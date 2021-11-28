45 Cult-Favorite Beauty Products Under $25 That Make The Best Gifts

When you’re looking for the perfect gift, there’s nothing better than a beauty product that will help your loved one practice some much-needed self care. But there are lots of beauty products out there, and it can be tough to find ones that strike a balance between pretty packaging (this is a gift, after all!) and powerful ingredients that actually work — especially if you’re on a budget. Luckily, Amazon is actually a fantastic place to find great beauty gifts that are actually cheap. And if you’re wondering how to separate the excellent from the mediocre, I’ve already done the legwork for you. All you have to do is scroll through this list.

You see, while Amazon’s beauty section features thousands of items, these items also have thousands of reviews from makeup- and skincare-savvy shoppers. This means you get real feedback from actual human beings, so you can be sure that products with a cult following on the site actually work really freaking well. Reviewers have even found lots of cheap options that look expensive enough to gift. That’s why this list exclusively features items with cult favorite status on Amazon that cost less than $25.

From hydrating cleansing balms to colorful detangling brushes with more than 30,000 reviews, smudge-proof lip tints to decadent hand creams no one should go without, any product on this list would make an amazing gift.

1 An Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set With Over 20,000 5-Star Reviews ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon At less than $20, this jade roller and gua sha kit is an amazing deal. The tools are easy to hold without slippage and can help you apply your favorite products evenly. They’re made from real stones, and reviewers report that they are super relaxing to use — it’s no wonder this set has more than 20,00 five-star reviews! Choose from a handful of different colors.

2 This Oil Cleanser Made With Rice Water That’s So Gentle On Your Skin THEFACESHOP Rice Water Bright Light Facial Cleansing Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Gently remove makeup and other impurities from your skin with this oil cleanser from a popular K-beauty brand. Fortified with rice extract to help even out your skin, the cleanser gets top marks because it doesn’t strip away vital moisture. The cleanser also contains antioxidant oils like moringa and jojoba oils to help nourish the skin.

3 A Sheet Mask Set That Gets Rave Reviews Because It’s So Hydrating I DEW CARE Let's Get Sheet Faced Face Sheet Mask Pack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Choose your skincare adventure with the I Dew Care face sheet mask pack. The kit includes 14 masks each formulated to help your skin feel refreshed, calmed, moisturized, or brightened. The masks themselves are made with biodegradable eucalyptus fiber, so you can relax into your self-care routine without worrying about the sustainability of the product. Choose between a variety of packs.

4 This Adorable Head Band That Actually Stays In Place ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Hair Band Amazon $6 See On Amazon Washing your face doesn’t have to be boring. This hairband by Etude House is as cute as it is functional. The cheeky little cat ears mask how darn effective this hairband is at keeping your locks away from your face when you’re cleansing or applying makeup without pulling or tugging at your hair. Reviewers appreciate how the band stayed in place without rolling or folding, writing, “Fits well, stays in place well, and is a super cute and helpful tool to use while getting ready.”

5 These Highly-Rated Lip Glosses That Go On So Smooth NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s not usual for a high-quality lip gloss to clock in at $25 or more. That’s not the case with this set of butter glosses from NYX Cosmetics. Score the trio of highly-rated lip gloss for less than the cost of a large pizza. The gloss, also available in over a dozen colors packaged as singles, gets a perfect five-star rating from over 46,000 Amazon shoppers who love the way it wears smoothly and without a trace of stickiness.

6 The Decadent Hand & Nail Cream That Smells Like A Fancy Almond Cookie L'Occitane Almond Delicious Hand & Nail Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon Winter weather can make your hands dry. Protect your digits with this yummy smelling hand and nail cream by L’Occitane. The non-greasy formula combines almond milk and almond oil to soften and moisturize your skin, with shea butter to nourish and protect it further. It’s the ultimate hydration boost that doesn’t leave your hands feeling uncomfortably oily, and it’s less than $15 a tube.

7 A Magnetic Eyelashes Kit That Has Reviewers Wowed GULANNE Magnetic Eyelashes & Eyeliner Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Throw on the waterproof, smudge-proof magnetic eyeliner in this set by GULANNE and then place the included eyelashes. Boom. Instant look. The tiny magnetic particles allow the eyelashes to stay in place without the use of gloopy, messy glue. Amazon shoppers love how easy to apply the lashes are, and how they stay put, even at the end of a long day.

8 A Hand & Lip Treatment Duo That Harnesses The Power Of Wine To Moisturize Your Skin Moisturizing Hand & Lip Duo Amazon $12 See On Amazon Caudalie’s use of grape polyphenols (otherwise known as wine) is legendary in the skincare space, and this duo of hand and lip treatments is the perfect way to witness wine’s antioxidant properties firsthand. The travel-sized pair also is packed with shea butter and apricot oil to thoroughly moisturize and condition your skin. It’s a perfect gift for anyone who loves wine, or just enjoys having soft, smooth hands and lips.

9 A Set Of Vegan Nail Polish That Reviewers Say Is The Best They’ve Ever Bought ﻿﻿Eternal Nail Polish Collection (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon “This is - and I’m not exaggerating - the best polish I have ever bought,” wrote one reviewer of the Eternal collection of nail polish. “It goes on beautiful and shiny, lasts forever (over a week easily) and dries quickly.” Go for the traditional look by wearing one color at a time, or paint each nail a different color for a more modern mani. Choose between four sets of highly pigmented, glossy colors that are vegan and free of toluene, formaldehyde, or camphor.

10 This Bestselling Set Of Sheet Masks That Actually Work Really Freaking Well LAPCOS Rejuvenating Sheet Mask Variety Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon There are literally hundreds of sheet masks on the market, but Amazon shoppers love this variety pack of bestselling masks by K-Beauty brand Lapco. The set includes one each of charcoal, aloe, aqua, and collagen masks, which aim to refresh and exfoliate your skin. Amazon reviewers gave the masks rave reviews for actually working really well, writing, “I just used the collagen one and my face looks like an Instagram filter, in the best way,” and, “I have rosacea and the aloe one really helped calm my skin,” and even, “I first try the charcoal one and I immediately saw the difference on my skin. I have tried the exfoliating one and same: great immediate result”

11 The 18-Piece Makeup Brush Set That Has Everything You Need For Less Than $20 BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (18 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s rare for a makeup set to come with everything you could possibly need, but the BS-MALL makeup brush set comes through. The set includes a handy storage case and 18 soft nylon brushes that are ready to apply, blend, shade, or smudge any makeup, from eyeliner to bronzer. One happy Amazon shopper wrote that the set is “an exceptional bang for your buck.”

12 A Cake-Scented Exfoliating Sugar Scrub Made With Oat Milk Cake Beauty Milk Made Vegan Body Sugar Scrub Amazon $9 See On Amazon Revive your skin with this luxurious sugar scrub by Cake Beauty. The vegan mixture makes use of the gentle exfoliating properties of sugar to give your skin a glow. The cake-scented scrub is infused with oat milk concentrate and shea butter to leave your skin extra soft.

13 These Collagen-Filled Under Eye Masks That Make You Look More Awake Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (24-Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The packaging for these eye masks by Grace and Stella claim that they’re “like an energy drink for your eyes,” and it’s easy to see why. The vegan patches are chock full of plant-based collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C in an aim to reduce puffiness and inflammation while delivering a boost of hydration to the delicate under-eye area. Choose from pink or gold-colored masks, in packs of 24 or 30.

14 A Set Of Gorgeous French Soaps That Smell Really, Really Good Pre de Provence Gift Box (9-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s something so grown up and sophisticated about pretty bar soaps, and this pack by Pre de Provence doesn’t disappoint. Choose between packs of five, six, and nine soaps in scents like rose petal, coconut, and white gardenia. The soaps are formulated to last a long time, with a touch of moisturizing shea butter to provide satisfying bubbles when you lather. One reviewer even wrote, “I love every scent in it. Skin feel awesome after use and my spirits even better. These French soaps make a regular shower into a spa experience.”

15 A Stretchy Head Wrap Band That Hugs & Protects Your Hair The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Bandie Amazon $16 See On Amazon Protect your hair without looking like you’re, well, protecting your hair. The Wrap Life stretch band was created with the Pantone Skintone Guide in mind to create a true neutral hair accessory. The ribbed stretch band stretches to 36 inches, which means you can wrap your hair exactly the way you want, and the band will keep every strand in place.

16 The Cute Detangling Brush That Reduces Breakage TANGLE TEEZER Wet Detangler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your hair tangle-free with the Tangle Teezer. Designed for use on wet hair, this brush gently but thoroughly helps you to gently detangle your hair without excessive pulling or tugging. Available in minimalist black, as well as five bold colors, the brush has 325 teeth that move and flex as it parts your strands, which results in less breakage. The brush has lots of fans, too, with more than 25,000 reviewers choosing to give it five stars on Amazon.

17 A Glycolic Acid Peel That Gives You A Spa-Quality Facial Overnight Bliss That’s Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bliss is synonymous with skincare that works, and the That’s Incredi-peel is no exception. Swipe the resurfacing pads over your face before bed and let their 10% glycolic acid formulation gradually exfoliate your skin overnight. The result should be brighter, smoother, and more even skin — just ask one reviewer, who wrote, “I’ve been using these for only a week and my skin looks better than it has in a loooong time.”

18 This Non-Sticky Lip Tint Trio That Gives You That Just-Ate-A-Strawberry Look ETUDE HOUSE Dear Darling Water Tint (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stain your lips the perfect shade of just-bitten red with this set of tints by ETUDE HOUSE. The smudge-proof tints, available in both a three-pack and as singles, have pomegranate and grapefruit extract to treat your lips to a special infusion of moisture. Reviewers loved how lightweight the stains are, and especially appreciated that the pigment doesn’t leave a sticky residue on their lips.

19 A Lavender-Scented Bubble Bath That Makes Your Skin Feel So Soft Deep Steep Bubble Bath Amazon $12 See On Amazon Take the most relaxing bath ever with this lavender and chamomile bubble bath from Deep Steep. The cruelty-free formula is made without alcohol, dyes, or sulfates. What it is made with is pretty fantastic; coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil, fruit extracts, and aloe vera result in smooth, nourished skin. Happy Amazon shoppers love how the bath provides them with oodles of lasting bubbles, yet still feels gentle on their skin.

20 This Buttery Smooth Lip Balm With Peptides & Vitamin C Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sliding a lip balm across your lips is one of the most satisfying feelings, and this Lippe Balm from Drunk Elephant understands the assignment. The balm is practically overflowing with avocado, mongongo, and marula oils, which help it glide across (and moisturize!) your lips. The hydrating balm doesn’t just feel great, though — it also helps to counteract the effects of UV exposure with the addition of green tea leaf and vitamin C to the ingredient list. Peptides and sea fern algae help restore collagen and protect you from moisture loss.

21 A Richly-Pigmented Eye Shadow Palette With 120 Different Colors SHANY Ultimate Fusion Eye Shadow Palette Amazon $13 See On Amazon Go anywhere, any time with the Shany Ultimate Fusion eye shadow palette. The palette offers 120 different matte and shimmery colors, so there are endless options to choose from. The cruelty-free shadows are formulated for long-lasting, smudge-free wear, and they come conveniently packaged in a slim palette that’s easy to throw into a tote bag and use on the go. “Soft blends well, nice range of colors, true to color when applied,” reported one reviewer.

22 An Under-$10 Hair Treatment That Gives You Smooth, Silky Hair In Just 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon The daily stress on your hair can take its toll. Reverse some of the stress by using the L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water. The supercharged conditioner claims to repair damaged strands in only 8 seconds. Yep — 8 seconds, two to three times a week of this silicone and paraben-free treatment visibly smooths your hair using amino acids and moisturizing ingredients. Discover why over 17,000 Amazon shoppers gave this product a perfect five-star review, with one reviewer writing, “This stuff is AMAZING.”

23 This Fragrance Mist For Your Hair & Body That Reviewers Call “Absolutely Delicious” Brazilian Crush Cheirosa Hair & Body Fragrance Mist Amazon $20 See On Amazon Body mists have come a long way since the early aughts. The Sol de Janeiro line of hair and fragrance mists deliver soft-yet-memorable scents for a super reasonable price. Choose between five different scents (and three different sizes). According to reviewers, the Almond, Vanilla, & Salted Caramel scent smells “absolutely delicious” and “like an [expensive] beach vacation.”

24 A Probiotic Facial Cleanser That Gives You Baby Soft Skin TULA Skin Care The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser Amazon $28 See On Amazon Probiotics aren’t just for your gut; they can also nourish your skin. The Cult Classic purifying face cleanser foams like a dream and works on all skin types. In addition to inactive probiotic cultures, the cleanser uses lactic acid, chicory, and turmeric roots to cleanse and calm skin.

25 A Fan-Favorite Texturizing Spray That Gives You Beachy Waves Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon $23 See On Amazon Nobody needs to know that you haven’t been to the beach in 6 months. The Oribe texturizing spray gives you the perfect beachy waves without having to go to the surf or the salon, making it another smash hit from the popular brand. Reviewers love how the lightly scented dry spray absorbs oil and holds hair in place without being crunchy. “Love love love,” the reviewer wrote.”

26 This Mulberry Silk Hair Scrunchie That Won’t Tug At Your Hair LilySilk Silk Hair Scrunchie Amazon $10 See On Amazon There are elastic bands to hold your hair back, and then there are scrunchies. This silk version by LilySilk is available in a range of colors, patterns and even multipacks, all of which are incredibly smooth to protect your strands. The fabric won’t tug on your hair or leave the dreaded ‘scrunchie marks’ on your hair, which can cause damage or breakage to your locks.

27 The Bakuchiol Serum That “Makes Your Skin Feel Like Silk” Acure Radically Rejuvenating Dual Phase Bakuchiol Serum Amazon $17 See On Amazon “This stuff makes your skin feel like silk,” one reviewer raved about this serum by Acure. The bakuchiol serum works as a vegan alternative to retinol to smooth a rejuvenate your skin. Ingredients like eggplant, turmeric, and holy basil work together to soothe and protect your skin, too.

28 An Adorable Facial Mist Trio That Delivers A Serious Jolt Of Moisture Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Refresh your skin with this trio of facial sprays. Utilizing lavender, cucumber, and rose to hydrate and refresh your skin, this spray can be worn under or over makeup. One happy Amazon shopper wrote that they use the spray “throughout the day” whenever their skin needs a little pick me up. While another reviewer swore by using the “lavender at night” to “wind down.” There’s no wrong way to do it!

29 A Quartet Of Mascaras That Make You Look Like You’re Wearing Falsies essence Lash Princess Mascara (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon A mascara wardrobe is most certainly a thing, and you can complete yours with this four-pack of mascara. The kit contains the brand’s False Lash Effect and Sculpted Volume mascaras in both regular and waterproof formulations, all of which “makes you look like you have false lashes,” according to reviewers. The cruelty-free mascaras arrive on your doorstep in a reusable holographic bag, which you can use to tote your mascaras, or items which deserve a little bling.

30 This Matte Lip Crayon With Serious Color Payoff HAUS LABORATORIES LE MONSTER MATTE LIP CRAYON Amazon $18 See On Amazon Leave it to Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories to come through with a full-coverage matte lip crayon that goes on creamy and dries down matte. Available in 22 deeply pigmented colors, the crayon stick is water-resistant and promises not to smear or creep past your pout. Reviewers love that the colors are long-lasting and easy to apply.

31 The Hydrating Body Lotion That Smells Divine Nubian Heritage Body Lotion Amazon $12 See On Amazon This patchouli-and-rose scented body lotion by Nubian Heritage gets top marks for its thick and creamy formula, which utilizes ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and cocoa butter to leave skin soft, smooth, and hydrated. One happy Amazon shopper loves the fragrance, writing “I wish Nubian Heritage made a perfume oil [in] this scent.” Another reviewer raves about how “when used daily, my skin is soft and silky.”

32 A Reusable Towel That Removes Your Makeup With Nothing But Water MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wipe away every trace of makeup with just a smidge of water and this handy cloth — seriously. One Amazon reviewer backed this up by saying, “I'm a drag queen with pretty sensitive skin. I CAKE on the cosmetics to create my illusions [...] This little puppy made me go from woman back to man in less than 2 minutes with JUST WATER.” Other Amazon shoppers appreciated how the cloth could be used on one side to exfoliate, and on the other side as a soft makeup remover. The machine-washable cloth is available in a handful of colors, as well as in packs of two, so you can make sure you get the exact color combination you want for your aesthetic.

33 The Everyday Makeup Brush & Sponge Set That’s Perfect For Travel Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make sure your look is as fresh at night as it was in the morning when you bring this makeup brush set with you on your adventures. The set includes a sponge and four brushes that should be everything you need for an everyday makeup look. The soft synthetic bristles stand up to repeated use, according to reviewers, and the set is available in three different formats.

34 A Shimmery Eye Shadow Palette Formulated With Shea Oil & Beeswax Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $11 See On Amazon Make your eyes sparkle with the shimmery eyeshadow palette from Physicians Formula. The eyeshadow can be applied dry for a more subtle look or wet for a bolder, intense look. Either way, the shadows are formulated with shea oil and beeswax that help the pigment glide along your lid, without tugging or pulling on your sensitive skin. The brand also gets top marks for being hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and cruelty-free.

35 This Nail-Strengthening Polish That Lasts for 10 Days butter LONDON Nail Lacquer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Butter London has been making headlines for its on-trend colors that are free from ingredients like formaldehyde, toluene, camphor, or xylene. The glossy nail lacquer comes in tons of colors that range from barely-there neutrals to look-at-me bold colors. The brand promises the polish will give you a gel-like cushion while making your nail beds stronger — no base coat needed — and will last for 10 entire days.

36 This Legendary, Versatile Cream That Lives Up To The Hype Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s a perfectly reasonable explanation as to why the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream has a cult following: it’s really, really good. Available as both a single tube or part of a gift set, the cream has been softening skin and moisturizing rough patches since 1930. Devotees use the product on their nails, lips, eyebrow, heels, split ends, elbows... anywhere you need a little bit of nourishing vitamin E. One happy Amazon shopper even titled their review with the positively gleaming phrase “this is miraculous.”

37 A Gentle Cleansing Balm That Removes Every Trace Of Makeup With Only 10 Ingredients JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm Amazon $15 See On Amazon Dissolve your makeup with this decidedly simple cleansing balm by Junoskin. The balm promises to remove impurities while brightening and hydrating your skin. The balm’s 10 ingredients include pearl barley, which nourishes, evens out, and refines your skin’s texture, and vitamin E, which works as a powerful antioxidant. Reviewers appreciate how the balm, already priced at a reasonable $15, only requires a tiny little dab to clear away any trace of makeup.

38 A Fan-Favorite Body Cream That’s Intensely Hydrating Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Amazon $19 See On Amazon I have exactly three tubes of this cult-fave cream from Weleda. One is permanently packed in my suitcase, ready for any vacation, and another is on my vanity, ready to be slathered on just before bed. The third is on my desk, ready to provide my hands with a little TLC whenever needed. The cream is packed with flower and fruit extracts, as well as sunflower and almond oils, which aim to nourish your skin without the use of harsh chemicals. You can even use a dab of Skin Food on your hair to help fight frizz. It’s that versatile.

39 This Trio Of Stackable Eyeshadows You Can Slip In Your Bag KAJA Beauty Bento Collection Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio Amazon $21 See On Amazon Pack a few eyeshadows at once with the Kaja Beauty Bento collection, which stacks the shadows on top of each other rather than laying them side by side in a palette. Each trio of tones (there are a bunch of options) features shimmer and matte shades with a bouncy texture. The packaging just about begs to go with you on vacation or in your everyday tote for a discreet touch-up when you decide that your look needs to be changed in the middle of the afternoon. Use your fingers to tap on the colors, or use a brush to sweep them across your lids — the choice is yours.

40 A Lavender & Chamomile-Scented Body Wash Made With Soothing Essential Oils Pacifica Body Wash Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can drift off to sleep with this top-rated relaxing body wash that’s infused with aromatherapy all-stars like lavender, rose, and chamomile. The cleanser uses hyaluronic acid and coconut water to gently wash away the day without stripping your skin of moisture. The best part? The dreamy scent is available in a full range of products, from body lotion, to shower oil, to a delicate pillow mist.

41 A Luxe & Lightweight Cuticle Oil That Extends Your Manicure Cuccio Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t always have time for a fresh mani, so extend your manicure and protect your cuticles with the Cuccio cuticle oil. Reviewers love how the sunflower oil-based treatment conditions their nail beds without leaving their hands greasy. The oil is available in 14 different formulations (and two sizes), so you can get exactly what your hands need in a snap. The milk and honey version softens with milk, hydrates with honey, and uses sunflower and safflower oil, plus vitamin E, to moisturize and nourish.

42 This Trio Of Glass Nail Files With Carrying Cases EAONE Glass Nail Files (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon At just over $2 each, this set of glass nail files by Eaone looks like a work of art, yet the entire trio costs less than a smoothie. Reviewers love how the non-porous glass files come with their own case and are just as functional as they are beautiful. Choose between four different sets.

43 A Hydrating Argan Oil Mask For Fine Hair Moroccanoil Weightless Hydrating Hair Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Moroccanoil mask is deeply hydrating without being too heavy, which makes it perfect for fine hair that needs a little moisture. The mask quenches your dry, thirsty strands with nourishing ingredients like argan oil and shea butter to condition, improve elasticity, and reduce static. Just apply it to your towel-dried hair for 5 to 7 minutes and then rinse it out, and do so once or twice a week. Reviewers love the results, with one reviewer raving, “My hair feels soft, my ends don't look and feel as dry, and the scent is divine.”

44 A Incredibly Cute Stick That Cools & Hydrates Your Under-Eye The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cute-as-a-button ice stick by SAEM Iceland hydrates and cools your delicate under-eye skin with Icelandic mineral water — no artificial colors involved. The formula also includes moss, kelp and other plants native to the region. Reviewers love the “super cute” polar bear packaging (which is also available in a chic, bear-free jar if you prefer). One happy shopper wrote in their review that the product is “cheap and refreshing with good results.”