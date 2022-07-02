Comfy, Practical Sandals Are So Trendy Right Now — & Here Are The Best Pairs Under $35 On Amazon

You’ve probably landed on this article because you’re in need of some summer sandals, but shoe shopping online can be an absolute crapshoot. For instance, how can you tell whether a pair of flip flops is comfortable or not? It’s impossible to know with 100% certainty. (Sigh.) However, Amazon does a pretty good job of garnering customer reviews to provide some much-needed insight — instead of just simply winging it.

Don’t have the time (or the patience) to sort through thousands of stylish sandals? I did all of the legwork for you: Comfortable, practical sandals are so trendy right now — and these are the best pairs under $35.

1 Stretchy, Strappy Sandals That Are “Pure Magic” For Your Feet Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon Need a trusty walking sandal? Feast your eyes on this Rekayla flat gladiator style with elasticized straps and nonslip outsoles. Wear them with shorts, mini dresses — you name it, they’ll go. “Still have no idea where the comfort is coming from as there really isn't any noticeable extra cushioning...Pure magic,” one shopper marveled. Choose between a variety of universally wearable neutral colorways, such as black, brown, navy, and beige (shown). Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 Some Flexible Slingbacks Made From Yoga Mats Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Amazon $33 See On Amazon How sleek are these? Sanuk’s Yoga Sling 2 sandals have a two-way stretch knit upper with slingback construction that’s casual yet elevated. The coolest part about these is the sealed-edge footbed made from real yoga mats. Still concerned these won’t be comfortable enough, especially between the toes? “The moment these amazing sandals/flip-flops were placed upon my feet, I swear I could hear my little tootsies SING!” one shopper confirmed. “I have plantar fasciitis, and so I need supportive, cushy footwear...They look dressy enough to wear with a nice summery dress out to dinner, and yet not so stuffy that I couldn't throw on a pair of short and a t-shirt and head out to the park.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 Cork Slides You’ll Swear Are Better Than Birks CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the outdoorsy look of Birkenstocks without coughing up the dough, CUSHIONAIRE’s cork footbed sandals are a top-tier alternative for just $30. Pick between vegan leather or genuine suede uppers, all of which have a 1.25-inch platform and a sturdy EVA outsole that offers excellent traction. “I’m so shocked how comfortable they are! I just threw my real birks away after 5 years,” one fan confessed, while another shopper raved about how “they fit like a dream and have just enough support to prevent sore arches.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

4 Vacation-Ready Flatform Espadrilles With A Secure Ankle Strap Soda Topic Espadrille Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Espadrilles conjure up images of strolling the French Riviera with a sundress on and a basket bag in hand. This Soda Topic sandal has the same summery feel, with a 1.5-inch jute flatform and a durable rubber outsole just made for walking. Plus, there’s an ankle strap that’ll keep your foot in place. “These shoes are seriously the best shoes I own simply because they're stylish/super cute and SO DANG COMFORTABLE. I was not expecting them to be so comfy, but I can seriously wear them all day without any discomfort whatsoever,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

5 Easy-Breezy Flip Flops That Mold To Your Feet Reef Cushion Breeze Flip-Flop Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you need some good beach flip flops, this practical pair by Reef has no break-in period thanks to a soft webbed lining on the straps, and are comfy right out of the box. The EVA footbed and rubber anti-slip sponge outsole will be grippy enough for slippery surfaces at the pool, too. “I've been wearing Reef flip-flops for over 20 years living near the beach (and it's totally a Florida thing.) They last forever and I love the way they cushion and conform to my feet,” one fan attested. Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 Spotted: Fierce Leopard Sandals That Look Designer Pierre Dumas Limit-24 Leopard Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon One word: Chic. These Pierre Dumas T-strap sandals come in an all-over leopard print that goes with every single neutral ensemble out there. The graphic gold metal accent on top mimics ones of designer styles, and the comfort feels similarly high-priced. “They look super high quality and have nice padding in the bottom. I even have arch issues and they haven't bothered me when I wear them,” one customer pointed out. Available sizes: 6— 11

7 The Ultimate Flat Strappy Sandals To Pack In Your Suitcase Blowfish Malibu Granola-b Flat Sandal Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you loved the cork slides mentioned above but feel like they’re not practical for an adventurous lifestyle, the Blowfish Malibu Granola sandal might be a good option. It has a contoured footbed that feels customized to your foot, with a strappy faux leather upper and secure thong toe. “I bought them before a trip to Italy...wore them for six days of walking close to 50 miles of cobblestone streets, endless sidewalks and grassy fields,” one shopper wrote, reporting that, despite the mileage, “I never got a blister or any rubbing, and the sandals still looked great, showing no signs of wear or tear.” Available sizes: 6 — 12

8 The Iconic Rubber Flip Flops You’ll Live In For Years Of Summers Havaianas Slim Flip Flop Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Lightweight, waterproof, and durable, these rubber Havaianas are where it’s at. Whether you’re heading to the beach or off for a pedicure, these versatile flip flops are marshmallow-soft and will never, ever go out of style. The slim silhouette isn’t bulky on the foot and feels barely-there, to boot. “If you like old school flat rubber flip flops you can’t beat Havaianas quality,” one fan raved, adding that “These slims are perfect for more narrow feet like mine.” Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

9 Some Sensible Yet Stylish Sandals With A Low Heel TOP Moda Chunky Heel Sandal Amazon $27 See On Amazon For a walkable shoe with a little lift, consider TOP Moda’s chunky low-heeled sandal with thick wraparound buckled ankle straps. You wear these things for hours on end and not feel an ounce of pain, as one shopper would attest: “They have been my travel shoe, my beach shoe, my festival shoe and my everyday shoe. Walked all over Italy, Cancun, Mexico City and they've been so good to me.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

10 A Stripped-Down Gladiator Sandal Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal With Ankle Strap Amazon $19 See On Amazon When your personal style leans towards simplicity, take that philosophy to your footwear capsule with these Amazon Essentials casual sandals with memory foam. Despite being a pretty flat and dainty shoe, you’ll find it to be supportive. “The sole of the shoe has some substance to it, it doesn’t feel like I’m walking on a paper thin shoe,” one shopper confirmed. Another reviewer chimed in that “I bought them for a vacation and ended up walking around in them for probably 5-10 miles a day. They don't have a ton of arch support, but they do have a bit of padding and the ankle strap keeps them securely on your feet.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

11 These Elevated Leather Flip Flops That Run Up To Size 15 Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal Amazon $15 See On Amazon Another sophisticated yet laidback option: These Amazon Essentials faux leather flip flops will do the trick. They don’t look like much, but you’ll be shocked by how comfortable these puppies are thanks to five millimeters of latex foam padding. Plus, they’re a touch nicer than your trusty rubber flip flops. “They fit like a dream,” one shopper gushed, suggesting that they feel like you’re “walking on a cloud!” Available in sizes up to 15, pretty much everyone can treat themselves to a pair. Available sizes: 5 — 15

12 These Surprisingly Hardy Slip-On Sandals MVE Shoes Summer Triple Strap Cushioned Flip Flops Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for an effortless summer sandal that you can take from the city to the countryside? These MVE Shoes cross-strap vegan sandals have got you covered no matter your destination. “I stupidly took them camping and got them wet and muddy multiple times. I thought they would be ruined but just rinsed them off and they’re like new,” one shopper revealed. The crossover style gives you the ease of a slide with more on-foot security, too. If navy doesn’t float your boat, there’s a cognac, lilac and natural python option available. Available sizes: 5 .5 — 7.5

13 Waterproof Sandals You Can Wear From The Shower To The Sea FUNKYMONKEY Bathroom Shower Slippers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in countless punchy brights, you can match these FUNKYMONKEY diamond-patterned slides to any bikini in your collection — and your soles will be happy as a clam. The rubbery foam material is super-bendable and offers relief whether you’re hanging around the house or off to the beach. “I worked for a podiatrist so I know if a certain type of shoe gear is appropriate for the activity wear and the material quality,” one shopper prefaced their review, noting that this was a “very nice product, lightweight and feels good.” Another reviewer — a recent stroke survivor at the time — wrote that “the surface grip on these is impressive. I feel safe, I turn in the shower with confidence.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

14 Soft, Minimalist Sandals That Look More Expensive Than They Are Hetios Slingback Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon Yes, these strappy sandals only cost $17 dollars — and yes, that’s an actual steal. Offered in versatile neutrals plus this poppy red, their soft uppers will match any oufit you want to throw on — and look low-key luxurious while doing it. Between the cloth uppers and yoga mat wedge soles, they’re Zen minimalist at its most comfortable. “Super comfortable and very cute! I have had no problems with them slipping off or not staying in place, I ran around in the grass for awhile and they didn't slip out of place once. My best friend now wants a pair because they are such a fun comfortable shoe,” a reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 10

15 These Ultra-Fashionable Mules Shoe Land NATASSIA Square Toe Block Heeled Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon These block-heeled mules embody cool-girl energy and I am here for it. Pair them with a mini skirt and crop top for a ‘90s-inspired look, or pretty much any midi dress in your closet for an instant on-trend outfit. “They’re actually very comfortable and have a little bit of stretch so they’re not too tight,” one shopper wrote. Another commented that “they dress up any outfit.” This crisp white hue probably goes with practically your entire summer wardrobe, but so will the options in black and beige. (Some even have quilted uppers.) Available sizes: 5 — 11

16 A Sweet Birkenstock Alternative That’s Equally Wallet-Friendly PepStep Bow-Tie Cork Slide Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon Love the natural look of cork sandals but want a subtly prettier touch? PepStep’s slides are a cute option for you, since there is still a bit of frill involved. Spot the knotted bow upper: It adds visual interest while the suede insoles’ three millimeters of memory foam make them both breathable and comfortable. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see that “the support is remarkable,” along with how “the quality seems great and they are super cute.” One shopper even swore they were “more comfy than my Birks!” (For $24? Sold!) Available sizes: 6 — 11

17 The ‘90s-Inspired Strappy Sandals That Influencers Love Amazon Essentials Thin Two Strap Heeled Slide Amazon $33 See On Amazon Are you obsessed with BY FAR but can’t afford the high prices? (Same.) Luckily, Amazon Essentials thin two-strap heeled slides are the next-best thing. Featuring a faux leather upper with a folded-over topline to prevent blisters, these comfortable sandals have a five-millimeter memory foam insole and a short block heel that’s wearable on a regular basis. “These little sandals are FREAKING AMAZEBALLS,” one fan gushed, noting that you “do not have to break them in” and reporting “no blisters whatsoever,” while adding they were “very good quality, super stylish & a great price point” before concluding “What more can you ask for?” (Not much, really.) Available sizes: 5 — 13

18 The Laidback Low Heels You Can Dance The Night Away In MVE Shoes Single Strap Low Heeled Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crafted from high-quality vegan leathers and suedes, MVE Shoes’s single-strap sandals can be rocked on a daily basis, but can even see you through dressier events without the pain of heels. The buckled ankle strap keeps your foot secure while the two-inch heel gives you a little extra height, which gives them a formal edge. “I've dressed them up and worn them to weddings and I've worn them more casually...I've danced for hours on end in these and never once gotten a blister,” one customer announced. Available sizes: 6 — 10

19 These Dressed-Up Espadrilles With A Sturdy Wedge Heel Seraih Lace Up Espadrilles Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s another espadrille by Seriah that’s très chic, with eye-catching ankle ties for security and support. Featuring a faux suede upper and four-inch platform wedge that’ll give you instant lift, these open-toed heels are haute yet affordable — and look amazing with playful rompers and mini dresses. “THE MOST COMFORTABLE WEDGES EVER! I’m not one for heels but these were extremely comfortable even after hours of wear,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 11

20 Popular Cloud-Like Slides Reminiscent Of Yeezy Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s cushiony and dreamy all over? These Cushionaire recovery slides, naturally. Flexible and waterproof, these 1.75-inch flatform sandals will have you channeling a Kardashian in no time. Just add bike shorts — and voilà! “Amazing. Delightful. Walking on clouds. Trendy. Everyone should get a pair. SO COMFY. Good for house shoes. Good for teaching elementary school children. Good for walking the dog. Good for EVERYTHING,” one shopper proclaimed. Available sizes: 5 — 12

21 Heeled Baby Mules For A Throwback Y2K Moment WETKISS Heeled Thong Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on the heeled flip flop trend. This WETKISS square-toed sandal is both cute and under budget — $34, to be exact — so you can try the look without breaking the bank. Not only do the shoes add on-trend appeal to any ensemble, but they also feel quite good on your feet, as well. “I’ve been looking for a heeled thong for several years and finally I found one that fits comfortably,” one shopper praised. “I am surprisingly happy with this sandal. It’s fits very well easy to walk in and feels great!” Note: this style runs small, according to fans, so size up if you have a wider foot. Available sizes: 5 — 12

22 Sophisticated, Supple Vegan Leather Slides You’ll Wear On Repeat Cushionaire Carly Slide Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon These Cushionaire slides pass for one of those subtle “if you know you know” status pieces. Not only is the comfort phenomenal, but they look and feel like you purchased them from a contemporary brand for a lot more than $30. Here’s the lowdown: They have an EVA midsole, memory foam insole, and a nonslip outsole — in other words, your feet are in good hands. “They are so comfy and they are stylish, I work at a salon for 6 hours a day and my feet feel fine at the end of a shift,” one reviewer revealed. Available sizes: 6 — 11

23 Intricate Rope Sandals Hand-Made To Prevent Blisters Plaka Palm Leaf Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Does your next vacation require tons of sightseeing? Plaka’s braided sandals are the answer for long days on your feet. That’s because the hand-made sandals’ woven rope straps are made from a specific nylon that’s designed to reduce rubbing and blisters, and offers plenty of stretch. “The comfort of these sandals really surprised me. Typically a strappy, flat-soled shoe like this requires some break in and can't be worn for long periods, but that's not the case with these,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 11

24 Stylish, Versatile Dress Sandals Wide Feet Will Especially Love Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandal Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you have a larger or wider foot, these Amazon Essentials two-strap heeled sandals will work for you thanks to a dedicated size range. Constructed with a 2.25-inch block heel and a thin ankle strap, these are ideal for weddings or hours-long formal events. “This is the first pair of shoes that I have been able to wear for an extended amount of time without dying to take them off! I plan on getting other colors in them,” one shopper revealed. This poppy red shade is sizzling-hot and would look gorgeous with an LBD — however, there are also plenty of neutrals, too. Available sizes: 5 — 15

25 Cork Sandals With Over 40,000 Five-Star Ratings — And Counting Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon All right, people: These Cushionaire “Luna” cork footbed sandals will absolutely contour to your natural foot shape (courtesy of the suede insoles) and become your new favorite sandals in no time. Offered in 20 neutral colorways that have a rugged vibe all-around, the crossover buckle design has a 1.25-inch platform that absorbs impact and is comfortable as can be. Wondering how these compare to Birkenstock’s Mayari sandals? One shopper chimed in with “Birk brand loyalist MIND BLOWN,” so I hardly need to say much more. Available sizes: 6 — 12 Wide

26 Gladiator Flat Sandals That Feel Barely-There Amazon Essentials Gladiator Flat Sandal Amazon $28 See On Amazon Goddess alert: These Amazon Essentials gladiator sandals are the perfect footwear counterpart to any head-turning maxi dress hanging in your closet. This $28 rendition has a faux leather dip-dye upper — available in black, bronze, tan, and natural — and was engineered to be a super-stable shoe with a double buckle closure — meaning no slipping and sliding — and a zipper so they’re easy to get out of. “It feels like I'm walking in bare feet,” one shopper raved. “I forget I have sandals on!” Available sizes: 5 — 13

27 A Wide Strapped Jute Flatform Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Amazon $27 See On Amazon In case you missed it: I love espadrilles, so obviously I had to include Soda’s $27 sandal to give you plenty of options, my friends. Available in prints like camouflage, cheetah, and python in addition to solids, these puppies have a 1.5-inch jute flatform with a rubber outsole for the necessary grip. “These shoes are seriously the best shoes I own simply because they're stylish/super cute and SO DANG COMFORTABLE. I was not expecting them to be so comfy, but I can seriously wear them all day without any discomfort whatsoever,” one customer confirmed. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

28 A Price-Friendly Pair Of Braided Flats That Resemble Bottega Veneta FITORY Flat Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon Bottega Veneta, line one! FITORY’s flat sandals have a similar woven upper to the designer style in a budget-friendly slide that’s equally chic. The faux leather — available in white, orange, hot pink, and black — is soft, which will make your feet very happy. They’re even a chic heel alternative if you’re seeking something casually stylish for a nice dinner out. “I wore these sandals on my 25th Wedding Anniversary trip to Aruba!! They looked great and felt comfortable from day into evening,” as one shopper noted. Available sizes: 6 — 11

29 This Sturdy Sandal With A Chunky Three-Inch Heel Soda Topshoeave Open Toe Chunky Heel Sandal Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re not yet a high heel fan, these Soda sandals could be the solution that potentially changes your mind. The heel stands at three inches, but see how chunky it is? Plus, there is a Velcro ankle strap that’ll fastened your foot right in. “First of all, I hate heels. I struggle all the time with wearing heels for an extended period. So I was pleasantly surprised when I was able to rock these shoes for many hours. The heel is chunky so they were easy to walk in and the strap around the ankle made me feel more secure,” one convert added. Available sizes: 5.5 —11

30 Sleek Vegan Leather Sandals With Hidden Arch Support Aerosoft Flat Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from a water-resistant vegan leather that looks and feels so genuine, these whip toe sandals by Aerosoft are the real deal. They have the ease of slides with the security of T-strap sandals and, although they might look unsupportive at first glance, there’s actually a slight heel which gives them a sturdy, contoured feel underfoot. Still on the fence? Here’s a little push towards checkout: “I took a chance on ordering these and they exceeded my expectations. Comfortable for walking and wearing all day. They do have a little arch support so it’s not completely flat when you are walking,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 10

31 Some Embellished Rhinestone Sandals For A Little Glitz & Glam Yicornchen Rhinestone Flat Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you love a little sparkle, then here are Yicornchen’s floral rhinestone sandals to fulfill your shimmer obsession. The ankle-strap style has bead and crystal embellishments on the upper, along with a slight wedge to lift you off the ground.“They REALLY sparkle when the sun hits them, so if you like bling, you will love these. The back strap is elastic, so no worry about them slipping off,” one reviewer noted. Choose between black, blue, pink gold, gold, silver and red. Available sizes: 6 — 10

32 Tough Rope Sandals That Can Handle The Great Outdoors MEGNYA Athletic Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon Here’s a best-seller for for the outdoorsy types, even if the farthest you get is a park. MEGNYA’s super-comfortable walking sandals are where it’s at if you’re on a camping trip or off to your local beach for the day. The upper is made from hand-woven braided nylon cord that’s flexible and soft, while the cushioned EVA midsole feels like you're walking on air. “Holy Moly..ok so I thought to myself these were going to be like every other sandal I bought before...NOPE!!! They are so light on your feet it feels like you have no shoes on,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 6 — 12

33 Some Super-Duper Trusty Flip Flops — Arch Support Included ONCAI Flip Flops Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you keep these around the house, take them out on the sand, or off running errands, ONCAI’s flip flops will provide peak comfort. The synthetic leather upper looks more high-end than your traditional rubber — except, unlike leather, you can get these wet without ruining them. Not to mention the arch support: A major score. “From the moment I slipped these babies on, it was heaven for my feet and legs,” one shopper wrote, suggesting that the “straps are attractive and comfy and they hug the arch of the foot oh-so right.” Available sizes: 6 — 12

34 Fun Glittery Flip Flops With Zero Break-In Period REEF Star Cushion Flip Flops Amazon $26 See On Amazon Interested in comfortable flip flops but still want something a bit jazzier? I’ve got you. Here’s REEF’s Star cushion flip flop with a subtle glitter upper in either gold or black. My favorite detail? The small .75-inch platform raises you just enough without getting into actual “heeled sandal” territory. With contoured comfort, you’ll instantly love them right of the box. “I have tile floors in my house and achy joints. These have been so comfortable to wear as house slippers as they absorb the impact when I walk. They hug the foot just enough to [be] comfortably worn ALL day, even when walking long distances,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: 6 — 12

