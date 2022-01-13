Cult Korean Skincare Brand COSXR Is Now On ASOS

It’s no secret that some of the most innovative skin care products are from Korean brands. From J.One and Oh K!, to Holika Holika and Cosmetea, ASOS already has a solid roster of the best K-Beauty skin care and makeup brands, too. So K-Beauty stans will be pleased to know that the online retailer has added yet another sell-out brand to its beauty repertoire: Seoul-based COSXR.

Its founder, Jun Sang Hun launched the brand back in 2013 after he struggled to find suitable products for his sensitive skin. Each product has a focus on targeting acne spots, breakouts, and minimalising pores, without resorting to harsh chemicals and breaking the bank.

The ASOS offering consists of products that range from serums and moisturisers – as well as SPFs – packed with formulas containing K-beauty wonder ingredient Snail Secretion Filtrate, which helps to protects the skin from moisture loss.

The cult-favourite has even been a popular choice among skin care sleuths, beauty obsessives, and celebrities, including Alexa Chung, Emily Ratajkowski, and South Korean star Kim Soo-Hyan. Among their shelfie staples? The Pimple Patch, which sucks up excess oil in the skin; Aloe Soothing Sun Cream, which protects and soothes red, dry and irritated skin; and the Snail Cream, which is a real hit amongst beauty TikTokers and promotes skin regeneration and repair.

With prices ranging from £6 to £28 (all products are under £30!), it’s no surprise that its straight-to-the-point formulas are constantly selling out. But if you’re unsure of which products to start with, check out our round-up of the best hero products to add to your beauty cabinets below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.