According to Rebecca Joya, an independent tattoo artist based in Texas, it’s tough to pinpoint where tattoo trends come from, but she suspects that cowboy boots got their start as part of a western-themed flash sheet. “Flash sheets are a compilation of tattoo designs based on a theme,” she tells Bustle. “A lot of artists use them to promote their work, for holidays, or special events.” Apparently, everyone thought that cowboy boots were cute — and the idea stuck.
While cowboy boot tats are very ranch coded, you don’t have to be from the West to get one. “The best part about tattoos is that they can represent whatever you want them to,” Joya says. She’s had clients get them to celebrate a friend or family member, to be reminded of a childhood memory — or just for fun. Keep scrolling for 11 super cute cowboy boot tattoo ideas to use as inspiration.