Once you break the seal and get a tattoo, you’re probably going to want another. And another and another. With fall on the horizon, it’s a good time to book appointments and get ready for some fresh ink, especially since there are so many fun tattoo trends to try.

Even though tattoo artists tend to be booked and busy in the summer, the fall is secretly the best time for body art aficionados to get more ink, says Lorena Lorenzo, a tattoo artist and owner of Indigo ArTattoos in Toronto, Canada. “The tattoo will be out of the sun and less exposed, making the healing process smoother,” she tells Bustle.

So, what are you going to get? According to Jeline, a tattoo artist and owner of Jeline C Tattoos in Regina, Canada, there’s a certain “anything goes” mentality with tattoo trends this fall. People are collecting art, living in the moment, and washing away traditional rules when it comes to the tattoo process, she tells Bustle. This means you can mix styles, go for random placements — and generally have a good time with your art. As far as designs go? Think sketchbook-style tats, geometric shapes, color outs — and more.

Scroll through for the 10 biggest tattoo trends for fall 2023 to peruse for design inspo.

1 Sketchbook Tattoos Also called ignorant style tattoos, sketchbook tats look like cute little doodles in a notebook — and they’re as popular as ever. They’re a mix of fine line images, funky scripts, and ironic quotes placed at random over a large area. Jeline points to Miley Cyrus as someone who has plenty of these designs adorning her body. “Her arms are covered in this style of tattoos,” she tells Bustle.

2 Small Stamps If you don’t want to cover your entire arm like Miley, go for one or two small yet cheeky tattoos that look like a stamp, sticker, or scribble.

3 Cyber Sigilism According to Patrick Cat, a tattoo artist in Salt Lake City, Utah, cyber sigilism is also on the rise — and it’ll be even more popular this fall. “I’ve seen not only tattoos but also clothing and videos inspired by this style,” he tells Bustle. The jagged lines give strong early-2000s vibes with a futuristic twist.

4 Color Outs Cat is also excited about “color out” tattoos, which are similar to blackout tattoos but with, well, color. “Visually, it looks like a swirl of rainbows and holds its shape using thick black lines,” he says. “I now get tagged at least 30 times a day [on social media] by tattoo artists and people who want to get them or learn how to do them.”

5 New School Style According to Lorenzo, new school — aka the colorful tattoo style with extra-heavy outlines — is also in. “Many trendy tattoos showcase new school styles with colorful and bright tones,” she tells Bustle. These make for a great back piece if you want to go big, but they’re also fun on a smaller scale.

6 Geometric Shapes If you’re feeling something less colorful, go for geometric shapes, says Lorenzo, which feature beautifully intricate shapes and patterns. According to Isaac Lazo, a tattoo artist with Evolution Tattoo in Montreal, Canada, these age well because they’re ultimately timeless.

7 Watercolors Watercolors have been in demand for a while now, but Lorenzo predicts they’ll still be a big deal come fall. This colorful, whimsical tattoo style looks amazing with natural designs — think flowing flowers, botanical prints, and swooping birds.

8 Dainty Details Dainty tattoos are also (still) on trend. “These days, many celebrities are getting this more minimalist-style tattoo,” says Lorenzo. She points to stars like J.Lo, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, and Drew Barrymore as small tattoo stans, in case you need inspo.

9 Fines Lines & Dots Lorenzo is also a big fan of fine line and stick-and-poke tattoos that create an image using countless tiny dots.

10 Hand Tattoos Hand tattoos have over 1 billion views on TikTok, so don’t be afraid to get inked on your mitts. Go with anything from tiny finger dots, to angel numbers, butterflies, four-letter words, or whatever else would look nice next to your ring stack.

