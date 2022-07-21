Pariaso Miami Beach Swim Week has come to a close and throughout the shows, designers have brought swimsuit enthusiasts everything from modest looks, high-cut legs, vagina cut-outs, and so many thongs. Over 70 designers showed their latest collections and though all came through with innovative styles, there was still a diamond of the season — one special suit that brought something unique to the beachwear category.

The look in question came from Black woman-owned brand Bfyne. Taking a page out of a steamy Bridgerton, Bfyne launched a corset-style one-piece swimsuit that combines swimwear with underwear. The suit features wired bra cups with a triangle cut-out just under the cleavage, plus a lace-up detail down the front and the back. Keeping with the vintage-inspired look, they added mesh panels at the hips for a little extra dimension.

The corset one-piece comes in two colorways: A bright sunshine yellow and a blue style with red trim that gives heavy Wonder Woman vibes. Bfyne also dropped a two-piece version of the style, with a corset swimsuit top. You can shop the bikini version in green, orange, burgundy, a spicy red zebra print, and two types of snakeskin. I can already see it being worn as a bra top well into fall.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bfyne

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bfyne

You can find several corset-style swimsuits below, including the exact piece from Bfyne — straight off the runway.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.