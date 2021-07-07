Couture season is upon us, bringing with it a plethora of hand-made gowns, coats, suiting, and more. It may not produce the most wearable garments, but it’s arguably the most exquisite of all Fashion Weeks.
While some people do shop from the shows, more just sit in awe, inspired by the forward-thinking trends and innovative designs on display. Each intricate creation you see floating down the runway is truly one-of-a-kind.
For the Fall/Winter 2021-2022 season, designers embraced the whimsy, the structured, and the bold. Dior showed tweed coats, mesh tops, and boulé skirts, while Chanel presented tiered ruffles, woven florals, and feathers alike. Balenciaga made its first ever entrance into the couture scene, though one might argue that their ready-to-wear has long since skirted the category all on its own. For a historic appearance on the calendar, Pyer Moss showed roller coats, folding chair dresses, and more looks paying homage to Black inventors. And Schiaparelli debuted shoes that looked like golden feet while Giambattista Valli paraded tulle confections for every princess fantasy.
And while the fashion itself is memorable enough, you can’t ignore the theatrical nature of each event. Dior was staged at the Rodin Museum in Paris, where Maria Grazia Chiuri tapped artist Eva Jospin to create a “Silk Chamber,” covering the walls in prints. Chanel featured their traditional bride at the finale, including a bouquet toss caught by InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown.
Ahead, find the top moments from Couture Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2021-2022. Inspiration awaits.