Daisy Edgar-Jones Exposed Her Whole Thigh In This Cheeky Cutout Dress

It’s no secret that Daisy Edgar-Jones has taken the world by storm this summer — and no, it’s not because she plays a tornado chaser in Twisters. The 26-year-old has been pulling out all the stops with her style while promoting the new film, and has effectively cemented her status as a fashion icon in the process.

Edgar-Jones has already proven that she isn’t afraid to show some skin on the red carpet, thanks to the many sheer LBDs and stunning naked dresses she wore on the whirlwind press tour (no pun intended). But on Aug. 7, she added to her own style iconography yet again with a sleek cutout dress that’s equal parts elegant and cheeky.

Daisy’s Daring Dress

While attending the film’s premiere in Seoul, South Korea, the British actor wore a silky black gown with a matching shawl fixed to her elbows. The Coperni garment looked simple enough at first glance, but all it took was one subtle arm movement to reveal a massive cutout on the side of the dress that left her thigh completely exposed.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

She paired the revealing outfit with a massive diamond choker necklace, hoop earrings, and an understated stack of rings. For glam, she retired her usual boho bangs for a night, and opted for a simple middle part moment instead.

Edgar-Jones commemorated the South Korean premiere on Instagram, writing, “감사합니다 Seoul❣️That was the best trip and our final stop on the @twistersmovie tour! Such a great way to end. I’ll keep practicing my soju tornado and will only be posing with a mini finger heart from now on x.”

The Cutouts Keep Coming

Edgar-Jones has been no stranger to cutouts during this press cycle. On July 18, the Normal People star sported a whimsical Chloé ensemble while promoting the blockbuster in New York City. The flow-y outfit, which created the illusion of a gown despite being a two-piece set, featured a high-low top that totally revealed the mid-section of her tummy.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The gorgeous garment also featured a super sheer material that left her bra on full display, and Carrie Bradshaw-levels of ruffles that would make any New Yorker stop and stare in awe.