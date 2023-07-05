Once you break the seal and get a tattoo, you’re probably going to want another. And another and another. With fall on the horizon, it’s a good time to book appointments and get ready for some fresh ink, especially since there are so many fun tattoo trends to try.
Even though tattoo artists tend to be booked and busy in the summer, the fall is secretly the best time for body art aficionados to get more ink, says Lorena Lorenzo, a tattoo artist and owner of Indigo ArTattoos in Toronto, Canada. “The tattoo will be out of the sun and less exposed, making the healing process smoother,” she tells Bustle.
So, what are you going to get? According to Jeline, a tattoo artist and owner of Jeline C Tattoos in Regina, Canada, there’s a certain “anything goes” mentality with tattoo trends this fall. People are collecting art, living in the moment, and washing away traditional rules when it comes to the tattoo process, she tells Bustle. This means you can mix styles, go for random placements — and generally have a good time with your art. As far as designs go? Think sketchbook-style tats, geometric shapes, color outs — and more.
Scroll through for the 10 biggest tattoo trends for fall 2023 to peruse for design inspo.