks hot as can be peeking through a low-cut blouse. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Fan-Favorite Cotton Bralette With A Strappy Back Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Calvin Klein bra is designed with a wide supportive wide band adorned with the famous logo and thick straps criss-crossing the back. Its light padding gives an ever so slight push-up effect while the cotton-modal blend contains 12% elastane, which makes this thing ultra-stretchy. Just like another Calvin Klein bra on this list, fans recommending taking one size up for that iconic CK fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 A Retro-Inspired Bra With Luxe Construction HSIA Full Coverage Unlined Lace Underwire Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lace and mesh bra is sewn with vertical and angled seams scaffolding the cups, which deliver incredible support while eliminating unwanted volume. It’s absolutely stunning, too — you don’t see that kind of tailoring on most $25 bras. Pick from a rainbow of hues, ranging from yolk yellow to dusty turquoise and rose red. “What I really like about this bra (other than it fits really well) is that it's comfortable and sexy,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: 32C — 44DDD

17 Soft Ribbed Bras That Double As Cropped Tanks KCDDUMK Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s great about these spaghetti strap bralettes is you can wear them to yoga class, out for a run, or as a tank top when the weather warms up. The camis’ padded cup inserts are simple to remove as well as replace for more or less support. “I’m a 32DD and ordered these in large,” one reviewer wrote of the sizing. “These are comfortable enough to sleep in and supportive enough I can wear them in public.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 A Wireless Lace Bra That Works With Every Top Bali Desire Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Who says you need a fully loaded push-up bra to feel sexy? Take this pretty bra, for instance. It’s comfortably wireless, has gorgeous lace throughout, and there’s a subtle sheer insert in the front for coverage that feels light as air. Rock the straps on your shoulders or hook them together with the built-in clasp to create a racerback bra depending on your shirt type. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

19 This Budget-Friendly Mesh Underwire Bra Smart & Sexy Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you love sheer, sexy underthings but need a truly supportive bra, then consider this one provides the best of both worlds. Its underwire gives the boost you desire, and the airy mesh construction is double-layered throughout. This means you won’t be totally exposed, and it will keep a low profile along your sides and back. “WILDLY impressed by the quality of this bra!! After YEARS of thinking the more expensive the better the fit, all I can say is, never again...it fits like a dream,” one lingerie fan declared. Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

20 A Racerback Bralette That’s Boutique-Quality For A Bargain Price YIANNA Floral Racerback Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon This plunging lace racerback bralette has elastic lining both shoulders and band, so it sits comfortably on your body without riding up. If that’s not enough to make you click “add to cart” immediately, customers have pointed out the tremendous bang for your buck. “This bralette is amazing for the price, better than most I've tried from expensive boutiques,” one shopper remarked. Along with being pretty, there’s plenty of practical details such as removable padding, thick straps, and a racerback design. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Trio Of Delicate Lace Bralettes PAXCOO Lace Cami Bralettes (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These beautiful cami bralettes come in a three-pack and deliver a sexy aesthetic without sacrificing comfort. The longline cut has scalloped lace detailing on the edges with modal lining and removable cups. Two slim straps on each shoulder provide extra lift while still looking dainty. Despite the delicate appearance, though, you’ll find they hold up to repeated wear, according to reviews. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

22 The Decorative Triangle Bralette That’s Suprisingly Supportive JENNY JEN Katie Triangle Lace Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in colors ranging from subdued to striking, this triangle bralette is gorgeous and game-changing. Say sayonara to stiff wires and bunchy removable pads, and hello to seamed cups, stretchy lace, and delicate adjustable racerback straps for all the support you need. While this bralette is advertised for A–D cups, shoppers who wore larger cup sizes also found a great fit across the spectrum depending on their band measurements. “This is the bra I have been waiting my whole life for,” one convert wrote. ““It's so ridiculously comfortable, I keep forgetting that I'm wearing it.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 The Free People Dupe That Shoppers Are Raving About TheMogan Smocked Crochet Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Free People style that’s affordable AND comfy? Yes, please! This wallet-friendly crochet smocked bralette has a scalloped floral lace overlay, breathable cotton lining, and a stretchy smocked back. Beyond that, there are plenty of customizable options, from removable padding to four adjustable spaghetti straps criss-crossing the back. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see high praise of this budget boutique alternative: “I have several of these bralettes from FP, but honestly? This is way better,” one shopper confided. “Definitely softer than the Free People ones,” another agreed. Available sizes: Small — 3X

24 An Elegant Underwire Bra That’s Fabulously Airy HSIA Underwire Lace Minimizer Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have to wear an underwire, then this sheer lace minimizer bra is for you! Unlined with maximum lift, the mesh band guarantees a smooth-as-butter fit. Also, check out its U-shaped build in the back: this reduces shoulder pain, while mesh side panels in the cups help prevent spillage. “The lace is beautiful, the fit is natural, yet provides fantastic support. The band is wide with 3 hooks and has the perfect amount of stretch which gives you such a comfortable fit,” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: 34C — 44DDD

