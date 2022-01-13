Beauty

Cult Korean Skincare Brand COSXR Is Now On ASOS

Plus, nine of their bestselling products to try now.

By Jessica Morgan

It’s no secret that some of the most innovative skin care products are from Korean brands. From J.One and Oh K!, to Holika Holika and Cosmetea, ASOS already has a solid roster of the best K-Beauty skin care and makeup brands, too. So K-Beauty stans will be pleased to know that the online retailer has added yet another sell-out brand to its beauty repertoire: Seoul-based COSXR.

Its founder, Jun Sang Hun launched the brand back in 2013 after he struggled to find suitable products for his sensitive skin. Each product has a focus on targeting acne spots, breakouts, and minimalising pores, without resorting to harsh chemicals and breaking the bank.

The ASOS offering consists of products that range from serums and moisturisers – as well as SPFs – packed with formulas containing K-beauty wonder ingredient Snail Secretion Filtrate, which helps to protects the skin from moisture loss.

The cult-favourite has even been a popular choice among skin care sleuths, beauty obsessives, and celebrities, including Alexa Chung, Emily Ratajkowski, and South Korean star Kim Soo-Hyan. Among their shelfie staples? The Pimple Patch, which sucks up excess oil in the skin; Aloe Soothing Sun Cream, which protects and soothes red, dry and irritated skin; and the Snail Cream, which is a real hit amongst beauty TikTokers and promotes skin regeneration and repair.

With prices ranging from £6 to £28 (all products are under £30!), it’s no surprise that its straight-to-the-point formulas are constantly selling out. But if you’re unsure of which products to start with, check out our round-up of the best hero products to add to your beauty cabinets below.

Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF50
COSXR
We all know how important it is to use a daily sunscreen whether we’re staying indoors or gallivanting outside (and if you don’t, here’s why). But with this super hydrating SPF50, you can say goodbye to greasy or ashy skin forever. This sun cream offers elite protection, as well as a formula containing skin care wonder ingredient, aloe vera. White cast? We don’t know her.

BHA Blackhead Power Liquid
COSXR
If you know your AHAs from your BHAs, you’ll love this Blackhead-busting wonder product. Containing a potent formula of Beta Hydroxy Acids, as well as a combination of hydrating Sodium Hyaluronate, White Willow Bark, and Niacinamide to brighten, clarify, and remove dead skin cells, your skin will be exfoliated and refreshed, ready to tackle a brand new day.

Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser
COSXR
Salicylic acid is one of beauty’s most coveted ingredients, thanks to its exfoliating properties. Add this to your daily cleansing routine to banish blackheads, blemishes and skin redness. Enriched with tea tree oil and willow bark water, this daily cleanser will also replenish the moisture lost overnight.